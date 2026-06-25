T‑Mobile Completes Landmark Hometown Grants Initiative, Transforming 500 Communities

BELLEVUE, Wash. — June 25, 2026 — T‑Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the final 26 recipients of its Hometown Grants program, marking a major milestone for the initiative. Since launching in April 2021, T‑Mobile has invested more than $22.8 million to help fund 500 community development projects in small towns and rural communities across 49 states and Puerto Rico.

Since its launch, Hometown Grants has positively impacted 4.2 million people, helped create more than 2,770 jobs, and inspired more than 300,000 volunteer hours in communities across the country. The program has also generated nearly $125 million in matching funds, multiplying its impact and helping bring transformative local projects to life. In addition, nearly $6 million in project funding has supported the growth and development of small businesses, strengthening local economies and helping communities thrive.

The program saw record interest in its final round, receiving more than 2,000 applications from small towns and rural communities nationwide. The exceptional quality of submissions led T‑Mobile to award 26 grants in the program’s final round. With grants of up to $50,000 each, recipients are bringing community-driven projects to life — from a digital learning hub for the community to building new playgrounds and revitalizing underused areas into gathering spaces for residents.

“Nearly five years ago, we launched Hometown Grants with a simple belief: small towns have big ideas, and when local leaders and residents have access to the right resources, remarkable things can happen,” said Jon Freier, Chief Operating Officer, T‑Mobile. “Since then, we’ve partnered with 500 towns to help turn their ideas into meaningful investments that bring people together, strengthen small town economies and create lasting change that benefits these communities for years to come.”

Here are the final Hometown Grant recipients and their projects:

Russellville, Ala.: Replace damaged playground equipment at City Lake Park with modern, accessible features that encourage play, support child development and create a stronger sense of community connection.

Replace damaged playground equipment at City Lake Park with modern, accessible features that encourage play, support child development and create a stronger sense of community connection. Tuskegee, Ala.: Build a welcoming downtown story and wayfinding hub with a sheltered map kiosk, interpretive signage and walkable streetscape features connecting residents and visitors to Tuskegee’s businesses, landmarks and cultural heritage.

Build a welcoming downtown story and wayfinding hub with a sheltered map kiosk, interpretive signage and walkable streetscape features connecting residents and visitors to Tuskegee’s businesses, landmarks and cultural heritage. Paragould, Ark.: Transform a burned-out property into a vibrant pocket park that showcases local art, encourages community gathering and stabilizes neighboring small businesses impacted by years of deferred maintenance.

Transform a burned-out property into a vibrant pocket park that showcases local art, encourages community gathering and stabilizes neighboring small businesses impacted by years of deferred maintenance. Huron, Calif.: Transform the Huron-Coalinga Family Resource Center into a safe, trusted community hub where farmworker families can find belonging, support and the resources they need to thrive.

Transform the Huron-Coalinga Family Resource Center into a safe, trusted community hub where farmworker families can find belonging, support and the resources they need to thrive. Twentynine Palms, Calif.: Revitalize a historic community building into a literacy and empowerment hub offering workforce training, financial education, technology access and learning opportunities for youth, families and veterans.

Revitalize a historic community building into a literacy and empowerment hub offering workforce training, financial education, technology access and learning opportunities for youth, families and veterans. Groton, Conn.: Establish eastern Connecticut’s first competition-grade robotics and engineering hub, providing students with hands-on STEM learning opportunities aligned with high-demand regional career opportunities.

Establish eastern Connecticut’s first competition-grade robotics and engineering hub, providing students with hands-on STEM learning opportunities aligned with high-demand regional career opportunities. Key West, Fla.: Install four hurricane-rated, artistically designed bus shelters at high-use transit stops in Old Town that promote safety and civic pride.

Install four hurricane-rated, artistically designed bus shelters at high-use transit stops in Old Town that promote safety and civic pride. Perry, Fla.: Create an inclusive digital learning hub with public Wi-Fi, devices and workforce-focused training programs that connect residents to education, career opportunities and essential online resources.

Create an inclusive digital learning hub with public Wi-Fi, devices and workforce-focused training programs that connect residents to education, career opportunities and essential online resources. Glenns Ferry, Idaho: Purchase 88 track hurdles to support Phase II of Glenns Ferry School District 192’s Track and Field Project, enabling the district to host its first home track meet in 30 years while providing access to athletic facilities and equipment for students and families.

Purchase 88 track hurdles to support Phase II of Glenns Ferry School District 192’s Track and Field Project, enabling the district to host its first home track meet in 30 years while providing access to athletic facilities and equipment for students and families. Washington, Ind.: Expand an existing library STEM program into a fully equipped educational and hands-on learning space designed to strengthen science, technology, engineering and math opportunities in the rural community.

Expand an existing library STEM program into a fully equipped educational and hands-on learning space designed to strengthen science, technology, engineering and math opportunities in the rural community. Clear Lake, Iowa: Build the world’s largest 1954 Sunburst Fender Stratocaster, a 31-foot tribute to Buddy Holly’s legendary guitar, establishing an iconic landmark in the Surf District that attracts visitors from across the globe, celebrates America’s musical heritage, and drives year-round economic vitality.

Build the world’s largest 1954 Sunburst Fender Stratocaster, a 31-foot tribute to Buddy Holly’s legendary guitar, establishing an iconic landmark in the Surf District that attracts visitors from across the globe, celebrates America’s musical heritage, and drives year-round economic vitality. Washington, Iowa: Create an outdoor gathering space at PAWS & More that encourages community connection, increases interaction with adoptable animals and provides a welcoming environment for visitors and families.

Create an outdoor gathering space at PAWS & More that encourages community connection, increases interaction with adoptable animals and provides a welcoming environment for visitors and families. Cimarron, Kan.: Revitalize an underused downtown building into Gray County’s first rotating community gallery and entrepreneur showcase, supporting local artists, small businesses and adult learning opportunities.

Revitalize an underused downtown building into Gray County’s first rotating community gallery and entrepreneur showcase, supporting local artists, small businesses and adult learning opportunities. Scottsville, Ky.: Rebuild and expand a heavily used community Share Station into a durable, refrigerated and well-lit public resource that strengthens food access, safety and community connection downtown.

Rebuild and expand a heavily used community Share Station into a durable, refrigerated and well-lit public resource that strengthens food access, safety and community connection downtown. Lewiston, Maine: Install an ADA-accessible computer lab and privacy pods at the Encompass Education & Nutrition Center, expanding access to digital skills training, workforce development and telehealth services for older adults and adults with disabilities.

Install an ADA-accessible computer lab and privacy pods at the Encompass Education & Nutrition Center, expanding access to digital skills training, workforce development and telehealth services for older adults and adults with disabilities. Hartford, Mich.: Construct an accessible outdoor pavilion at the Hartford Library that expands programming space for workshops, performances and family activities while creating a welcoming hub for learning and community engagement.

Construct an accessible outdoor pavilion at the Hartford Library that expands programming space for workshops, performances and family activities while creating a welcoming hub for learning and community engagement. Marion, Miss.: Install the town’s first public playground at Marion Recreational Park, creating a safe and welcoming space for recreation, play and family gatherings.

Install the town’s first public playground at Marion Recreational Park, creating a safe and welcoming space for recreation, play and family gatherings. Three Forks, Mont.: Build new dasher boards and a privacy fence at the community ice rink to improve safety and create a more welcoming outdoor recreation space for local families during the winter months.

Build new dasher boards and a privacy fence at the community ice rink to improve safety and create a more welcoming outdoor recreation space for local families during the winter months. Salisbury, N.C.: Transform an underutilized park space into an outdoor fitness hub that promotes health, wellness and community engagement through free and accessible recreational opportunities for all ages.

Transform an underutilized park space into an outdoor fitness hub that promotes health, wellness and community engagement through free and accessible recreational opportunities for all ages. Hagerman, N.M.: Revitalize the Hagerman Community Center into a safe and permanent youth space with upgraded classrooms, a commercial kitchen and enhanced safety features to support rural students and Boys & Girls Club programming.

Revitalize the Hagerman Community Center into a safe and permanent youth space with upgraded classrooms, a commercial kitchen and enhanced safety features to support rural students and Boys & Girls Club programming. Blanchard, Okla.: Revamp South Main Street into a safer, more accessible downtown corridor by enhancing pedestrian connectivity and public infrastructure, creating an inclusive gathering space for residents, veterans, seniors and visitors to connect and participate in community events.

Revamp South Main Street into a safer, more accessible downtown corridor by enhancing pedestrian connectivity and public infrastructure, creating an inclusive gathering space for residents, veterans, seniors and visitors to connect and participate in community events. Ironton, Ohio: Upgrade the newly renovated Ro-Na Theater with sound and projection equipment that expands opportunities for concerts, performances, events and community gatherings for the greater Ironton area.

Upgrade the newly renovated Ro-Na Theater with sound and projection equipment that expands opportunities for concerts, performances, events and community gatherings for the greater Ironton area. Eagle Pass, Texas: Revitalize an underutilized downtown alleyway into Paseo del Aguila, a safe and illuminated pedestrian corridor that encourages community gathering, walkability and downtown revitalization.

Revitalize an underutilized downtown alleyway into Paseo del Aguila, a safe and illuminated pedestrian corridor that encourages community gathering, walkability and downtown revitalization. Galax, Va.: Construct a permanent outdoor performance venue in historic downtown Galax, creating a central gathering place for music, events and cultural programming that strengthens tourism and local economic activity.

Construct a permanent outdoor performance venue in historic downtown Galax, creating a central gathering place for music, events and cultural programming that strengthens tourism and local economic activity. Walla Walla, Wash.: Convert a vacant historic storefront into a shared entrepreneurial market space designed to support local entrepreneurs, create a more achievable pathway to business ownership, and activate downtown Walla Walla.

Convert a vacant historic storefront into a shared entrepreneurial market space designed to support local entrepreneurs, create a more achievable pathway to business ownership, and activate downtown Walla Walla. Wheeling, W.V.: Revitalize Market Plaza Park into a pedestrian-friendly downtown gathering space featuring areas for recreation, live entertainment, community events and pop-up markets supporting local artisans and small businesses.

To select recipients, T‑Mobile teamed up with Main Street America, a nonprofit organization that works to advance shared prosperity, create resilient economies and improve quality of life through place-based economic development and community preservation. Grant applications were reviewed based on their level of detail, community impact, feasibility and other considerations.

“The T‑Mobile Hometown Grants program has proven that when communities are given the tools and resources to pursue their own vision, remarkable things happen,” said Erin Barnes, Main Street America President and CEO. “From historic building restoration to the creation of new outdoor gathering places to technology upgrades and so much more, the 500 communities impacted by this program reflect the creativity, determination, and innovation of small-town leaders. Main Street America is honored to have partnered with T‑Mobile on this journey, and we look forward to watching and supporting these communities in their continued growth for generations to come.”

T‑Mobile’s Commitment to Small Towns

As America’s Best Network, T‑Mobile is all about keeping small towns and rural areas connected through meaningful investments that make a difference. From Hometown Grants to Project 10Million to Friday Night 5G Lights, T‑Mobile is fueling growth in places that need it most.

T‑Mobile Home Internet, T‑Mobile Business Internet and T‑Mobile Fiber also bring broadband to small towns, delivering fast and reliable broadband options to rural communities, while T-Satellite with Starlink helps keep people connected where traditional towers can’t, with service available in many places where there is a clear view of the sky.

Together, these initiatives show the scale of T‑Mobile’s commitment to connecting people, powering small towns and helping communities of every size thrive.

To see how Hometown Grants are creating change, visit here.

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About Main Street America

Main Street America leads a collaborative movement with partners and grassroots leaders that advances shared prosperity, creates resilient economies, and improves quality of life through place-based economic development and community preservation in downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts across the country.

For more than 40 years, Main Street America has helped to build economic power in downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts through our signature Main Street Approach™ framework. Founded as the National Main Street Center® in 1980, Main Street America has helped to generate over $115.27 billion in local reinvestment, rehab 345,801 buildings, create 815,894 new jobs, and start 181,647 new businesses in over 2,000 communities. Learn more about Main Street America here.

About T‑Mobile US, Inc.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T‑Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T‑Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T‑Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T‑Mobile, Metro by T‑Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t‑mobile.com.

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