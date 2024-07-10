T-Mobile Readies for Impact of Hurricane Beryl, Ensuring Connectivity and Support (Updated 7/10/24 – 3:30 PM CT)

PM Update: July 10, 2024

Here’s more on our network restoration and support for First Responders in the Houston area:

Network Update

Commercial power loss is still impacting service for some T-Mobile customers. While 94% in the Houston area have reliable voice and text service, reduced capacity may continue to affect data speeds and activities such as web use and streaming. We’re seeing that number increase as commercial power continues to be restored.

Over the past few days, we have activated 140 emergency crews, field engineers and tower crews who have assessed over 400 network sites — including using drones to view tower tops and sites inaccessible due to impassable roads — to look for storm damage, antennas that may have shifted position in the wind or temporary generator placement, if needed.

We have nearly 600 fixed and portable generators in the Houston area that have supplemented commercial power. As commercial power is restored to a site, the generators are redeployed as needed.

The teams also have over 40 quick-deploy network assets that can restore connectivity where needed. This includes heavy-duty SatCOWs (Satellite Cell on Wheels) and SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Trucks), VSATs (Very Small Aperture Terminals) and microwave technologies.

First Responder Update

Our teams remain in person at the TDEM State Emergency Operations Center in Austin, continuing to coordinate with the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) and numerous federal, state and local agencies including the City of Houston’s Emergency Operations Center, Harris County, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), State of Texas and FEMA along with other authorities and relief organizations. A primary goal has been gaining safe access to sites where road damage may still be preventing entry but also getting connectivity back to critical sites such as hospitals, shelters, fire and police stations and other public safety locations.

The team has also continued fulfilling requests for support and resources — such as power, emergency communication devices and handsets, Wi-Fi hotspots and charging stations — in areas hardest hit by the storm.

AM Update: July 10, 2024

Here’s more on our ongoing efforts in the Houston area:

Community Support Update

As excessive heat continues across Texas, we have been working closely with the City of Houston to identify locations and cooling centers that need additional support. Our teams will be at the following locations today, July 10 from 10 am – 6 pm CT, providing power, device charging and Wi-Fi for connectivity to anyone who needs it:

T-Mobile Store: 10314 US 59 Hwy Ste D Wharton, Texas

T-Mobile Store: The Commons at Deerbrook, 9550 Fm1960 Bypass Rd W, Humble, Texas (NOTE: Teams will be onsite beginning at 11 am CT)

Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA (cooling center): 808 Pease Street, Houston, Texas

Weekley Family YMCA (cooling center): 7101 Stella Link Boulevard, Houston, Texas

Customer Concessions

While the majority of our customers are on plans with unlimited talk, text and data, for those who aren’t we are offering unlimited talk, text and data for T-Mobile customers from July 8 through July 14 and for Metro by T-Mobile and Assurance Wireless customers July 10 through July 14 in the following counties:

Angelina, Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Grimes, Hardin, Harris, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Madison, Matagorda, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Newton, Orange, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity, Tyler, Walker, Waller and Wharton

Stores & Employees

Safety for our employees and customers is a top priority. We continue to support local employees who have been directly impacted.

While many of our stores in the area have re-opened, there are some that are still closed or on reduced hours. Please use our store locations for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile to check your nearest store, as some locations may be temporarily closed or operating under modified hours in the coming days.

PM Update: July 9, 2024

Community Support Update

Our Community Support team will be at cooling centers and shelters in Houston and Rosenberg this afternoon. The team will be providing power, Wi-Fi, device charging and charging supplies to anyone who needs it. Here’s where you can find them:

Houston: Tue, July 9 from 1 pm to 6 pm CT

City of Houston Cooling Center

Southwest Multi Service Center

6400 High Star Dr., Houston, TX

Rosenberg: Tue, July 9 from 2:30 to 6 pm CT

American Red Cross Shelter

Fort Bend County Fairground

4310 TX-36 S, Rosenberg, TX

T-Mobile’s Community Support trucks arrive in the Houston area to provide Wi-Fi and device charging. They will be at the cooling center on High Star Drive in Houston and American Red Cross Shelter in Rosenberg today.

T-Mobile’s Community Support is at the American Red Cross Shelter at Fort Bend County Fairgrounds today providing Wi-Fi and device charging.

AM Update: July 9, 2024

Our emergency teams are continuing to closely monitor Beryl as it advances through northern Arkansas into the middle-Mississippi and lower-Ohio valleys.

As the storm went through parts of Texas, it brought with it tropical-storm-force winds, rain, widespread flooding and tornados that have impacted Houston and the surrounding areas. Here’s the latest on our network and recovery efforts in the area:

Network Update

Commercial power outages and storm-related damage are creating service interruptions for some customers, T-Mobile President of Technology Ulf Ewaldsson shared on Monday evening. Ahead of the hurricane, our emergency restoration teams staged a fleet of heavy-duty network and disaster relief vehicles, as well as temporary connectivity solutions and portable generators, in multiple locations. Where our teams are able to safely assess network sites, they can quickly deploy these critical assets to restore connectivity.

As we’ve begun assessing sites and kicking off restoration in the Houston area, we’re continuing to monitor Beryl’s progress and will provide additional updates.

First Responders Update

T-Mobile’s Emergency Response Team is in-person at the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) State Emergency Operations Center in Austin to support first responders and coordinate restoration efforts and priorities. As these priority locations — which could include shelters, hospitals, fire stations, police departments and more — are determined, our engineers can bring in temporary network solutions to restore connectivity for critical services and agencies. We’re also actively coordinating with federal, state and local public safety agencies, including FEMA and additional Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs).

Community Support Update

We are mobilizing Community Support trucks and trailers equipped with Wi-Fi, device charging and charging supplies. We have teams arriving in Houston today, and they'll be working with the City of Houston to support its cooling centers.

T-Mobile’s Community Support trucks equipped with Wi-Fi and device charging staged before deploying to provide support to communities impacted by Beryl.

One of T-Mobile’s SatCOLT (Satellite Cell on Light Trucks) before deploying to provide connectivity as restoration begins following Hurricane Beryl.

T-Mobile Emergency Management staging site with portable generators prepared to deploy swiftly to aid agencies, first responders and communities impacted by Beryl.

T-Mobile’s Wi-Fi trailer can help provide connectivity to communities affected by Beryl.

July 5, 2024

As Hurricane Beryl moves toward the Mexico and Texas border, T-Mobile has activated its emergency plan in preparation for projected hurricane-force winds, heavy rainfall and flooding in southeastern and central Texas from late Sunday into Monday.

Here’s how our teams are getting ready:

Network Preparation

T-Mobile’s Network and Emergency Management Teams have continued to strengthen and harden our network in areas likely to be impacted by Beryl, an extension of our year-round resiliency efforts. Network teams are working with utility companies, and our Network Operation Centers are closely monitoring network status. To help mitigate the impact of commercial power outages, our teams are working to refuel fixed generators, ensure battery backups are charged, prepare local fueling stations and stage additional portable generators for rapid deployment, if necessary.

Additionally, our engineers, field technicians and rapid-response technologies such VSATs (Very Small Aperture Terminals), SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Trucks) and microwave solutions are ready to be quickly deployed and can provide temporary backhaul, boost coverage and offer critical support if needed.

First Responders

T-Mobile’s Emergency Response Team is coordinating with the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) State Emergency Operations Center to support first responders and prioritize restoration efforts if needed following the storm. They’re also coordinating with Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs) and other agencies along the projected path to prioritize their needs. Our team can swiftly deploy additional temporary equipment and resources, including VSATs, SatCOLTs, routers and other equipment.

Our team stands ready to collaborate with state and local officials, first responders and organizations to provide necessary support. Agencies needing communications assistance can contact our 24-hour emergency hotline at 888-639-0020 or email at ERTRequests@T-Mobile.com.

Community Support

Our Community Support team, along with equipped vehicles, is on standby to assist with connectivity needs, offering Wi-Fi, device charging and charging supplies to customers and communities in the area. They are ready to support evacuation shelters or other locations as needed.

Employees and Retail Stores

We’re actively preparing our employees, retail stores and other locations for any potential direct impacts.

Please use our store locator to check your nearest store, as some locations may be temporarily closed or operating under modified hours in the coming days.

More Information

As Hurricane Beryl progresses, please follow any orders from local authorities, if issued, to stay safe. Here’s a few more things you can do:

See our newsroom for more information on T-Mobile 2024 Emergency Response Plan.

