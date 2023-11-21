The Google Pixel Watch 2 combines the latest Fitbit technology with the design of the first Gen Pixel Watch.

Share "Google Pixel Watch 2 vs. Google Pixel Watch: A Comprehensive Comparison" on Twitter

Share "Google Pixel Watch 2 vs. Google Pixel Watch: A Comprehensive Comparison" on Facebook

Share "Google Pixel Watch 2 vs. Google Pixel Watch: A Comprehensive Comparison" on LinkedIn

Are you contemplating upgrading from the original Google Pixel Watch to the Google Pixel Watch 2? Or are you entirely new to Google’s wearable lineup and cannot decide which one best suits your needs? We’ve got you covered. Each generation of the Pixel Watch comes with many enhancements, but the latest model might not always be the best fit for everyone. Dive into this detailed guide to compare these two remarkable devices and discover the perfect watch.

Why We Like the Pixel Watch 2

If your watch is too heavy, the Pixel Watch 2 may be for you. It is 10% lighter than the Original Pixel Watch due to the 100% recycled Aluminum.

All-day and all-night wear on a full battery

Health/Activity tracking upgrade. The three new sensors provide more health insights.

The new watch offers new safety features like Medical ID, Emergency Sharing, and Safety Check.

Design & Build

The Google Pixel Watch 2, while retaining a familiar premium aesthetic, introduces a design made from 100% recycled aluminum. This not only makes it environmentally friendly but also slightly lighter. Available in polished silver, matte black, and champagne gold, the Pixel Watch 2 is a treat for the eyes. However, if you appreciate the original Pixel Watch’s design and feel, the changes might not be a significant factor.

Performance & Software

Performance-wise, the Pixel Watch 2 takes the lead with its Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset. This ensures smoother app launches and an overall enhanced user experience. Coupled with Wear OS 4, users can expect a more refined interface, updated apps (i.e., Gmail, Calendar, and YouTube Music), and improved Google Assistant capabilities.

First-Gen Pixel Watch Uses a Samsung Exynos 9110 SoC processor (created in 2018, may not hold battery as well as Qualcomm)

Chic, minimal design

It comes with Google Assistant and Google Wallet

OLED Always-on display Pixel Watch 2 20% faster performance with Qualcomm

Battery life lasts 24 hours on a single charge

Smoother user experience with Wear OS4

Health & Fitness Features

Health enthusiasts will appreciate the Pixel Watch 2’s advanced health sensors. The watch features a new multi-path heart rate sensor for precise readings of continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) and skin temperature sensors for stress and sleep tracking. Additionally, the deepened Fitbit integration offers users access to Fitbit’s renowned health features, making it a comprehensive health companion.

First-Gen Pixel Watch Heart rate monitoring w/notifications

Stress Management Score

Mood logging and reflections

Sleep stages and scores

40+ exercise modes Pixel Watch 2 Three new sensors for more accurate data

Skin temperature reading

Irregular heart rhythm notifications

All-day body response tracking

Stress tracking

Sleep insights

Heart Zone Training and Pace Training

Battery & Charging

One of the standout improvements in the Pixel Watch 2 is its battery life. Promising up to 24 hours with the always-on display enabled ensures you’re not frequently reaching for the charger. The Pixel Watch 2 introduces faster charging capabilities, ensuring you’re powered up and ready to go in no time.

Safety Features

Safety is paramount; the Pixel Watch 2 doesn’t skimp on it. Features like Safety Check, which sends location data to emergency contacts if no response is detected, and the ability to easily share medical information with first responders make it a reliable safety companion.

First-Gen Pixel Watch Safety Check & Medical Information on the OS 4 or newer

Fall Detection

Emergency SOS Pixel Watch 2 Safety Signal (for Fitbit Premium members)

Share location automatically if you don’t check-in

Emergency contact dialing

The Bottom Line

For tech enthusiasts and those who prioritize health tracking, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is a compelling choice. However, if you’re content with the original Pixel Watch’s capabilities and design, upgrading might hinge on specific features you value.

You May Also Like:

Explore Google Deals

Explore Google Watches