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A SIM, or Subscriber Identity Module, card is kind of like a key to a cellular network—storing vital information like your unique identification number, contacts, and other data. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at what a SIM card is, how a SIM card works, the different types of SIM cards, and why some phones no longer have physical SIM card trays.

3 Key takeaways about SIM cards

A SIM card helps identify and authenticate a device on a cellular network, allowing access to eligible calls, texts, and mobile data.

SIM cards have evolved from full-size cards to mini-SIM, micro-SIM, nano-SIM, and eSIM technology.

When you switch SIM cards, your mobile service may move to another compatible device, but many files, apps, and photos usually stay on your phone or in the cloud.

What is a SIM card?

In the early days of cell phones, SIM cards could store about 20 contacts and five SMS messages. We've come a long way since then. The first commercial SIM cards are widely attributed to German smart card maker Giesecke+Devrient, which delivered an early order to a Finnish network provider in 1991, based on standards developed by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute. It was a way to connect a device to a mobile network and store its phone number.

These days, SIM cards do so much more than that. These small, transferable cards are inserted into mobile devices and are still used to both identify and authenticate the device to a cellular network, just like the original SIM cards. However, they can also store data, like contacts, text messages, and other information that may make swapping devices easier.

Because of SIM card technology, you may be able to keep your phone number from device to device, or even carrier to carrier, by inserting your current SIM into a new compatible device - though device compatibility, carrier lock status, and plan details can all affect whether this works as expected. Note that devices may be carrier-locked, which can prevent use on another network until the device is eligible to be unlocked. Learn about T-Mobile device unlock policy.

Your cellular service and plan may also move with the SIM to the new phone. The old phone typically will no longer have cellular service until another SIM or eSIM is activated.

How does a SIM card work?

Each SIM card is assigned a unique identification number that stores information about your network plan, such as type of plan, available data, voice minutes, and text messages. Carriers use this information to verify your account status and to apply charges and fees.

Whenever you send a text message, make a call, or use mobile data, the device sends a signal to the network to request access. The SIM card is used to verify that your device is allowed to call, text, or use cellular data within a network. If the SIM card is unauthorized, then the request may be denied.

In addition to network data, some personal information can be stored on a SIM card. Things like your phone number, contacts, and limited text message history may be stored on a SIM, depending on the device and settings.

What’s stored on a SIM card?

A SIM card can store technical identifiers and security information that help the network recognize your mobile line. The exact information may vary, but common examples include:

IMSI: A subscriber identity number used to help identify your mobile account.

ICCID: The unique serial number for the SIM card.

Authentication key: Security data used to help verify network access.

PIN and PUK codes: Codes used to lock or unlock SIM access.

Limited contacts and SMS storage: Some SIM cards can store contacts or text messages, though many modern phones rely more on device storage and cloud backups.

A SIM card usually does not store your photos, apps, downloaded music, or most app data. That information is typically stored on your device, in cloud storage, or on an external memory card if your device supports one.

How to remove and insert a SIM card

If your phone uses a physical SIM card, you’ll usually find it in a small tray on the side, top, or back of the device. Before removing or inserting a SIM card, check your device instructions and power off your phone if recommended.

For most phones, insert a SIM eject tool or straightened paperclip into the small tray hole, press gently until the tray pops out, then remove or insert the SIM card. When inserting a new SIM, match the notched corner of the card to the tray shape and slide the tray back in carefully.

Some newer iPhone models sold in the United States do not include a physical SIM card tray and use eSIM instead. Older phones with removable batteries may store the SIM card behind the back cover or under the battery.

Evolution of SIM card sizes

Today, SIM cards are tiny, but that wasn’t always the case. Here are the different types of SIM cards and the devices you’re most likely to find them in.

SIM type Size or format Where you may find it Full-size SIM Credit-card size Earliest mobile phones Mini-SIM 25 x 15 mm Older phones, often behind the battery Micro-SIM 15 x 12 mm Early smartphones and tablets Nano-SIM 12.3 x 8.8 mm Many modern smartphones eSIM Built into the device Newer phones, tablets, smartwatches, and connected devices

Does my phone have a SIM card?

Not all phones have a physical SIM card anymore. Many newer models use eSIM instead, while some devices support both a physical SIM and eSIM.

If you’re not sure, check the edge of your phone for a small SIM tray or open your device’s cellular settings to look for eSIM options.

SIM card capacity

The capacity of the original SIM card was just 32 KB, enough to store about five text messages and 20 contacts. The micro-SIM card, though smaller in size, has a memory capacity of 64 KB. A nano-SIM card usually has a memory capacity of 128 KB, but can hold up to 250 contacts.

One thing to note about SIM card memory capacity is that it differs from phone storage capacity. Nearly everything stored on a phone, such as photos, apps, and music, is typically stored with cloud technology, on the device itself, or on an SD card if the device supports one.

What happens when you switch SIM cards?

Switching SIM cards can move your mobile line to another compatible device, but it does not move everything from one phone to another.

In many cases, your phone number and eligible cellular service follow the SIM card. That means calls, texts, and mobile data may start working on the new phone once the SIM is inserted and recognized. The old phone may still work over Wi-Fi, but it usually will not have cellular service until another SIM or eSIM is activated.

Apps, photos, videos, downloaded files, and most settings typically stay on the original phone or in your cloud account. Before switching SIM cards, it’s a good idea to back up your device and use the phone’s transfer tools if you’re moving to a new device.

Emerging SIM technology

Soon, it’s likely that more devices won’t require physical SIM cards. In fact, some newer smartphones do not include SIM card trays. Here are common types of embedded and cloud-based SIM technology.

Embedded SIM, or eSIM

The eSIM isn’t a device that can be removed. Instead, it is integrated into your device’s circuitry and can be programmed directly by a mobile network operator, so that devices no longer require a physical SIM.

eSIM technology can be convenient, since information can be transferred to a new device without requiring manual transfer of a SIM card. It may also be useful for international travel, work and personal numbers, or lost or stolen devices. eSIM availability and features vary by device, carrier, and plan — check your device specifications and T-Mobile plan details to confirm compatibility.

Some phone models no longer have a physical SIM card tray and use eSIM instead.

What is Dual SIM?

Dual SIM means a phone can use two SIM profiles. Some devices use one physical SIM and one eSIM, while others support two eSIM profiles.

Dual SIM can be useful if you want to keep work and personal numbers on one phone, add a travel line, or choose which number is used for calls, texts, or mobile data. Dual SIM support and setup vary by device and carrier - not all devices or plans support this feature. Check your device and T-Mobile plan for availability.

Soft SIM

Also known as a virtual SIM, soft SIM technology is cloud-based and may be used in some tablets, smartwatches, or other connected devices. It can also work on some devices that do not have physical SIM card slots.

Soft SIMs can offer some of the same benefits as eSIMs but may come with a few additional considerations. Since a virtual SIM is software- or cloud-based, setup, security, and connectivity can vary by device and provider.

FAQs about SIM cards

Can a phone still work without a SIM card? Yes, a phone can still work without a SIM card over Wi-Fi. You may be able to browse the web, use apps, stream content, and send messages through internet-based apps. Without a physical SIM or eSIM, the phone generally cannot connect to cellular calling, texting, or mobile data. Do all cell phones have a SIM card? Not all phones have a physical SIM card. Many newer models use eSIM instead. All cellular phones still need some type of SIM profile, either physical SIM or eSIM, to access mobile networks. Why do I need a SIM card for my phone? A SIM card helps verify your mobile account so your phone can connect to cellular service. It supports calls, texts, and mobile data, depending on your plan and device compatibility. What happens if you take out your SIM card and put it in another phone? If the new phone is compatible and unlocked, your cellular service may move with the SIM card. Your old phone may no longer have cellular service until another SIM or eSIM is activated. Apps, photos, and most files usually stay on the original phone or in the cloud. Does a SIM card store photos? No, SIM cards generally do not store photos. Photos are usually stored on the phone, in cloud storage, or on an external memory card if supported. Can I use eSIM instead of a physical SIM? Yes, if your device and carrier support eSIM. eSIM lets you activate cellular service without inserting a removable SIM card. Can I have two phone numbers on one phone? Some phones support Dual SIM, which may allow two phone numbers on one device. This can be helpful for work and personal lines, travel, or managing separate data and calling preferences.

SIM cards help keep mobile devices connected

From early SIM cards the size of a credit card to SIMs that exist electronically, SIM technology has come a long way. And it’s likely that more connected devices will use embedded or digital SIM technology in the future.

No matter which type you use, SIMs play a vital role in mobile technology. They help connect your device to a cellular network, support your mobile line, and make it easier to stay connected across phones, tablets, smartwatches, and other devices.

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