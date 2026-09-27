T‑Mobile Teams Respond as Nor’easter Impacts East Coast

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the nor’easter, as strong winds, flooding and power outages have impacted communities across the East Coast this weekend.

Throughout the storm, T‑Mobile teams have been working to help keep customers connected and respond wherever impacts arise. Our network remains stable across the region, with minimal impacts from the storm. In most areas where an individual site has been affected, overlapping coverage from nearby sites and advanced network technology are helping maintain connectivity for customers and first responders.

Responding Across the Region

Arrow Right Icon Our network and emergency response teams remain actively engaged, monitoring network and power conditions, dispatching field teams to impacted locations and deploying portable generators where conditions safely allow. Additional resources are being moved where they’re needed to help maintain connectivity and restore service as quickly as possible.

We’re also staying in close contact with state Emergency Operations Centers across the storm’s path, along with FEMA and CISA, to understand evolving needs and coordinate support for first responders and critical infrastructure. Community Support teams remain staged with supplies and vehicles and ready to respond if needs arise.

Staying Connected Through the Storm

As conditions evolve, we’ll continue monitoring the network, responding to impacts and supporting our customers, communities and emergency partners.

A small number of T‑Mobile stores are temporarily closed due to local conditions, while the vast majority across the region are operating normally. Customers should check the T‑Mobile Store Locator before heading out.

For anyone in the storm’s path, please follow guidance from local officials, avoid flooded roads and other dangerous areas, and keep your phone and backup batteries charged when possible.

Arrow Right Icon Tips from T‑Mobile to Stay safe, prepared and connected

For the latest information on T‑Mobile’s emergency response, visit our Emergency Response Hub.

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