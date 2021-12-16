Applications are now open for the T-Mobile Accelerator XR program! T-Mobile is seeking startups, developers and entrepreneurs that are building immersive 5G experiences for AR glasses that are looking to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Developer Platform. As the lead 5G launch partner in North America for Snapdragon Spaces, the Un-carrier is working to fuel 5G innovation for AR glasses leveraging heads-up displays, spatial awareness and computer vision across the gaming, entertainment, education, health and fitness as well as travel and hospitality industries.

T-Mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and others are collaborating to develop AR content and experiences. To help build the ecosystem of applications, T-Mobile engineers and business leaders will work directly with T-Mobile Accelerator participants as they develop, test and bring to market new products and services. Experts from Qualcomm Technologies will also be available, providing support for XR solutions including those built on the Snapdragon Spaces platform. The program kicks off in spring 2022 and is expected to run through November with participants joining on a rolling basis.

“XR blurs the boundary between our physical and virtual worlds, and we see tremendous potential in glasses as one of the first disruptive product categories for 5G,” said John Saw, EVP of Advanced & Emerging Technologies at T-Mobile. “But for AR wearables to make a real impact we need to first establish a strong ecosystem of developers that will bring these new applications to life.”

With Snapdragon Spaces, developers can receive resources to create immersive consumer and enterprise AR applications. The platform enables developers to build 3D applications for AR glasses from scratch, or simply add headworn AR features to existing Android smartphone applications for a unified, multi-screen experience between the smartphone screen in 2D and the real world in 3D.

T-Mobile 5G, A Platform for Innovation

Nearly a dozen independent reports this year confirm T-Mobile leads in nationwide 5G speed and availability in the U.S. With its supercharged 5G network as the foundation, T-Mobile is working to fuel 5G innovation and expand the 5G ecosystem. The Un-carrier collaborates with universities and standards bodies to support 5G research and development. In addition to running the award-winning T-Mobile Accelerator, it also operates the T-Mobile Ventures investment fund and is a co-founder of the 5G Open Innovation Lab. T-Mobile has also teamed up with Deutsche Telekom to launch T-Challenge, a worldwide competition for developers building XR solutions for the retail industry.

T-Mobile Accelerator serves as a hub for driving ideas, innovation and action. Focused on collaborative experiences for growth, it delivers year-round programming and activities, including entrepreneurial and tech community engagements, expert speakers and mentorship sessions. Since its inception, the T-Mobile Accelerator has worked with 75 startup companies that have raised an aggregate of over $96 million with 80% of the alumni companies still in business today.

