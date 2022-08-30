GLENDALE, Ariz. — August 30, 2022 — Seniors live in places other than Florida — shocking! — but for some reason, AT&T and Verizon (AKA The Carriers) only offer discounts to seniors of the Sunshine State. This will not stand. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) unleashes wireless discounts for ALL seniors as its next Carrier Callout.

Seniors need a break now more than ever. According to a Washington Post article, inflation is putting an additional strain on the country's 56 million residents over 65, with many relying on fixed incomes and limited savings to cover monthly costs. Seniors have worked long and hard enough and deserve a break when it comes to their wireless plan rate, especially when 75% of the 50 and over crowd say they rely on technology to stay connected. Enough is enough!

Where it stands today, there are two ways for age-eligible AT&T and Verizon customers to get a senior discount from one of the three nationwide wireless providers: have a Florida address or switch to a T-Mobile Unlimited 55+ plan. T-Mobile is going to help with both through an information onslaught. Because, as they say, information is power.







BannedSeniors.com

T-Mobile recently launched BannedSeniors.com, a simple and straightforward website that helps seniors get the discount they deserve.

Get a virtual mailbox – A virtual mailbox is a relatively easy way to get a Florida address and potentially qualify for a Carrier discount. BannedSeniors.com walks users through the process to get an honest-to-gawd real, Florida address. With that address, AT&T and Verizon customers can get a senior discount! One caveat: AT&T makes its customers physically go to a store in Florida to verify eligibility. Womp, womp.

Buy Florida real estate – We've enlisted the help of legendary Florida real estate agent, Bobby Auerbach, to help discount deprived Verizon and AT&T customers move to the one state they can get a wireless discount without switching providers. Yes, we agree it’s overkill to move to Florida just to get a wireless discount, but that's the world we live in. Take a bow, AT&T and Verizon.

Switch to T-Mobile – T-Mobile has 55+ plans available no matter what state you live in. The basic unlimited plan for people 55 years or older – Essentials 55+ – saves people 50% compared to AT&T and Verizon. T-Mobile also has other discounted 55+ plans that include Netflix On Us plus AAA free for a year. Combined with the largest, fastest and most reliable nationwide 5G network, T-Mobile provides incredible value to anyone 55 or older.

Pop-Up Shop for Arizona Seniors

T-Mobile opened a temporary Wireless Discount Information Center at the Arrowhead Towne Center located just outside Sun City, Arizona, which is one of the largest retirement communities in America. More than 1.5 million seniors live in the Grand Canyon State, but they can't even get a wireless discount from two of the three biggest nationwide wireless providers. That’s why T-Mobile will have representatives at the Information Center to help interested AT&T and Verizon customers get a virtual address, connect with Bobby Auerbach, our Florida real estate partner, or switch to T-Mobile.







More to Come

Seniors deserve better, so T-Mobile will continue to fight on behalf of customers getting a raw deal from The Carriers. We’ll continue calling out their poor customer treatment until change happens. The ball's in your court, AT&T and Verizon.

