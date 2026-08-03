T‑Mobile Supports Spokane as Devastating Fires Impact Region (PM Update 8/2)

T-Satellite and Network Update

T‑Mobile has enabled T-Satellite with Starlink for customers with compatible devices across Spokane and Stevens counties in Eastern Washington. The service supports text-to-911 and basic text messaging if traditional connectivity is disrupted, helping people stay in touch with loved ones. T-Satellite also broadcasts Wireless Emergency Alerts to compatible devices in the area.

One of the impacted sites mentioned below has been restored. Our emergency response teams are continuing to access the remaining three sites and deploy generators where commercial power has been lost, when conditions safely allow.

Employees and Stores

We are reaching out to employees in affected areas to ensure their safety and understand any impacts to them and their families. Our priority is providing support, particularly for those who have evacuated or experienced damage to their homes.

And a reminder that in order to keep employees and customers safe, T‑Mobile retail locations in affected areas may be temporarily closed or operating with adjusted hours. Please check the store locator for the latest information on individual locations.

For the latest preparedness and response updates, visit our Emergency Response Hub and follow the T‑Mobile Newsroom on X.

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T‑Mobile is actively working with first responders and community partners in Washington State to support those impacted by the wildfires burning across the Spokane area, including the Old Trails, Autumn Lane and Fairview fires. The fast-moving fires have prompted evacuations, damaged homes and other structures and disrupted communities across Spokane County.

Hot, dry and windy conditions continue to create significant fire risk across Eastern Washington, and state and local agencies are coordinating response efforts as conditions evolve. Our teams are focused on maintaining critical network connectivity for emergency response efforts and supporting affected customers and communities.

At this time, four sites are impacted by power outages, and crews are working to deploy generators and restore service. Overlapping coverage may help some customers remain connected while restoration work continues.

We are also activating T-Satellite for customers in the most critically impacted areas, to help them maintain access to essential connectivity.

Supporting Customers, Communities and Response Efforts

Our teams are closely monitoring conditions and stand ready to help keep customers, first responders and communities stay connected through:

24/7 Monitoring & Advanced Network Technology: Dedicated teams monitor conditions and network performance, and our AI-powered Self-Organizing Network (SON) technology helps optimize network performance in real time.

Dedicated teams monitor conditions and network performance, and our AI-powered Self-Organizing Network (SON) technology helps optimize network performance in real time. Network Resilience & Assets: Backup power solutions like generators have been mobilized to help maintain connectivity where commercial power or infrastructure is affected, and solutions like SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Trucks) and other portable cell sites can be deployed to help restore and expand wireless coverage.

Backup power solutions like generators have been mobilized to help maintain connectivity where commercial power or infrastructure is affected, and solutions like SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Trucks) and other portable cell sites can be deployed to help restore and expand wireless coverage. Rapid Connectivity Solutions : We can rapidly activate T-Priority with T-Satellite via eSIM and deploy devices to support public safety agencies and emergency response operations when requested.

: We can rapidly activate T-Priority with T-Satellite via eSIM and deploy devices to support public safety agencies and emergency response operations when requested. Community Support : Our Community Support teams remain on standby to deploy charging trucks and Wi-Fi connectivity support to impacted communities as needs emerge.

: Our Community Support teams remain on standby to deploy charging trucks and Wi-Fi connectivity support to impacted communities as needs emerge. Public Safety Coordination: T‑Mobile is coordinating with the Washington State Emergency Operations Center and other public safety and emergency response organizations to identify connectivity needs and support response priorities. Agencies needing communications assistance can contact T‑Mobile’s 24-hour emergency hotline at 888-639-0020 or email ERTRequests@T‑Mobile.com.

Staying Prepared and Connected

We encourage everyone in affected areas to follow instructions from local authorities and take steps to remain prepared as conditions change. Keep devices charged when possible, enable Wireless Emergency Alerts and use battery-saving settings to extend device life.

The safety of our employees and customers remains a top priority. A small number of stores in the area are temporarily closed or may be operating under modified hours. Please use the T‑Mobile store locator to check your nearest location before visiting.

To everyone affected by the fires, please stay safe.

For the latest preparedness and response updates, visit our Emergency Response Hub and follow the T‑Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram.

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