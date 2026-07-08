T‑Mobile’s Network Helps Power the Two Million-Person Knicks Championship Parade: By the Numbers

On June 18, 2026, approximately two million fans filled the streets of Manhattan to celebrate the New York Knicks’ NBA championship. Behind the celebration — the cheers, the signs and the phones capturing every moment — T‑Mobile teams worked alongside city agencies and public safety partners to help keep the city connected during one of the year’s largest events.

“Whether it’s a championship parade, a concert or an emergency, our job is to make sure customers, and first responders can count on the network when they need it most,” said Salim Koudiri, Senior Vice President, Field Engineering at T‑Mobile. “Victory celebrations come together quickly, and our teams worked alongside city agencies, public safety partners and technology providers to add capacity, optimize the network and monitor performance in real time so customers could share the moment while first responders stayed connected.”

The Preparation

Meeting the demands of a championship parade required a network ready for extraordinary demand while supporting critical public safety operations across multiple boroughs. Preparing for an event of this scale required close coordination across T‑Mobile teams and with city partners. T‑Mobile’s public safety and emergency response teams coordinated with city agencies and public safety partners to identify operational needs, while engineering teams worked with long-standing technology partner Ericsson to plan, optimize and test the network across key coverage areas ahead of the large celebration.

Together, these efforts helped ensure the network was ready to support millions of fans while maintaining reliable communications for first responders.

T‑Mobile’s network readiness plan included the following actions:

Deployed several Cell on Wheels (COWs) supporting the parade route, bringing additional network capacity online within 48 hours.

Added millimeter-wave and mid-band 5G capacity across the parade route to distribute traffic and maximize capacity.

Completed pre-event network tuning, including bandwidth upgrades, advanced capacity settings and RF optimization across serving sectors.

Monitored network performance in real time through a dedicated operations bridge throughout the day, with engineers responding to network conditions and public safety and emergency response teams coordinating with public safety agencies.

The Performance:

Like the game, T‑Mobile’s performance was the result of strategic planning and preparation ahead of the parade. Highlights from the network’s performance and operational support during the celebration included:

T‑Mobile’s network delivered download speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps and upload speeds of up to 277 Mbps on T-Priority during network testing, outperforming the other providers included in the testing.

Teams rapidly activated eSIM connectivity to help keep first responders connected when additional communications support was needed.

The network also carried 38.21 TB of 5G data during the parade, supporting approximately 102,000 simultaneous users at peak demand while enabling public safety communications, drone operations, social media uploads and real-time video streaming.

Public safety drone missions operated over T‑Mobile’s 5G network, delivering real-time video and data to assist agencies.

Public safety drone missions operated over T‑Mobile’s 5G network, delivering real-time video and data to assist agencies.

Looking Ahead

The Knicks Championship Parade was one of New York City’s largest celebrations of the year, and an example of the planning and preparation T‑Mobile brings to major events across the country. With more international soccer matches, America250 celebrations, marquee golf tournaments and other events ahead, T‑Mobile’s teams continue preparing to help keep customers and first responders connected when it matters most.

For more information on T‑Mobile’s preparedness and response capabilities, visit the company’s Emergency Response Hub and follow @TMobileNews on X and Instagram.