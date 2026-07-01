T‑Mobile Teams Up with Soccer Icon Umbro to Launch Exclusive Jerseys

BELLEVUE, Wash. — July 1, 2026 — On a day when soccer has the attention of fans across the country, T‑Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is extending its record-breaking Member Month celebrations with a surprise new collaboration, today announcing a partnership with iconic sportswear brand Umbro to create limited-edition jerseys available only to T‑Mobile members. Launching July 7 in the T-Life app, the jerseys are the latest way T‑Mobile is celebrating a decade of giving members access to products, perks and experiences they can’t get anywhere else. Inspired by the Umbro brand’s rich sporting heritage and T‑Mobile’s bold identity, the collaboration transforms an iconic jersey into a statement piece designed for fans of sport, style and culture alike.

“Member Month has been all about giving our customers more — from everyday value to unforgettable experiences,” said Lucy McLellan, Chief Brand and Communications Officer at T‑Mobile. “That commitment drove our highest-ever T-Life engagement, with nearly 14 million members engaging during the first week. And with soccer capturing the attention of fans across the country today, partnering with Umbro lets us celebrate that passion while giving our members an exclusive experience only T‑Mobile can deliver.”

Video by Daniel Duarte

Jerseys for the Way the World Moves

From packed stadiums to city streets around the world, soccer culture has never been confined to the pitch. For millions of fans, jerseys have become a symbol of pride, culture and style that extend far beyond the game itself. Created exclusively for T‑Mobile members, the limited-edition jerseys are designed to move seamlessly from match day to everyday life.

Don’t Miss the Drop

Starting July 7, T‑Mobile members can get their hands on the limited-edition jerseys for $60 exclusively through the T-Life app while supplies last. And like any true drop, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

The Umbro brand collaboration keeps T‑Mobile’s record-breaking Member Month celebration going, extending a month dedicated to rewarding members with memorable experiences, unexpected perks and exclusive access they can’t get anywhere else — with one final drop. Along the way, members have embraced every part of the celebration. This Member Month alone, T‑Mobile helped more than 1,500 drivers fuel up for just $1.99 per gallon and distributed more than 600,000 fuel savings codes to members nationwide, alongside exclusive experiences like a members-only T-Pain performance and new travel, lifestyle and dining benefits. The result: more members than ever engaging with T-Life throughout the month (including 6.5 million in just one day!) to discover, save and take advantage of perks designed just for them.

In addition to exclusive offers and experiences through T-Life and T‑Mobile Tuesdays, members on qualifying plans get access to some of the best benefits in wireless, including the return of one of T‑Mobile’s most popular benefits — a free 12 months of DashPass by DoorDash, plus streaming perks like Hulu, Netflix and MLB.TV on Us, Apple TV+ for just $3/month, travel benefits like free texting and high-speed data in 215+ destinations worldwide and so much more. And for fans heading to matches in the U.S and Canada this summer, T‑Mobile’s latest innovations — including Live Translation for phone calls in 80+ languages and T-Satellite with Starlink for coverage in places traditional cellular networks can’t reach — help keep members connected in more places.

A decade after launching T‑Mobile Tuesdays, T‑Mobile continues to redefine what it means to be a wireless customer, delivering more value, more benefits and more experiences designed around the people who use them every day.

To learn more about the collab, visit: www.t‑mobile.com/brand/collaborations/umbro

To learn more about Member Month, visit: t‑mobile.com/benefits

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Limited-time offers; subject to change. Qualifying plan required. UMBRO is a registered trademark of Iconix Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l., used under license. © 2026 Iconix Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l. Jersey: Limited supplies; first-come, first-served. Delta: Eligible plan & linked SkyMiles account req’d at least 24 hours before qualifying flight. Must access via T-Life. 21+ for alcoholic beverage. Limit 1/person/flight. Additional terms apply. DoorDash: DashPass membership included for 1 year for eligible plans. 1/membership/T‑Mobile account. After free year or upon ineligibility, subscription auto-renews at the then-current monthly fee (currently $9.99/month + tax), until canceled. DashPass terms apply.

About T‑Mobile US, Inc.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T‑Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T‑Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T‑Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T‑Mobile, Metro by T‑Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t‑mobile.com.

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