Apple Watch SE vs Series 7: A Guide on the Best One for You

Shopping for a watch, but don’t know where to start? We will guide you through the spec differences of the SE and Series 7.

Considering an upgrade to the latest Apple Watch but can't decide between the SE and Series 7? Dive in as we break down the key differences, from design to performance, to help you make the right choice.

Design & Appearance

If you're familiar with the previous Apple Watch designs, the SE and Series 7 won't disappoint. Apple Watch SE is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, crafted from 100% recycled aluminum, striking a balance between lightweight and durability. It comes in colors like Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and PRODUCT RED.

Apple Watch Series 7 offers a bit more variety in terms of size and materials. It's available in 41mm and 45mm sizes as well as aluminum, stainless steel, or titanium. The stainless-steel models are equipped with scratch-resistant materials. Color options for the aluminum case include Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and PRODUCT RED, with the stainless-steel variant available in Graphite, Silver, and Gold, and the titanium in its natural hue.

Design Highlights:

Apple Watch SE : Classic design with new color options.

: Classic design with new color options. Series 7: Larger display, more color choices, and premium finishes.

Display & Usability

Apple Watch Series 7 boasts an Always-On Retina display, a feature that keeps the display illuminated so users can quickly glance at their watch to view essential information without the need to raise their wrist or tap the screen. This Always-On technology ensures that watch faces are detailed, vibrant, and easily readable even when the wrist is down. Additionally, the Series 7 provides a larger display area, with nearly 27% more screen real estate than Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch SE does not have the Always-On display feature. However, it does have a higher-quality Retina display.

Display Highlights:

Apple Watch SE : Standard OLED display.

: Standard OLED display. Series 7: Always-on LTPO OLED display with improved processing power. Easier to see in the sun.

Performance & Health Features

When it comes to performance and features, both Apple Watch SE and Series 7 are equipped with a range of capabilities that cater to different user needs.

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE is designed with a focus on essential health and safety features. It incorporates a third-generation optical heart sensor, allowing for continuous heart rate monitoring. For safety, the SE is equipped with Fall Detection, a feature that can detect if the wearer has taken a hard fall and offers assistance.

In terms of connectivity, the SE stands out with its support for cellular connectivity on GPS + Cellular models. This feature enables users to make calls, send texts, and even stream music without the need for their iPhone to be nearby. When it comes to battery life, users can expect up to 18 hours of usage from the SE, based on a combination of activities including time checks, notifications, app use, and workouts.

Apple Watch Series 7

On the other hand, Apple Watch Series 7 boasts a range of advanced health features in addition to those found in the SE. It offers the Blood Oxygen and ECG app, which can generate an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram directly from the wrist. Safety is also a priority for the Series 7, which, like the SE, is equipped with Fall Detection and Emergency SOS. However, it introduces an additional feature: Crash Detection. This uses advanced sensor-fusion algorithms, trained on extensive real-world drive and crash data, to detect severe car crashes and offer timely assistance.

Connectivity-wise, the Series 7 mirrors the SE with support for cellular connectivity on GPS + Cellular models and the benefits of Family Setup. In terms of battery life, the Series 7 matches the SE, offering users up to 18 hours of battery life, ensuring a full day of use without frequent recharging.

Performance Highlights:

Apple Watch SE : Advanced motion sensors and fall detection.

: Advanced motion sensors and fall detection. Series 7: Comprehensive health tracking and superior performance.

Value for Money

The SE is priced more affordably, making it a great choice for those who want essential features without breaking the bank. The Series 7, with its advanced features and refined design, provides added value for those willing to invest a bit more for a premium experience. Both watches deliver on Apple's promise of quality and innovation, but the best choice ultimately depends on your personal needs and budget considerations.

Final Thoughts

If you're after advanced features like GPS tracking, health metrics, and a premium design, the Series 7 is worth the investment. However, if you're looking for a reliable smartwatch with essential features at a more affordable price, the SE is a fantastic choice.

Remember, whichever you choose, you're getting a state-of-the-art device from Apple's lineup.

