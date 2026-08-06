T‑Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights Returns Bigger Than Ever with Over $8 Million in Prizes

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Aug. 6, 2026 — T‑Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the return of Friday Night 5G Lights for its third season, giving small-town high schools across America more opportunities than ever to celebrate their communities and compete for prizes that can make a meaningful difference.

This year’s competition more than doubles schools’ opportunities to win, with over $8.4 million in total prizes, a new divisional bracket format and the return of the $1 million football field upgrade grand prize.

Since its launch, Friday Night 5G Lights has shown what’s possible when entire communities rally behind their hometown schools. In 2024, Inola High School in Inola, Oklahoma — population 1,900 — became the inaugural champion, earning a $1 million football field transformation after capturing the support of fans nationwide. In 2025, Dierks High School in Dierks, Arkansas — population 900 — followed in its footsteps, earning nearly 2 million votes with the help of its determined community and celebrity supporters to secure its own $1 million field upgrade. Together, more than 750 schools across the country have earned prizes through Friday Night 5G Lights, strengthening hometown pride and creating lasting impact far beyond the football field.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen firsthand what happens when communities come together to support their hometown schools, and it’s been absolutely inspiring,” said Jon Freier, Chief Operating Officer, T‑Mobile. “Friday Night 5G Lights has become about so much more than football — it’s about celebrating the pride, traditions and connections that make small towns special. This season, we’re going even bigger and opening the door for more schools than ever to win because every community deserves its moment in the spotlight.”

Here’s how this year’s competition is putting over $8.4 million in total prizes on the line:

1,000 schools will win $5,000 through weekly $5K Fridays sweepstakes.

4 standout social media video posts will win a $5,000 Spotlight School award.

40 finalists will earn a place on the Division Bracket in the West, East, Midwest and South, with each team scoring $25,000 for their school plus a T‑Mobile-hosted Home Game Celebration.

4 Division Champion schools, one from each division, will rise to win $250,000, a Gronk Fitness gym (valued at $90,000) and "The Big Deal" student leadership award prize of $5,000.

1 lucky finalist will win “Fan Favorite” as voted on by T‑Mobile employees to receive an extra $25,000.

1 grand prize winner will receive a $1 million football field upgrade.

Football Legends Return to Champion the Competition

Friday Night 5G Lights wouldn’t be complete without two football greats. Patrick Mahomes returns for his second season alongside Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski to inspire fans and rally communities throughout the competition. They’re joined by standout college athletes Dante Moore, Ashlea Klam, CJ Carr, Rocco Becht and Kewan Lacy, representing divisions across the country and encouraging fans to support their hometown schools in the race for game-changing prizes.

“It’s great to be back for another season of Friday Night 5G Lights,” said Mahomes, three-time Super Bowl MVP. “This program celebrates the passion, pride and sense of community that makes high school football so special. I am excited to recognize the players, fans and hometowns that bring that energy every Friday night.”

“Every year, Friday Night 5G Lights reminds me why high school football means so much to small towns,” said Gronkowski, four-time Super Bowl champ. “The energy, the traditions and the school spirit are unlike anything else. Every season these schools raise the bar, and with more schools winning than ever before, I can’t wait to see who brings the biggest spirit this year.”

How to Get in the Game

High schools in U.S. towns with populations under 150,000 are eligible to apply. Authorized school officials, including teachers, coaches or administrators can submit an entry on behalf of their school at FridayNight5GLights.com. Submissions must include a short story or essay about why their school deserves a transformation for their football field.

Applications will be accepted now through Sept. 18, with the first 1,500 schools to apply receiving a rally kit. Any school that submits an application will automatically be entered for a chance to win $5,000 in T‑Mobile’s “$5K Fridays” sweepstakes for 1,000 schools, with 300 winners selected in Week 1 starting Aug. 7 and 100 winners in each of the following seven weeks.

Schools can rally their communities — and boost their chances of winning — by sharing on social media. Every eligible post on X or Instagram using #FN5GL and #Entry while tagging @TMobile and their school counts as an additional sweepstakes entry. Fans can also show their school spirit with a new AR Gronk selfie experience, available at FN5GL.com/AR.

New to this year’s competition, a panel of judges will select 40 division finalists — 10 each from the West, East, Midwest and South divisions — based on community impact, need, creativity, school pride, social media participation and overall community engagement.

Public voting runs from Oct. 8–25, and anyone in the country can vote once per day through FridayNight5GLights.com and the T-Life app. Finalists may also earn potential bonus votes by completing social media “Spirit Week” challenges posted on the Friday Night 5G Lights website.

The four schools with the highest number of votes will receive $250,000, a Gronk Fitness gym, “The Big Deal” student leadership award for $5,000 and move onto the final Division Champion round. Public voting for the final four schools runs from Oct. 29–Nov. 8, with the grand prize winner announced on Nov. 12.

More Ways to Celebrate Hometown Pride

New this year, T‑Mobile is taking the excitement beyond the field with Tailgate Week. From August 11–15, more than 500 T‑Mobile stores will host hometown celebrations where fans can come together, show off their school spirit and rally behind their teams. Whether you’re sporting a football jersey, cheer uniform, band attire or mascot costume, it’s time to celebrate your hometown.

T‑Mobile members also have the chance to win a 2026 Honda Passport, exclusively available via T‑Mobile Tuesdays. Plus, score free grill tongs on Aug. 11 through T‑Mobile Tuesdays in the T-Life app.

T‑Mobile’s Commitment to Small-Town America

Friday Night 5G Lights is just part of T‑Mobile’s broader commitment to helping small towns and rural communities thrive through connectivity, innovation and community investment. Since 2020, T‑Mobile has:

Expanded America's Best 5G Network by 1.3 million square miles, bringing reliable connectivity to more people and places.

America's Best 5G Network by 1.3 million square miles, bringing reliable connectivity to more people and places. Increased broadband choice with T‑Mobile 5G Home Internet and T‑Mobile Fiber by bringing fast, reliable internet options to rural and small-town communities, and introduced SuperBroadband — the first nationwide solution for businesses and schools combining 5G and Starlink for virtually unbreakable connectivity.

with T‑Mobile 5G Home Internet and T‑Mobile Fiber by bringing fast, reliable internet options to rural and small-town communities, and introduced SuperBroadband — the first nationwide solution for businesses and schools combining 5G and Starlink for virtually unbreakable connectivity. Bridged the digital divide through Project 10Million, T‑Mobile's $10.7 billion initiative providing free internet connectivity to up to 10 million eligible students.

through Project 10Million, T‑Mobile's $10.7 billion initiative providing free internet connectivity to up to 10 million eligible students. Invested more than $22.8 million through Hometown Grants, helping bring 500 community-led projects to life across 49 states and Puerto Rico.

through Hometown Grants, helping bring 500 community-led projects to life across 49 states and Puerto Rico. Extended connectivity even farther with T-Satellite with Starlink, the first satellite-to-mobile network in the U.S. that automatically connects people in some of the most remote parts of the country, while the addition of UScellular has further expanded T‑Mobile's reach in rural communities.

Learn more and enter today at FridayNight5GLights.com.

Follow the T‑Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram to catch the latest company updates.

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About T‑Mobile US, Inc.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T‑Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T‑Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T‑Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T‑Mobile, Metro by T‑Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t‑mobile.com.

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