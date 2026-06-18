As Tropical Storm Arthur Approaches the Gulf Coast, T‑Mobile is Ready

Tropical Storm Arthur is bringing heavy rain, flooding concerns and tropical-storm-force winds to parts of the Gulf Coast. As communities across Texas, Louisiana and neighboring states prepare for impacts, T-Mobile is monitoring conditions and preparing network resources to help keep customers, first responders and communities connected.

Arthur is expected to move inland near the Texas-Louisiana border Wednesday night. While the storm is forecast to weaken quickly, heavy rain and flash flooding threats are expected to continue across parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, western Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.

Our network engineers use advanced, automated technologies, including our Self-Organizing Network (SON) capabilities, to optimize the network and adapt to changing conditions in real time. To strengthen network resilience, we also maintain backup power solutions and deployable network assets throughout the country that can be quickly mobilized to support connectivity in impacted areas when needed. Customers enrolled in T-Satellite with Starlink can also use satellite-based messaging as a backup when outside the reach of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Our emergency response teams also coordinate closely with public safety agencies, emergency management partners and community organizations before, during and after major events.

Weather conditions can change rapidly, so we encourage everyone in the storm’s projected path to prepare, stay informed and follow guidance from local officials. Here are some simple steps to help ensure your devices are ready when you need them most.

Before severe weather arrives:

Charge phones, tablets, smart watches, battery packs and other critical devices

Save important contacts and emergency numbers in your phone

Enable Wireless Emergency Alerts and Wi-Fi Calling

Check whether satellite connectivity options are available on your device

Review family emergency plans

Monitor local forecasts and guidance from emergency officials

During an emergency:

Follow instructions from local authorities

Try texting; it uses less bandwidth than voice calls and can be a reliable option during emergencies

Use Wi-Fi Calling when available

Conserve device battery life during extended outages

Check on neighbors, friends and family members who may need assistance

Whether it’s managing network routing or staging recovery equipment, our priority is supporting the communities we serve through every phase of the storm. For more information on T-Mobile’s preparedness and response capabilities, visit the Emergency Response hub and follow @TMobileNews on X and Instagram.

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