T‑Mobile Responds to Devastating Tornadoes Across Southwest and Central Regions

Our thoughts are with those across the Southwest and Central regions of the U.S. who were impacted by this weekend’s devastating tornadoes. T-Mobile teams are currently being deployed to offer a range of support and relief in several of the hardest hit areas.

We understand how critical connectivity is in times like this. While the T-Mobile network held up relatively well, power loss has impacted some sites. We are deploying portable generators, COLTs (Cell on Light Trailer) and other equipment. We will continue to monitor until power is fully restored.

T-Mobile Community Support teams will be deploying to areas in Kentucky and Tennessee tomorrow with relief supplies including chargers and charging solutions.



As always, customers that have T-Mobile’s Magenta, T-Mobile One, or Simple Choice plans always have unlimited talk, text, and data. Metro by T-Mobile customers also have unlimited talk and text on all plans.

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers with questions or who need further assistance with their account or service can visit T-Mobile.com for many account changes or updates or call 611 from their T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile handset.

During congestion, the small fraction of T-Mobile customers using >50GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to data prioritization. Metro customers using >35 GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds and Metro customers may notice reduced speeds vs. T-Mobile due to prioritization.