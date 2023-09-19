While the summer of 2023 will likely go down as one of the hottest in history, can the same be said about the release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5? This new device in the Z Flip series is being touted as the latest and greatest in the family of Samsung flip phones—but is it the perfect fit for you? We’ll review key features the Z Flip5 vs. Z Flip4, including camera capabilities, battery power, display and more—so you can make the right choice. Let's dive into the world of the latest Samsung flip phone!

Galaxy Z Flip5 vs. Z Flip4 performance

The release of the newest phone in the Z Flip-series brings with it a new upgrade in performance, with the Z Flip5 now boasting the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy (made exclusively for Samsung Galaxy phones), versus the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 on the Z Flip4. You’ll also notice the Z Flip4 only offers standard Wi-Fi 6, while the Z Flip5 is infused with the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology, which, when paired with T-Mobile's 5G network, opens up a world of possibilities when it comes to performance, download and upload speeds, as well as getting great 5G coverage.

As for storage, you also see a bit of a boost. While both phones feature 8GB of RAM, the Z Flip5 comes standard with 256GB of storage out of the box, with up to 512GB of storage optional. The Z Flip4 only offered 128GB with an option to upgrade to 256GB or 512GB.

Galaxy Z Flip5 vs. Z Flip4 design & display

If you rush to open the Z Flip5 too quickly without first noticing the outer shell, it may not look that different, since the inner 6.7" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display may appear a little bit brighter—but remains largely unchanged.

The biggest change you’ll notice actually comes before the phone is ever opened. The cover screen, called the Flex Window, is now much larger than that of the Z Flip4, boasting a 3.4" Super AMOLED (720 x 748) screen vs. the Z Flip4’s 1.9" AMOLED (260 x 512) display. Now you can reply to messages with a full keyboard, as well as easily make calls, take selfies, use your digital wallet, and enjoy customizable widgets and video wallpapers—it even runs a few apps now, which wasn’t an option on the Z Flip4. You’ll also notice a new super-tight hinge for a truly snug and seamless close.

As for colors, the Galaxy Z Flip5 will have a few more options to choose from—eight to be exact—while the Z Flip4 only offers four. New Z Flip5 colors include Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Grey, Blue, Green and Yellow.

Galaxy Z Flip5 vs. Z Flip4 batteries

In terms of battery power, the Z Flip5 remains unchanged over its predecessor, the Z Flip4. Both feature 3,700mAh batteries, plus 25W Super-Fast Charging, as well as Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. But when armed with that new, more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 we mentioned earlier—you should see a boost in battery performance over the Z Flip4.

FYI: Just like its predecessor, the Samsung Z Flip5 does not include a charger in the box, so you might have to purchase one separately, unless you happen to have an extra one lying around.

Galaxy Z Flip5 vs. Z Flip4 cameras

The dual-camera setup on the Z Flip5 is the same as that of the ZFlip 4, featuring a 12MP main camera sensor and 12MP ultra-wide shooter, as well as a 10MP selfie camera on the internal screen. While that outer selfie cam didn’t get much of an upgrade, the huge new screen will definitely make it easier to capture higher-quality selfies on the fly.

Galaxy Z Flip5 vs. Z Flip4 pricing

Fortunately, the Z Flip5 won't bring any massive price hikes along for the ride. The starting price of the Z Flip5 is $999.99 and goes up from there, depending on the storage option you choose. Of course, if you're in the market for a Galaxy Z Flip4, it's worth noting that Samsung has since slashed prices on it with the release of the new Z Flip5 device, sweetening the pot.

No matter which device you choose, Samsung’s series of retro-looking flip phones continue to be a fan favorite. Whether you’re looking for a deal on an older option or want all the new bells and whistles the Z Flip5 has to offer—you know you’re getting cutting-edge technology and outstanding performance.

Still not sure if it's the right time to upgrade to the Galaxy Z Flip5?

