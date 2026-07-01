T‑Mobile Wins Two TM Forum Awards for AI-Native Network Innovation

BELLEVUE, Wash. — July 1, 2026 — T‑Mobile is setting the pace for AI-native telecommunications. The company today announced its participation in two award-winning TM Forum Catalyst projects, recognized at DTW Ignite 2026 in Copenhagen for breakthrough work applying artificial intelligence to network operations.

T‑Mobile championed the Agentic NOC: AI-Native Operations for the Autonomous Telco Catalyst, which received the Outstanding Catalyst Award for Autonomy Accelerator. The award recognizes breakthrough innovation in applying agentic AI to enable more intelligent, autonomous, and automated network operations.

T‑Mobile also served as a Champion on the Conflict Management in Intent-Based Networks – Phase II Catalyst, which won the Attendees’ Choice Award, voted on by conference attendees as the standout Moonshot Catalyst of the event.

Together, the recognition reflects T‑Mobile’s commitment to collaborating across the industry to build AI-native capabilities that make networks more autonomous, resilient, and efficient.

“Winning both a TM Forum Moonshot Award and a Catalyst Award recognizes not just innovation, but our accelerating effort to apply AI to real challenges facing the industry,” said Ankur Kapoor, Executive Vice President and Chief Network Officer, T‑Mobile. “The future of telecommunications will be AI-native. At T‑Mobile, we’re building autonomous, resilient network operations that deliver better experiences for our customers and working with industry partners to shape the standards that will define the networks of tomorrow.”

Agentic NOC: AI-native Operations for the Autonomous Telco (Outstanding Catalyst Award)

This Catalyst demonstrates how specialized AI agents can collaborate across network, service, field force, security, and operations domains to automate complex tasks — helping identify, diagnose, and resolve issues faster while reducing operational complexity. Critically, the project keeps people in the loop: virtual agents enable human-machine collaboration through incident co-piloting and augmented decision-making, ensuring automation accelerates, rather than replacing human expertise.

The Catalyst advances TM Forum’s vision for autonomous networks and shows how AI can help operators improve network performance, accelerate decision-making, and enhance customer experiences.

Conflict Management in Intent-Based Networks – Phase II (Moonshot Attendees’ Choice)

This Moonshot Project explores how AI can identify and resolve conflicts between competing network intents before they ever reach customers. By enabling networks to automatically evaluate and reconcile operational decisions across multiple domains, the project lays the groundwork for trusted, scalable autonomous operations and zero-touch network management.

These awards build on T‑Mobile’s broader AI investment — from AI-assisted engineering and intelligent network optimization to autonomous operations that raise the bar on reliability, efficiency, and customer experience. Through TM Forum’s global Catalyst program, T‑Mobile continues to help shape the standards and innovations that will power the next era of AI-native telecommunications.

For more, read the DTW Ignite 2026 press release.

About T‑Mobile

T‑Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering America’s Best Network, Best Value and Best Customer Experiences to consumers, businesses and communities nationwide. Through industry-leading 5G, AI-powered innovation and a relentless focus on customers, T‑Mobile is helping shape the future of connectivity while transforming how people, businesses and industries connect. For more information, visit www.t‑mobile.com.

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