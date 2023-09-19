They may look retro but there’s nothing old-fashioned about the powerful Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series! We’ll put the spotlight the new Z Flip5 and compare it to its predecessors so you can find the best fit for your lifestyle and budget.

Share "Compare Samsung Galaxy Flip Phones" on Twitter

Share "Compare Samsung Galaxy Flip Phones" on Facebook

Share "Compare Samsung Galaxy Flip Phones" on LinkedIn

The Galaxy Z Flip line of devices, boasting retro 90s style, cool features and a new level of pocket-ability, have netted a stream of loyal fans since the release of Samsung’s very first Galaxy Z Flip back in 2020. But with this year’s introduction of the all-new Galaxy Z Flip5, you may be wondering which Samsung flip phones are the best fit for you today. We’ll review key differences between the top three flip phones, comparing performance, display, camera capabilities, battery power and more. Let’s get started!

Performance

Galaxy Z Flip5

The newest phone in the Z Flip-series doesn’t disappoint when it comes to performance, brandishing the exclusive and powerful new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, something avid gamers or those who like to work or multitask on the go will appreciate. In addition, the Z Flip5 also comes with the Wi-Fi 6E technology onboard. So, what exactly does that mean to you? When paired with T-Mobile's 5G Network – delivers performance, impressive download/upload speeds, as well as getting great 5G coverage. As for storage, the Z Flip5 features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage standard with up to 512GB available. Here's a performance breakdown:

Z Flip5 Performance

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform

Wi-Fi 6E technology

8GB RAM + 256GB/512GB

Galaxy Z Flip4

Samsung’s Z Flip4 features the previous generation processor: the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which is slightly slower and less powerful than the flagship chipset you get on the new Z Flip5. Another notable difference: the Z Flip4 only offers standard Wi-Fi 6 vs. the latest Wi-Fi 6E tech on the Flip5, which promises impressive wireless speeds and lower latency. Finally, while the Z Flip4 also has 8GB of RAM, it comes standard with only 128GB of storage (vs. the standard 256GB on the Z Flip5) but you have the option to upgrade to 256GB or 512GB. Here's a performance breakdown:

Z Flip4 Performance

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Wi-Fi 6

8GB RAM + 128GB/256GB/512GB

Galaxy Z Flip3

The Z Flip3 comes with a Snapdragon 888 processor on board, which may be plenty of power for some, but gamers and multitaskers may notice it’s not as good as the flagship chipset on the Z Flip5 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on the Z Flip4. While the Flip3 also offers 8GB of RAM, it falls short of the 256GB offered out of the box on the Flip5. And unlike the other phones in the series, it features a maximum of 256GB versus 512GB available on the Flip4 and Flip5. Like the Flip4, it offers standard Wi-Fi 6 but not Wi-Fi 6E like the Flip5. Here's a performance breakdown:

Z Flip3 Performance

Snapdragon 888

Wi-Fi 6

8GB RAM + 128GB/256GB

Design & display

Galaxy Z Flip5

If you pop open the Z Flip5, it may not look that different than previous iterations of Samsung flip phone. That’s because the 6.7" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X remains the same size as the Flip4 and Flip3.

However, the cover screen, or Flex Window, is a big gamechanger. It’s significantly larger than both phones, boasting a 3.4" Super AMOLED (720 x 748) screen vs. the other phones’ 1.9" displays. Now you can reply to messages, take selfies on the big screen, make calls, use your wallet, and customize your big screen with widgets and video wallpapers—it even runs a few apps now, which wasn’t an option on the Flip4 or Flip5. It also comes with super-tight hinge, eliminating gaps for a more seamless close. As for colors, the Galaxy Z Flip5 offers eight to choose from. Design and display breakdown:

Z Flip5 Design & Display

Outer Display: Customizable "Flex Window" is a 3.4" Super AMOLED (720 x 748)

Internal Display: 6.7" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

New tighter hinge for a seamless close.

Available colors: Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Grey, Blue, Green and Yellow.

Z Flip4 and Z Flip3

On the inside, the 6.7" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays featured on both phones hold their own with the new Z Flip5, as they remain largely unchanged size-wise. Outside, however, you’ll notice that both the Flip4 and Flip3 are significantly smaller, with both featuring 1.9" AMOLED (260 x 512) displays versus the nearly two-times larger 3.4” display on the Flip5. The hinges on the Flip4 and Flip3 are also looser, which means you may notice more gaping compared the sleeker new Flip5. As previously mentioned, color options are different, as well. Design and display breakdown:

Z Flip4 & Flip3 Design & Display

Outer Display: 1.9" AMOLED (260 x 512)

Internal Display: 6.7" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Looser hinge, more gaping

Z4 Available Colors: Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold and Blue

Z3 Available Colors: Cream, Phantom Black, Lavender, Green, Blue, Yellow, White and Pink

Batteries

Galaxy Z Flip5

In terms of battery power, the Z Flip5 features a 3700mAh battery, plus 25W Super-Fast Charging, as well as Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. But when armed with that new, more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2—you should see a boost in battery performance over previous generations of Samsung flip phones.It’s worth mentioning that the Z Flip5 does not include a charger in the box, so you will have to purchase one separately. Battery breakdown:

3700mAh battery (power boosted by new chipset)

25W Super-Fast Charging + Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

No charger in box

Galaxy Z Flip4

Just like the shiny new Z Flip5, the Flip4 also offers a 3700mAH battery, 25W Super-Fast Charging and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. But since this phone features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and not the latest chipset, battery performance may not be quite as good as the Flip5.

3700mAh battery

25W Super-Fast Charging + Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

No charger in box

Galaxy Z Flip3

With the smallest battery of the set at 3300mAh, battery life on the Flip3 leaves a bit to be desired. In addition, the Flip3 only supports 15W fast charging versus the 25W offered by the other two phones—something to consider if you tend to run through a battery quickly.

3300mAh battery

15W Super-Fast Charging

No charger in box

Cameras

Z Flip5

The dual-camera setup on the Z Flip5 features a 12MP main camera sensor and 12MP ultra-wide shooter, as well as a 10MP selfie camera on the internal screen. But that huge new 3.4" outer screen also makes it easier to capture higher-quality selfies on the go. Camera breakdown:

10MP selfie camera

12MP main camera

12MP ultra-wide

Larger-than-life 3.4” screen makes selfies easier to capture.

Z Flip4 and Z Flip3

Both the Z Flip4 and 3 share pretty much the exact same dual-camera setup as the new Flip5: 12MP main,12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 10MP selfie camera. However, with the smaller, clumsier 1.9” outer screen, capturing those important moments may be more of a hassle.

10MP selfie cameras

12MP main cameras

12MP ultra-wide

Small 1.9” outer screen makes it more difficult to capture it all.

Pricing

Galaxy Z Flip5 vs. Z Flip4 vs. Z Flip 3

Fortunately, the Z Flip5 won't bring any massive price hikes along for the ride. The starting price of the Z Flip5 at $999.99 is similar to the introductory pricing of the Z Flip3 and Flip4. The price goes up from there, depending on the storage and other options you choose. Of course, if you're in the market for a Galaxy Z Flip4 or Z Flip3, it's worth noting that Samsung has since slashed prices with the release of the new Z Flip5 device.

No matter which device you choose, Samsung’s series of retro-looking flip phones continue to be a fan favorite. Whether you’re looking for a deal on an older option or want all the new bells and whistles the Z Flip5 has to offer—you know you’re getting the advanced technology and outstanding performance that Samsung is known for.

Still not sure if it's the right time to upgrade to the Galaxy Z Flip5?

You may also be interested in: