What is a modem? Here’s everything you need to know

Many of us don’t think about our internet hardware, such as the modem and router, until there’s a problem with our connection. But understanding what a modem is, what it does, and what type of modem your internet service provider (ISP) requires could actually save you money on your monthly internet bill.

Before we get started, it's worth mentioning that if you have a wireless 5G Gateway device, you have an advanced router-modem and one that utilizes the next generation of Wi-Fi technology (Wi-Fi 6) to keep you connected at home.

But, if you’re not on a T-Mobile Home Internet plan, you may have a different type of router-modem setup. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is a modem?

For home internet, your modem is basically the "source" of internet. Your modem brings the internet directly into your home. The type of modem you have depends on the type of internet service you have. For example, if you have cable internet, you are connected via a coaxial cable that connects the back of your modem to coaxial connector on your wall or cable box. A DSL modem connects your home to the internet via a phone line, while a 5G modem connects via a wireless signal and therefore does not require a physical connection to a cable or phone line. Because different types of internet connections require different modems, they are not interchangeable.

Modems can look different according to their capabilities. But typically, a modem looks like a skinny, square box. While not every modem has an external antenna, many have two to four antennas. Modems also usually have between two and four ethernet ports and one or two USB ports.

While it's possible to purchase your own modem (more on that below), many ISPs provide a modem when you sign up for your internet plan and charge a monthly fee for renting the hardware. You will receive your modem when you sign up for home internet and will usually need to return it when you cancel service.

Modem vs. Router : What’s the difference?

While a modem connects your home to the internet via an ISP, your router is crucial for distributing a Wi-Fi signal to your wireless devices. The modem connects to the router via ethernet cable, then the router broadcasts your internet signal as a private network, typically accessed by a username and password.

When you search for your home network on a wireless device and connect to Wi-Fi, you’re connecting to your router. However, modems and routers are not always separate devices. Combination modems and routers are called "gateways," like the T-Mobile 5G gateway mentioned previously. These wireless devices are easier to use since they mean fewer cumbersome wires than setups that require a separate modem and router.

Should you buy your own modem?

If you’re renting a modem from your ISP, there are a few good reasons to buy your own. First off, renting a modem can be expensive in the long run. Check your monthly internet bill to see just how much you're paying. These charges could include a modem and router or a single gateway device. Over the course of a few years, investing in your own modem definitely saves you money.

Another reason to buy your own modem is the fact that owning your own hardware leaves you free to shop around for the best prices from different ISPs. While not every ISP or type of internet supports every modem, buying a good modem that supports, say, cable internet and works with many different providers while supporting high-speed internet gives you some freedom.

And finally, for those who have cable internet, and don’t have ultra-high-speed or gigabit internet, keeping your modem and router may be the best choice. Modem technology does not change as often as router technology, so you’re likely to be able to use a standalone modem for longer. Your router supports a wide range of connected devices in your home and as you add devices, such as smart appliances, you may need a new router to keep up. Also, older routers may not support newer technology, like Wi-Fi 6 , and it’s possible you’ll need to upgrade. However, a good modem should still work just fine.

Tips for buying a modem

If you choose to buy your own modem, there are a few things to remember as you shop.

Check to make sure your modem is compatible with your ISP. For fiber internet, DSL, or 5G internet, your ISP is more likely to require you to use its provided modem.

Check the speed of your plan. Different modems support different speeds. If you have gigabit speeds, you’ll likely need a faster modem than you will if you have a plan that only supports speeds of up to 200 megabits per second (Mbps).

Think about what you need your modem to do. If you’re looking to connect gaming systems, computer, and a router, you might need more than two ethernet ports.

While shopping for a new modem does require some understanding of exactly what your internet plan provides and what your home needs are, investing in a good modem, for some, could save hundreds of dollars in the long run.

See if Home Internet is available in your area now and then find a plan that's right for you.

