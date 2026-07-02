America’s Next Great Infrastructure Project is Connectivity

I grew up in the West Texas oil fields, in a part of the country that always felt overlooked. You never forget what it feels like to come from a place that’s treated as an afterthought. It shapes the work I do every day.

When I got into this business three decades ago, the wireless industry looked at rural communities and smaller markets much the same way. Building advanced networks in those areas wasn’t considered worth the investment. I never believed that. The places everyone else overlooks are usually the places where real progress begins.

As the U.S. marks its 250th anniversary, I’ve been reflecting on how this country has moved forward by expanding opportunity.

It’s the same idea that’s shaped T‑Mobile.

T‑Mobile started as a challenger with the belief that Americans deserved better, and we grew into a company that built the first nationwide 5G network. Along the way we learned that when companies actually compete to serve people, people win.

The U.S. has been here before. Railroads connected a growing nation. Electrification rewired how goods were made. The interstate highway system accelerated commerce, and the internet transformed nearly every aspect of modern life.

Connectivity is the infrastructure of this era. It is the foundation for how we work, learn, build businesses, access health care and respond in emergencies. As AI becomes part of daily life, the demand on networks will only grow. Our country’s ability to lead in an AI-powered world will depend on whether these networks can keep up.

That’s why I believe connectivity must be a national priority. Government and the private sector both have a role to play in encouraging investment, protecting competition and making sure access reaches every American community. The future shouldn’t depend on living in the right ZIP code.

Infrastructure is about connecting people. When a hurricane knocks out power, emergency workers need to reach victims. Networks can save lives. That’s why we built ours with a dedicated lane just for first responders, and why we keep pushing to connect places still called dead zones.

It’s also about opportunity. We’ve supported 500 towns through our Hometown Grants program, helped nearly 800 rural schools through Friday Night 5G Lights, and connected millions of students who didn’t have reliable internet at home through Project 10Million.

We’ve also built Live Translation directly into our network, which lets two people who don’t share a language have a conversation in real time. No apps or language packs to download. You just talk, and the network does the rest. I think about how a parent who doesn’t speak English can now communicate with their child’s teacher. A few years ago, that was science fiction. Today it runs on the network in your pocket.

For most people, that’s what AI is: a tool that removes barriers and opens doors. The more these tools become part of everyday life, the more they depend on networks that are fast, reliable and available everywhere.

As that demand increases, the gap between those who have reliable connectivity and those who don’t will only widen. Closing that gap is how the U.S. keeps its edge.

I know what it feels like to come from a place that people assumed wasn’t part of the future. I’ve also seen what happens when someone decides to invest there anyway. Businesses grow, families flourish and the country is stronger for it. The next 250 years for the U.S. should be built on this same idea, and that’s the work in front of us now.

For more information about T‑Mobile, visit T‑Mobile.com. To learn more about America250 and its national commemorative efforts, visit America250.org. For more on T‑Mobile’s preparedness and response capabilities, visit its Emergency Response hub and follow @TMobileNews on X and Instagram.