T‑Mobile’s 5 Biggest Member Month Moments

Gas for just $1.99 a gallon. $5 movie tickets. Free premium drinks on most Delta flights and a free T-Pain concert to celebrate. It might all sound too good to be true, but that was just part of the power of Member Month.

Since 2016, T‑Mobile has shown up every Tuesday with free stuff, epic prizes and special perks for customers, just for choosing T‑Mobile. Over a decade, that’s added up to more than 1.4 billion thank yous and nearly 40 million members who’ve redeemed a T‑Mobile Tuesdays offer.

But for the 10th anniversary, one Tuesday just wasn’t enough, so T‑Mobile turned the whole month of June into a celebration. Member Month brought giveaways and exclusive experiences every single week and people showed up like never before, with record numbers getting in on the Tuesdays action through T-Life. Here’s a look at the five highlights that made Member Month go down in T‑Mobile history.

1. Over Half a Million People Discovered Why Tuesdays Rule

More than 630,000 people saved a T‑Mobile Tuesdays perk for the first time ever during Member Month. That’s enough to fill Estadio Azteca more than seven times over. Take that in for a minute.

Whether it was recent switchers getting their first taste of why T‑Mobile makes life better, longtime members feeling the FOMO or people finding it easier than ever to save their T‑Mobile Tuesdays perks through the reimagined T-Life experience, members went hard on Tuesdays, and they had more reasons than ever.

Members claimed everything from three free months of Super Duolingo, a free Popeyes® chicken sandwich and a free Slurpee® drink at 7-Eleven to a DashPass by DoorDash membership, a $15 Sam’s Club® membership, $5 off an entrée at QDOBA, a free picnic blanket (more on that in a sec!), a $5 ticket to Masters of the Universe through Atom Tickets and plenty more Tuesdays treats.

2. The Picnic Blanket Everyone Wanted

The magenta picnic blanket giveaway on June 2 was one of the highest swag engagements T‑Mobile Tuesdays has ever seen, with 1.5 million people clicking to claim one in T-Life.

Not even intense heat waves in parts of the country could keep the masses away from wanting to get their picnic on — or braving the high temperatures to head to their local T‑Mobile store to scoop up their new picnic staple.

Clearly, T‑Mobile members love a good free blanket any time of year. Just ask the fans of the magenta sherpa blanket from last winter.

3. People Fueled Up Big-time

Member Month helped make everyday drives a little easier, giving people more ways to save at the pump when every gallon counts. During the second week of June, more than 805,000 T‑Mobile members scored Shell Fuel Rewards®, double the week before, thanks to a special $0.40 off per gallon drop for 400,000 members and always-on fuel savings.

T‑Mobile also took the savings beyond its own members. On June 9, the company rolled back gas prices to what they were 10 years ago when T‑Mobile Tuesdays launched, giving anyone, even AT&T and Verizon customers, a chance to get $1.99 gas per gallon in Los Angeles, Houston and Chicago for one day only. More than 1,500 vehicles filled up with nearly 22,000 gallons of gas, helping drivers stretch their dollars at the pump.

In Los Angeles, where gas prices have recently been as high as $7 per gallon, one mom of four filled up for just $21 instead of her usual $99, then shouted out T‑Mobile for putting more money back in her pocket.

4. Members Celebrated Free Drinks on Delta With T-Pain

T‑Mobile members raised a glass to T‑Mobile’s latest travel perk — a free premium drink on most Delta flights — with more than 150,000 members linking their SkyMiles accounts to T-Life in the first week alone. That’s a whole lot of people getting pumped for a free drink at 30,000 feet. For eligible members 21+, of course. Please enjoy responsibly.

To celebrate the newest always-on benefit for T‑Mobile members, T‑Mobile and Delta took over the New York City speakeasy Laissez Faire and turned it into the “Magenta Sky Lounge” for one unforgettable night featuring a performance from GRAMMY® Award-winning artist T-Pain, who also happens to be a Delta three-million miler. The intimate show gave 150 T‑Mobile members and special guests a front-row seat to hits like “Buy U a Drank” and a cover of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” while sipping on T-Pain-inspired drinks and walking away with custom luggage tags and coasters.

Members can get their free drink by simply linking T-Life with a SkyMiles account at least 24 hours before a flight. Cheers to that!

5. DoorDash Delivered (Again)

The return of the free 12-month DashPass by DoorDash membership (up to $120 in annual value) to close out Member Month on June 30 generated exceptional member demand.

Members were quick to claim another year of $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders with first-day response far outpacing last year’s launch.

Member Month Set T-Life Records Member Month delivered real value for T‑Mobile members all June, with record-breaking giveaways, members-only events and new perks each week that kept people coming back to discover, save and redeem in T-Life, helping make it the app’s biggest month yet: Record-breaking activity: T-Life set daily, weekly and monthly engagement records. June 2 marked the biggest day in T-Life history, with 8.9 million members checking out what Member Month had to offer — and the momentum kept going, with 16.8 million members using T-Life during the first week of June, making it the app’s biggest week ever. By the end of the month, T-Life had reached a new milestone, averaging 30.5 million members, making it the app’s highest monthly engagement to date. Millions of saves: Over the course of June, members collectively saved over 17 million items through T‑Mobile Tuesdays in T-Life, with new perks to keep them coming back every week. Redemption rates soared: Members saved and followed through in a major way, with redemption rates increasing by 5x, alongside double click-through, save and engagement rates. Record tab traffic: During the first week of Member Month, 4.2 million members hit the Shop tab (over a million more than the previous record in December 2025) and 11.7 million visited the Home tab (half a million more than December 2025) — both all-time records. Join T‑Mobile

At the start of Member Month, John Kelly, Vice President of Loyalty and Partnerships at T‑Mobile, said, “There’s no other brand, especially in wireless, that even comes close to the size, scope and customer love of this program.”

And if June is any indication, the next decade of being a T‑Mobile member is set to be even bigger and better, with even more T‑Mobile Tuesdays goodies, travel perks, dining deals, exclusive experiences and reasons for people to love being with T‑Mobile.

Member Month may be over, but T‑Mobile never stops looking for ways to give members even more. There’s always something new waiting in T-Life every Tuesday, so check it out each week.

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Delta: Eligible plan and linked SkyMiles account 24 hours before qualifying flight within T-Life required. 21+ for alcoholic beverage. Limit 1/person/flight. See T-Life for details and full terms.