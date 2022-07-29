People and communities across eastern Kentucky are facing difficult challenges due to ongoing destructive flooding. Today, T-Mobile teams deployed to the area and are working closely with the American Red Cross to offer evacuees and personnel assistance with relief supplies, charging stations and other support.

T-Mobile teams and equipment — including community support vehicles equipped with activated devices, chargers, charging cables, free Wi-Fi and charging stations — are currently staged in Campton, KY where emergency workers have set up two large shelters.

We understand how critical connectivity is in times like this. Our network is holding up well with no impacts, and we have engineers on the ground to assess and monitor equipment. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and how we can provide support to customers and communities.

And customers that have T-Mobile’s Magenta, ONE or Simple Choice plans; customers on Sprint’s unlimited plans (including Sprint Essentials, Sprint ONE and Sprint MAX); and customers on Metro by T-Mobile unlimited plans have unlimited talk, text and data with 5G included at no additional cost.

T-Mobile, Sprint, Metro by T-Mobile and Assurance Wireless customers who need assistance or have questions about their service can reach out to us the following ways:

T-Mobile: dial 611 or 1-800-937-8997 from a T-Mobile handset

Metro by T-Mobile: dial 611 or 1-888-8-METRO-8 (888-863-8768) from a Metro handset

Sprint: dial 1-888-211-4727

Assurance Wireless: dial 1-888-321-5880





T-Mobile's emergency response vehicles. To download images, click on Downloadable Assets button at the top of the page.

###

During congestion, heavy data users (>50GB/mo. for most plans) and customers choosing lower-prioritized plans may notice lower speeds than other customers; see plan for details. 5G: Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com.