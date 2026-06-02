T‑Mobile Tuesdays Turns 10: Celebrating the Weekly Perks Millions Love

There are perks, and then there are perks so popular they accidentally wipe out chicken tender supplies nationwide.

Seriously. When T-Mobile teamed up with Wingstop for a T-Mobile Tuesdays deal in March 2025, the response was so intense that locations across the country were flooded with hungry members looking to claim their three-piece chicken tender combo for $0.01. (Apologies to any non-members who just wanted some lemon pepper wings that day.) The deal was so popular that T-Mobile brought it back a few weeks later to make sure every member craving crispy tenders got their shot.

Then there was last December, when nearly 2.4 million members claimed a magenta sherpa blanket, making it one of the most popular T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways ever. And of course there’s MLB.TV, a longtime fan favorite that saw its biggest season yet this year, with close to 1.5 million members claiming a free subscription.

The point is, T-Mobile members don’t just “use” their T-Mobile Tuesdays perks. They absolutely love them.

What started as a fun weekly way to thank people for choosing T-Mobile has grown into something millions genuinely look forward to every Tuesday. Across a decade of free stuff and exclusive savings, that adds up to more than 1.4 billion thank yous.

“Early on, the perks created excitement because we appreciated our members in ways that no company in our industry had ever done at this scale,” says John Kelly, Vice President of Loyalty and Partnerships at T-Mobile who leads the program. “And T-Mobile Tuesdays has evolved and expanded into larger partnerships with more premium experiences as our partner brands see the power of T-Mobile Tuesdays in driving their businesses. There’s no other brand, especially in wireless, that even comes close to the size, scope and customer love of this program.”

That momentum is exactly why T-Mobile is turning this year’s anniversary into an epic celebration called Member Month — packed with returning favorites, exclusive experiences and fresh perks every week in June.

“For us, Tuesdays are all about connecting with our members and making sure we’re always raising the bar to deliver the best possible experience every single week,” says Kelly. “Throughout Member Month and this 10th anniversary, members will see favorites like free T-Mobile picnic blankets to kick off summer, a $5 movie ticket to Masters of the Universe, 7-Eleven offers, the return of fan-favorite partners members have been asking us to bring back like QDOBA and IHOP, big savings on Shell gas and so many more.”

T-Mobile Fuels Savings on Gas There’s no denying it, Americans are feeling the pain at the pump right now. T-Mobile Tuesdays has long helped members unlock 10 cents off (up to 20 gallons) at participating Shell® stations, and as part of Member Month, T-Mobile is rolling out even bigger savings the week of Tuesday, June 9, for a limited time: $1.99 Gas in Los Angeles, Houston and Chicago: T-Mobile members can snag gas for just $1.99 per gallon at select Shell stations in these cities. And the perk isn’t just for T-Mobile members — everyone can fuel up, while supplies last. More gas savings: In addition to the usual 10 cents off per gallon members get, T-Mobile is throwing in an extra 40 cents off per gallon (up to 20 gallons) at participating Shell stations for a limited time this week, through T-Mobile Tuesdays (yep, that means 50 cents off!). Learn More

And while other wireless providers have tried to recreate the magic of T-Mobile Tuesdays (spoiler alert: they failed), T-Mobile has stayed focused on delivering the ultimate, no-strings-attached thank you. Because being a T-Mobile member makes life better.

Why Does T-Mobile Go All In on Member Perks Every Tuesday?

To understand how T-Mobile Tuesdays became a weekly tradition, let’s take a quick trip down memory lane.

“When we launched T-Mobile Tuesdays in 2016, we wanted to change what customer appreciation looked like — not just in wireless, but across brands and industries,” says Mike Belcher, Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships at T-Mobile, who oversaw the development and rollout of T-Mobile Tuesdays. “At the time, most loyalty programs felt transactional, with points systems and complicated rewards customers had to work to earn. We believed people should feel appreciated simply for being with us. T-Mobile Tuesdays was built to thank customers, not sell to them.”

The idea caught on fast. Almost immediately, T-Mobile Tuesdays climbed to No. 1 in the Apple App Store ahead of Snapchat, Instagram and Google Maps. It even beat Tinder, proving free pizza and movie tickets were clearly more exciting than finding a date.

From there, millions of people were hooked on giveaways and deals they couldn’t find anywhere else. In fact, nearly 40 million members have redeemed T-Mobile Tuesdays offers since it launched, making it one of the most-loved perks in wireless.

“I don’t think anyone could have predicted it would grow into such a defining part of the member experience, but we knew early on we had tapped into something powerful: people want to feel recognized, appreciated and rewarded in a genuine way,” says Belcher.

Today, T-Mobile Tuesdays lives inside T-Life, the one-stop app for all things T-Mobile, which has been installed more than 100 million times. Members now have access to three times as many perks and offers as they did when T-Mobile Tuesdays first launched — and with a refreshed look and even better experience, it’s easier than ever to discover, stack and save on perks all in one place.

But even as the program evolves, the mission behind it hasn’t changed.

“We’ve never lost sight of what this program exists to do — thank our members every week by providing that Tuesday moment of anticipation, fun and joy. As T-Mobile Tuesdays enters its second decade, we’re recommitting to that in an even bigger way,” says Kelly. “We’re rolling out an entirely new experience in T-Life, launching new perks our members have told us they want, expanding our perk types to serve new audiences and ensuring we keep what our members love most, like free swag in stores, free food, movie tickets and more!”

And the perks of being a T-Mobile member go far beyond Tuesdays. Members get access to incredible experiences like scoring a backstage pass to music festival season, discovering why baseball hits different for members with America’s Best Network or being one of 60 million people who enjoy other benefits on Us like Netflix, Hulu and DashPass by DoorDash. It’s all part of the everyday value T-Mobile delivers to millions of members every single day.

How Many Perks Has T-Mobile Tuesdays Delivered in 10 Years?

Over the last 10 years, T-Mobile has teamed up with 500 brands to deliver 5,000 unique perks to members nationwide — and the scale of it all is pretty wild.

Members have redeemed 175 million fast food offers over the years (including those infamous Wingstop chicken tenders), alongside 104 million pizza deals, 96 million coffee perks and countless other treats.

The travel perks have been just as big. T-Mobile has helped fuel road trips with 240 million gas rewards and savings through offers like Shell Fuel Rewards®.

And when it comes to entertainment, members have redeemed 64 million movie tickets through T-Mobile Tuesdays to keep big screen thrills going strong.

But maybe the biggest surprise of all? Members are absolutely obsessed with T-Mobile swag, claiming 78 million branded items through T-Mobile Tuesdays — from socks, baseball hats, blankets and BBQ spatulas to tote bags, scarves, water bottles and other limited-edition magenta gear (yes, including this Valentine’s Day dog bandana!) that lets members (and their pets) rep the brand that keeps showing up for them.

“T-Mobile Tuesdays represents the personality of our brand,” says Belcher. “It’s fun, customer-first and rooted in the same Un-carrier mindset that challenged the industry from the beginning. What makes it uniquely T-Mobile is that it goes beyond connectivity. Customers experience the brand through food, entertainment, travel, sports and exclusive experiences — not just when they pay a bill or upgrade a phone.”

“Also, hot tip: Tuesdays perks are for every line on your account, not just the primary account holder,” adds Kelly. “So make sure you get every person in your family set up on T-Life so that they’re always getting the most out of it.”

How Is T-Mobile Celebrating 10 Years of Tuesdays?

Because turning double digits is a big deal, a single day of celebration just wasn’t going to cut it. With Member Month here all June to celebrate 10 years of Tuesdays, T-Mobile is giving members the chance to win epic prizes including $100,000 in cash, a $10,000 Amazon gift card, VIP trips to Austin City Limits and Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, plus a dream getaway for four with Delta flights, Hilton stays and extra spending cash.

Members can also claim a loaded lineup of T-Mobile Tuesdays freebies from brands like 7-Eleven®, IHOP®, Pizza Hut®, Popeyes®, QDOBA and more — along with the new always-on benefit of a free premium Delta in-flight drink. Plus, members will have a chance for T-Mobile to “buy u a drank” at an exclusive T-Pain celebration in New York City on June 16 (keep an eye on T-Life for more details).

Free DashPass by DoorDash also returns, giving members another year of $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders (up to $120/year in value), making it easier to treat yourself on repeat.

“T-Mobile Tuesdays will always be at the heart of how we show appreciation to our members, and we’ll make sure we’re exceeding your expectations every week with the best perks and the best experience. If we wow you or give you a moment of joy for you and your family every Tuesday, we’re doing our job,” says Kelly. “Who knew if you treat people to new perks they’ll love just for being with us, you’ll have the happiest customers in wireless? We did, it seems!”

Happy 10th, T-Mobile Tuesdays!

T-Mobile members (Metro by T-Mobile, T-Mobile Home Internet and small businesses included) can check out T-Mobile Tuesdays in T-Life or myMetro all June for details on how to redeem special Member Month offers and enter for a chance to win unforgettable experiences. Not with T-Mobile yet? Switch today in 15 minutes.

Limited time offers; subject to change, qualifying plan req’d. 15 Minute Checkout per line: Check out 15 minutes per line. [Median check-out time using T-Life app; activation may take longer (e.g., with locked phones).] Device activation, data, & number transfer will take additional time. Wireless Bills: Based on HarrisX Billing Snapshots from Q3 ’21 – Q4 ’25 compared to average AT&T & Verizon bills. Comparison excludes discounts, credits, & optional charges. For details, see harrisx.com/T-Mobile-bills. Delta: Eligible plan & linked SkyMiles account 24 hours before qualifying flight within T-Life req’d. 21+ for alcoholic beverage. Limit 1/person/flight. Additional terms apply. See T-Life for details & full terms. Best Mobile Network in the U.S. based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence® data 2H 2025. Ookla trademarks used under license & reprinted with permission. Best Benefits in Wireless: Based on value of included plan benefits (e.g. entertainment, travel perks, & T-Mobile Tuesdays). Benefits vary by plan & may require activation. Best Entertainment Bundle in Wireless: Based on the retail value of monthly benefits available with an Experience Beyond plan, like entertainment, travel benefits, and scam call protection. Some benefits may require activation. See T-Mobile.com/switch for details.