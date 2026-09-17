Emergencies can happen fast, but a little planning now can help your family stay safer, calmer and more connected when it matters most. Download T‑Mobile’s Family Emergency Action Plan by choosing ‘Download Media Assets’, then fill it out with your household and keep a copy in your go-bag or somewhere easy to grab.
Family Emergency Action Plan
September 17, 2026
1 min read
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