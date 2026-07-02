T‑Mobile Joins America250 for Coast-to-Coast July 4 Celebrations

BELLEVUE, Wash. — July 2, 2026 — As America counts down to 250, T‑Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) will join America250, the national nonpartisan organization charged by Congress to lead the commemoration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, to help American consumers and businesses stay connected and celebrate one of the country’s most historic weekends. As an official sponsor, T‑Mobile will bring America’s Best Network and on-site experiences to major celebrations in New York City and Los Angeles, including at One Times Square from July 3-5 and America’s Block Party at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on July 4. And behind the scenes across celebration venues, T‑Mobile teams are prepared for the increased connectivity needs that come with major American celebrations.

“America’s 250th is a rare moment to celebrate connection at a national scale, across coasts, time zones, communities and generations,” said Jon Freier, Chief Operating Officer, T‑Mobile. “At T‑Mobile, we’ve spent nearly 30 years building for moments like this: families checking in across the country, small businesses serving holiday crowds, communities coming together and people sharing a once-in-a-generation celebration. We’re proud to be part of this uniquely American moment, and we’ll keep building the nation’s Best Network and investing in our country — because connectivity is a crucial part of the infrastructure of modern American life.”

A Coast-to-Coast Countdown at One Times Square

Starting July 3, the Giving 4th Broadcast Benefit Shows at One Times Square will feature a countdown to America’s 250th, with the Times Square Ball dropping eight times to mark midnight across each U.S. time zone ahead of July 4. Programming continues July 4 and July 5 with America’s Block Party in the Sky and a Day of Reflection, where guests can take in city views and participate in commemorative experiences tied to the Declaration of Independence and America250’s national celebration.

T‑Mobile will support the One Times Square celebration with special touches for honored military, veteran and first responder guests. Just steps away, at the T‑Mobile Times Square Signature Store, T‑Mobile will extend the July 4 celebration from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with food, music, stories, swag, phone giveaways and sweepstakes — including New York Yankees and World Series tickets.

America’s Block Party at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

On July 4, America250 will present the July 4th Benefit Show at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Featuring performances by Chris Stapleton, The Smashing Pumpkins, Chaka Khan and Anthony Ramos and hosted by Queen Latifah, the event will bring attendees together for music, giving, fireworks and a drone show.

At the Block Party Village, T‑Mobile will join the celebration with a photo booth, games, exclusive member giveaways and more. Inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, T‑Mobile will also spotlight Project 10Million through a video featuring youth from Boys & Girls Clubs of America sharing reflections on giving, leadership, community and service.

America’s Block Party also extends to Summerfest in Milwaukee, where T‑Mobile has been supporting music fans as a festival sponsor through Club Magenta, the T‑Mobile Stage and other member perks.

Giving Back Throughout July and Beyond

T‑Mobile’s America250 participation extends through America Gives, a national initiative to help make the Semiquincentennial a record-setting year of volunteer service. Throughout the month, T‑Mobile team members can log their volunteer hours and donations through Magenta Match. Every volunteer hour generates $15 that employees can direct to an eligible nonprofit, and employee donations are matched 1:1 — all contributing to the national America Gives total.

T‑Mobile will also support school supply drives that benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America, virtual volunteer opportunities tied to Project 10Million, first responder hero nominations through Roll Call of Heroes, on-site blood drives and employee-led volunteer events supported by T‑Mobile Foundation Volun-T Grants.

America’s Best Network for America’s Biggest Moments

Across America250 celebrations in New York, Los Angeles and communities nationwide, T‑Mobile will deliver the network people can count on to stay connected and share these moments together. T‑Mobile’s 5G network covers more than 332 million people, including millions in rural communities, with continued investment in 5G Advanced capabilities that help power modern American life.

T‑Mobile’s network, emergency response and field operations teams work year-round to prepare for major events, severe weather and emergencies. Through operational readiness planning, real-time network monitoring, AI-powered technologies such as Self-Organizing Network (SON), deployable assets and close coordination with public safety partners, T‑Mobile helps support the communications that people, businesses and public safety agencies rely on during both large-scale events and critical situations.

For America250, those efforts include readiness planning across celebration venues, transportation hubs and other high-traffic gathering areas expected to welcome large crowds throughout the holiday weekend.

Celebrating Throughout the Year

T‑Mobile’s activations are part of its broader support for America250 and its mission to engage Americans in commemorating the nation’s Semiquincentennial. T‑Mobile will continue bringing the America250 partnership to life throughout the anniversary year with America250 integration during MLB® All-Star Week™ and participation in the America Innovates Expo in Washington, D.C., this November.

For more information about T‑Mobile, visit T‑Mobile.com. To learn more about America250 and its national commemorative efforts, visit America250.org. For more on T‑Mobile’s preparedness and response capabilities, visit its Emergency Response hub and follow @TMobileNews on X and Instagram.

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Best Mobile Network in the U.S. based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence® data 2H 2025. Ookla trademarks used under license & reprinted with permission

About T‑Mobile

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T‑Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T‑Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T‑Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T‑Mobile, Metro by T‑Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t‑mobile.com.

About America250

America250 is the national nonpartisan initiative working to engage every American in celebrating and commemorating the Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It is spearheaded by the congressionally-appointed U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission and its sole-supporting nonprofit organization, America250.org, Inc., together known as America250. This multi-year effort kicked off with America’s Invitation on July 4, 2023: a national public engagement campaign inviting all Americans to share their stories and their hopes and dreams for the future of this country. Leading up to July 4, 2026, America250 is working to provide opportunities for all Americans to pause and reflect on our nation’s past, honor the contributions of all Americans, and look to the future we want to create for the next generation and beyond. To learn more, visit America250.org, and follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.