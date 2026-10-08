Mint Mobile Turns 10 and Celebrates with Its Best Deal Ever: Any Plan for $10/Month

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Oct. 8, 2026 — Forget cake. For its 10th birthday, Mint Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is serving up savings. Today, Mint announced its Best. Deal. Ever., giving new customers six months of any plan — including Unlimited — for $10/month. That means new customers can get six months of premium wireless for $60.

“Ten years ago, Mint set out to challenge the old way of doing wireless and prove customers could get premium service without the premium price tag,” said Scott Venuti, GM of Mint Mobile. “One decade and millions of customers later, we’ve delivered on that mission without ever raising plan rates for our customers — and we’re celebrating with our best deal yet: any six-month plan, including Unlimited, for $10 a month. This milestone belongs to everyone who helped prove there’s a better way to do wireless… from the customers who trusted Mint early to the newest customers joining us today.”

To mark the milestone, Mint is rolling out a new campaign featuring Ryan Reynolds and Julia Stiles, who appear in a new spot calling out 10 things people hate about the wireless status quo — from confusing pricing to unnecessary nonsense — and showing why Mint’s refreshingly simple approach has been the smarter choice for 10 years and counting. Fans of fairly specific late-’90s cinema may find themselves appropriately whelmed.

The deal applies across Mint’s full plan lineup, giving new customers the flexibility to choose the plan that fits them best — 6GB, 17GB, 23GB or Unlimited — and get six months for $10/month. Every Mint plan includes unlimited talk and text, high-speed data, access to the nation’s largest 5G network, mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi Calling, Scam Screener, free calling to Mexico, Canada and the UK, free texting to 190+ countries and destinations, and free roaming in Canada with unlimited talk and text plus 3GB of high-speed data. Customers can manage it all in the Mint Mobile app, from data usage and payments to plan changes. Because if Mint is throwing a birthday deal, it’s bringing the good stuff.

The offer is part of Mint’s broader 10 Years of Outfoxing the System anniversary campaign, celebrating the customers who helped turn Mint from a wireless upstart into one of the most disruptive brands in mobile. The celebration includes special recognition for subscribers who have been with Mint since 2016, customer surprise-and-delight moments, a limited-edition anniversary merch drop and other ways for the Mint community to mark the milestone. Because while Mint may be turning 10, the mission has not changed: deliver premium wireless, keep prices low and make the old way of doing wireless feel even more outdated.

For more information, visit mintmobile.com.

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Upfront payment of $60 for 6-month plan (equiv. to $10/mo.) required. Limited time new customer offer for first 6 months only; then full-price plan options available. Taxes & fees extra. >50GB/mo. may slow when our network is busy. Includes up to 20GB hotspot. International features are not for extended international use. See mintmobile.com for details.

About T‑Mobile

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T‑Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning nationwide 5G Advanced network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T‑Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless, broadband and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T‑Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T‑Mobile, Metro by T‑Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t‑mobile.com.

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