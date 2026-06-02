T‑Mobile Ushers In a New Era of Membership with Its Biggest Celebration Yet

BELLEVUE, Wash. — June 2, 2026 —June is hitting different for T-Mobile members. For the last decade, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has redefined what customers should expect from wireless — creating the industry’s most iconic customer benefit program and setting the benchmark for customer appreciation with T-Mobile Tuesdays. With industry-leading, benefit-packed plans, exclusive experiences and America’s Best Network, there’s never been a better time to be a T-Mobile member. And now, T-Mobile is officially claiming June as “Member Month” — with its biggest lineup of always-on benefits, limited-time perks, experiences and sweepstakes yet, including:

Delta premium in-flight drinks on Us: For members on the move, T-Mobile is adding even more value to the travel experience. T-Mobile members will soon get a free premium in-flight drink on Us when flying Delta — a brand-new always-on travel perk that’s extending beyond Member Month, plus a members-only celebration in NYC with GRAMMY ® Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur — T-Pain to kick things off. T-Mobile helped pioneer in-flight perks with free Wi-Fi for members — and now, it’s raising the bar again with free premium drinks for members year-round.

For members on the move, T-Mobile is adding even more value to the travel experience. T-Mobile members will soon get a free premium in-flight drink on Us when flying Delta — a brand-new always-on travel perk that’s extending beyond Member Month, plus a members-only celebration in NYC with GRAMMY Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur — T-Pain to kick things off. T-Mobile helped pioneer in-flight perks with free Wi-Fi for members — and now, it’s raising the bar again with free premium drinks for members year-round. Free DashPass by DoorDash: One of T-Mobile’s most-loved benefits is back. Whether it’s dinner after a long day or everyday essentials delivered when life gets hectic, eligible members can once again sign up for another 12 months of DashPass and save on the deliveries they rely on.

One of T-Mobile’s most-loved benefits is back. Whether it’s dinner after a long day or everyday essentials delivered when life gets hectic, eligible members can once again sign up for another 12 months of DashPass and save on the deliveries they rely on. Shell Fuel Rewards® gas savings: T-Mobile members can always count on gas savings each week at Shell Fuel Rewards, and because fuel costs remain an important part of many household budgets, T-Mobile is helping members save even more at the pump. For Member Month, T-Mobile members can receive exclusive fuel discounts, including weekly savings up to 50 cents off gas and a one-day open-to-all $1.99-per-gallon event at select Shell stations in Los Angeles, Houston and Chicago — delivering meaningful value on an everyday essential.

T-Mobile members can always count on gas savings each week at Shell Fuel Rewards, and because fuel costs remain an important part of many household budgets, T-Mobile is helping members save even more at the pump. For Member Month, T-Mobile members can receive exclusive fuel discounts, including weekly savings up to 50 cents off gas and a one-day open-to-all $1.99-per-gallon event at select Shell stations in Los Angeles, Houston and Chicago — delivering meaningful value on an everyday essential. Epic sweepstakes: Every week during Member Month brings chances to win big — including up to $100,000 in cash, VIP trips to Austin City Limits Music Festival and Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, plus a dream getaway for four with Delta flights, stays at Hilton properties and extra spending cash.

Every week during Member Month brings chances to win big — including up to $100,000 in cash, VIP trips to Austin City Limits Music Festival and Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, plus a dream getaway for four with Delta flights, stays at Hilton properties and extra spending cash. A personalized T-Life experience now with T-Mobile Travel: T-Life is getting a whole new member experience with features that make it easier to discover, choose and share perks while bringing together T-Mobile Tuesdays, T-Mobile Travel, Dining Rewards — with exclusive partner perks from brands including Hertz, Dollar and more. And with T-Mobile Travel officially landing inside the app, members have a one-stop shop to unlock up to 40% off hotels and rental cars, plus all the other industry-leading travel benefits in one place.

Ten years ago, T-Mobile launched a bold new way to thank members, transforming weekly perks into something much bigger. What started with T-Mobile Tuesdays became the blueprint for a new generation of customer appreciation — proving value can mean more than a free phone every year or two. And unlike traditional rewards programs from other providers that require customers to earn benefits, T-Mobile members have always had access simply by being members.

“T-Mobile Tuesdays helped redefine what customers should expect from wireless — real value beyond connectivity,” said Allan Samson, Chief Marketing Officer, T-Mobile. “From day one, T-Mobile Tuesdays has delivered meaningful savings and relevant benefits that fit naturally into everyday life. And those weekly perks are just one part of a much bigger membership experience that delivers value year-round. From industry-leading travel benefits and streaming services on Us to exclusive savings, experiences and more, we’re always looking for new ways to give our customers more of what they love. Member Month is our biggest celebration of that commitment yet.”

Over the past decade, T-Mobile members have unlocked 1.4 billion offers from more than 500 brand partners, redeemed 240 million gas savings offers, watched more than 15 million hours of movies through discounted tickets and scored enough free pizza and breadsticks to cover 940 football fields. And the value extends beyond food perks and freebies. Since 2016, T-Mobile has delivered more than $1 billion in value through free MLB.TV.

Now, T-Mobile is pairing the signature Tuesday surprises customers love with more practical, everyday value — savings at the pump when household budgets are stretched, delivery perks when families are juggling busy schedules, travel benefits when summer plans are in full swing and experiences that give members something to look forward to.

A Full Month of Perks, Experiences and Epic Sweepstakes

Starting today, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, T-Mobile Home Internet and small business customers can check out T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T-Life app or myMetro app each week throughout June to score big:

Week of June 2

Member Month swag: A fan-favorite T-Mobile Tuesdays tradition returns with limited-edition summer swag. T-Mobile members can score magenta picnic blankets, while Metro customers can pick up soccer-inspired trio dip bowls perfect for watch parties all season long.

A fan-favorite T-Mobile Tuesdays tradition returns with limited-edition summer swag. T-Mobile members can score magenta picnic blankets, while Metro customers can pick up soccer-inspired trio dip bowls perfect for watch parties all season long. $5 movie ticket: Grab a discounted ticket to see Masters of the Universe with Atom Tickets.

Grab a discounted ticket to see Masters of the Universe with Atom Tickets. More perks: Free Slurpee® drink, coffee or Big Gulp at 7-Eleven®, $1 eight-piece boneless wings from Pizza Hut® and $5 off any full-size entrée at QDOBA.

Free Slurpee® drink, coffee or Big Gulp at 7-Eleven®, $1 eight-piece boneless wings from Pizza Hut® and $5 off any full-size entrée at QDOBA. Sweepstakes: Enter for a chance to win cash prizes, including a $100,000 grand prize.

Week of June 9

$1.99 Gas in Los Angeles, Houston and Chicago: To help members save even more at the pump, T-Mobile is rolling back prices for one day, offering gas for just $1.99 per gallon at select Shell stations in LA, Houston and Chicago. And this perk isn’t just for T-Mobile members — everyone can fuel up while supplies last.

To help members save even more at the pump, T-Mobile is rolling back prices for one day, offering gas for just $1.99 per gallon at select Shell stations in LA, Houston and Chicago. And this perk isn’t just for T-Mobile members — everyone can fuel up while supplies last. Shell Fuel Rewards gas savings: Members can always count on savings of 10 cents off per gallon every week, but for a limited time this week, members can unlock an additional 40 cents off per gallon (up to 20 gallons) at participating Shell stations through T-Mobile Tuesdays (yep, that means up to 50 cents off!).

Members can always count on savings of 10 cents off per gallon every week, but for a limited time this week, members can unlock an additional 40 cents off per gallon (up to 20 gallons) at participating Shell stations through T-Mobile Tuesdays (yep, that means up to 50 cents off!). More perks: Free goodies at 7-Eleven®, three free PanCoins redeemable for a short stack at IHOP® and a $20 Sam’s Club® membership.

Free goodies at 7-Eleven®, three free PanCoins redeemable for a short stack at IHOP® and a $20 Sam’s Club® membership. Sweepstakes: Enter for a chance to win an Austin City Limits Music Festival flyaway trip with VIP festival tickets, including hotel and round-trip flights.

Week of June 16

T-Mobile Magenta Sky Lounge with Delta and T-Pain in NYC: To celebrate Delta drinks on Us, T-Mobile is throwing an exclusive, one-night only event for members in New York City. Global cultural icon — and Delta Million-Miler — T-Pain will headline a special performance for T-Mobile members throughout the night — because nobody buys a “drank” quite like T-Pain.

To celebrate Delta drinks on Us, T-Mobile is throwing an exclusive, one-night only event for members in New York City. Global cultural icon — and Delta Million-Miler — T-Pain will headline a special performance for T-Mobile members throughout the night — because nobody buys a “drank” quite like T-Pain. More this week: $9 three-day airport parking via The Parking Spot, three free months of Super Duolingo and 20 cents off at Shell stations.

$9 three-day airport parking via The Parking Spot, three free months of Super Duolingo and 20 cents off at Shell stations. Sweepstakes: Enter for a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime getaway for four anywhere Delta flies, accommodations for 14 nights at a Hilton branded property, along with extra cash to live it up.

Week of June 23

Expanded travel perks: Members can unlock even more savings, including up to 40% off hotels and rental cars, up to $2,500 in T-Mobile Cruise Credits and exclusive partner perks with Hertz, Dollar and more.

Members can unlock even more savings, including up to 40% off hotels and rental cars, up to $2,500 in T-Mobile Cruise Credits and exclusive partner perks with Hertz, Dollar and more. More this week: Free Wi-Fi on Royal Caribbean cruises booked through T-Mobile Travel, three free months of MGM+ and a free Popeyes® chicken sandwich with $5 minimum spend.

Free Wi-Fi on Royal Caribbean cruises booked through T-Mobile Travel, three free months of MGM+ and a free Popeyes® chicken sandwich with $5 minimum spend. Sweepstakes: Enter for a chance to win a Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix trip with flights and a four-night stay.

Week of June 30:

T-Mobile Dining Rewards: Unlock, save and earn cash back at thousands of restaurants nationwide, including local favorites, through T-Mobile Dining Rewards. $5 off for new members with an extra $5 bonus for booking reservations through Dining Rewards, plus earn 5% cash back every day and 10% cash back every Tuesday.

Unlock, save and earn cash back at thousands of restaurants nationwide, including local favorites, through T-Mobile Dining Rewards. $5 off for new members with an extra $5 bonus for booking reservations through Dining Rewards, plus earn 5% cash back every day and 10% cash back every Tuesday. Free DashPass by DoorDash : DashPass returns for eligible members, giving customers another free 12 months of $0 delivery fees, lower service fees, exclusive offers and other members-only benefits all year long.

: DashPass returns for eligible members, giving customers another free 12 months of $0 delivery fees, lower service fees, exclusive offers and other members-only benefits all year long. Score a limited-edition collab: Keep an eye on the T-Life app on Tuesday, June 30 for a limited-edition streetwear drop.

Keep an eye on the T-Life app on Tuesday, June 30 for a limited-edition streetwear drop. Sweepstakes: Enter for a chance to win a $10,000 grand prize or Amazon gift cards.

Got FOMO? It’s not too late to join — anyone can switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes and take part in Member Month.

Being a T-Mobile Member Means Getting the Best Benefits in Wireless

Member Month is just another way T-Mobile continues delivering more to its members — more value, perks and experiences that go beyond wireless. And it’s all on top of the industry-leading value, best benefits in wireless and world-class experience members get just for being with T-Mobile — year-round from day one.

Members get access to streaming perks like, Hulu, Netflix and MLB.TV on Us and Apple TV for just $3/month, plus travel benefits like free texting and high-speed data in 215+ destinations. And just in time for summer travel, America’s Best Network includes Live Translation for phone calls in 80+ languages — now in beta — and T-Satellite with Starlink for coverage in places no cellular signal has reached before.

The VIP treatment keeps on coming with exclusive Club Magenta access at the biggest events of the year like the Las Vegas Grand Prix, MLB All-Star Game, Lollapalooza and Stagecoach as well as exclusive ticket access and premium experiences at thousands of festivals and events nationwide. And of course, there’s the always-on, rain or shine weekly perks that come with T-Mobile Tuesdays from discounts on hotels, rental cars, gas and more.

A decade after launching T-Mobile Tuesdays, T-Mobile continues leading the industry by reimagining what customer appreciation can be — creating more personalized, experience-driven benefits designed around the people who use them every day.

To learn more about all the extra perks that come with being a T-Mobile member, visit t-mobile.com/benefits.

Follow the T-Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram to catch the latest company updates.

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Limited-time offers; subject to change. Qualifying plan req’d. Sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S., Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, and D.C., 18+. Void where prohibited. For entry instructions and Official Rules, visit amoe.t-mobiletuesdays.com/page/rules. Entry periods vary by sweepstakes & are identified in the applicable offer. DoorDash: DashPass membership included for 1 year for eligible plans. 1/membership/T-Mobile account. Redeem 12 months free DashPass by 07/13/2026. After free 12 months of free DashPass period or upon ineligibility, subscription auto-renews to a paid DashPass plan, until canceled. See Full Terms. DashPass terms apply. 7-Eleven: Limit 1/person/week. Pizza Hut: Free 8 piece boneless wings for $1, plus taxes & fees, via Pizza Hut® App or pizzahut.com. Limit 1/person/code. IHOP: 3 free PanCoins. IHOP Loyalty app account req’d. Limit 1/customer. Additional terms apply. Sam’s Club: New Club-level membership for $20 for eligible new members age 18+. Exclusions apply. Taxes may apply. After promotional year, membership auto-renews at then-current annual rate (currently $60/year) unless canceled. Popeyes: Free Chicken Sandwich with qualifying $5 min. spend. Taxes extra. Popeyes® Rewards account req’d. Available via Popeyes App or popeyes.com. Not valid on delivery or third-party delivery. Limit 1/person/code. Atom Tickets: Code valid for one movie ticket via Atom Tickets account. Terms apply. QDOBA: $5 off any full-sized entrée. No min. purchase req’d. QDOBA Rewards membership req’d. Limit 1 code/member. Delta: Eligible plan & linked SkyMiles account req’d at least 24 hours before qualifying flight. Must access via T-Life. 21+ for alcoholic beverage. Limit 1/person/flight. Additional terms apply. 15 Minute Checkout per line: Check out in 15 minutes per line. Median check-out time using T-Life app; activation may take longer (e.g., with locked phones). Device activation, data & number transfer require additional time. Best Mobile Network in the U.S. based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence® data 2H 2025. Ookla trademarks used under license & reprinted with permission. Best Benefits in Wireless: Based on value of included plan benefits (e.g. entertainment, travel perks, & T-Mobile Tuesdays). Benefits vary by plan & may require activation.

About T-Mobile

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com.

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