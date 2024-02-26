iPhone 15 Colors: Find the Perfect Hue & Phone for You

From basic black to soft pink and every color in between—there are plenty of stunning iPhone 15 colors and designs to choose from. But these choices will come down to which phone in the series you want—and which features you need the most. We'll break it all down for you.

It's hard to resist the iPhone 15 series. From impressive camera capabilities and powerful processors, to a host of stunning upgrades, the newest models are head-turning to say the least. But aside from the differences in on-board specs, there are also unique color variations and even different materials to consider in your search for the perfect iPhone. We'll take a look at the color and material options available across the four iPhone 15-series devices, so you can find the right phone with the right look.

Both of these iPhones boast some gorgeous options to choose from:

Black

Blue

Green

Yellow

Pink

While these are all alluring choices, one particular color has everyone talking: Pink! For those who love pink, this gorgeous soft hue is particularly pretty and may be reason enough to choose either iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus over the other models in the series, as pink is only available on these two phones. But, let's face it, any iPhone 15 color you choose pairs beautifully with the gorgeous aluminum and glass design—with the color-infused back glass being the ultimate eye candy. And both phones feature super-strong Ceramic Shield fronts that are tougher than any smartphone glass.

Something to keep in mind

These two phones are the more entry-level devices in the iPhone 15 series, featuring less-powerful chips and fewer storage options, as well as fewer camera and video capabilities. However, the specs are still impressive by most people's standards, and they do have smaller price tags than the next two options.

Both of these iPhones feature four ultra-modern color options to choose from:

Natural Titanium

Blue Titanium

White Titanium

Black Titanium

The "titanium" mentioned in each is more than just clever nomenclature. Both of these phones actually feature titanium shells with matte glass backs, making them truly sleek, strong and futuristic looking. Like the other two phones, they also boast super-tough Ceramic Shield fronts.

Something to keep in mind

As mentioned earlier, both phones have premium iPhone specs not available on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, including the latest and greatest Apple A17 Pro chips, professional-level cameras and video capabilities and more storage options, just to name a few. But that's all reflected in the phones' price tags. So, you'll have to weigh the available color options against your budget and the capabilities that are important to you.

Overall, no matter which iPhone 15-series phone you pick, you'll still walk away with an incredibly powerful 5G-capable device that'll keep you seamlessly connected on the go

