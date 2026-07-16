T‑Mobile Responds to Central Texas Flooding

As severe flooding continues to impact Central Texas, families, first responders and communities are facing incredibly difficult conditions. As the situation continues to evolve, T‑Mobile teams remain focused on one priority: helping customers, first responders and communities stay connected when it matters most.

Our emergency response and network teams are coordinating around the clock with the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Region 6, Texas A&M Forest Service and local public safety agencies to assess impacts, prioritize restoration efforts and help maintain critical connectivity across affected communities. We are actively supporting San Antonio, Bexar County, Boerne, Kerrville, Kerr County and Uvalde.

Network Response in Action

Our network teams continue making progress restoring connectivity across affected areas while prioritizing deployments where conditions safely allow. Service has been restored in and around Kerrville, and restoration efforts continue across other impacted communities.

To accelerate restoration efforts, we are deploying satellite-based backhaul solutions, including Starlink kits, to restore connectivity where traditional network connections have been disrupted. Restoration work is continuing as weather conditions improve and crews are able to safely access affected locations.

Supporting the Response

We remain in close contact with our emergency management partners, evaluating requests for additional support and adapting our response as conditions continue to evolve. We are ready to deploy additional resources as needed, including:

Mobile Network Assets : We have mobile network assets ready to deploy to help restore and expand wireless coverage as conditions allow and response needs evolve, including SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Trucks) and other portable cell sites.

: We have mobile network assets ready to deploy to help restore and expand wireless coverage as conditions allow and response needs evolve, including SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Trucks) and other portable cell sites. Resilient Network Operations : Real-time network monitoring, Self-Organizing Network (SON) technology that automatically helps optimize network performance, and backup network solutions help us rapidly identify impacts and accelerate restoration.

: Real-time network monitoring, Self-Organizing Network (SON) technology that automatically helps optimize network performance, and backup network solutions help us rapidly identify impacts and accelerate restoration. Rapid Connectivity Solutions : We can rapidly activate T-Priority with T-Satellite via eSIM and deploy devices to support public safety agencies and emergency response operations when requested.

: We can rapidly activate T-Priority with T-Satellite via eSIM and deploy devices to support public safety agencies and emergency response operations when requested. Community Support: Our Community Support teams remain on standby to deploy charging trucks and Wi-Fi connectivity support to impacted communities as needs emerge.

We’re committed to supporting customers, first responders and the communities impacted by this flooding as response efforts continue.

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Staying Safe and Connected

If you live in or are traveling through an affected area, we encourage you to:

Keep your devices charged and have backup power available whenever possible.

Follow guidance from local emergency management officials.

Enable Wireless Emergency Alerts to receive critical notifications.

Check on neighbors, family members and others who may need assistance staying connected.

In moments like these, staying connected can make all the difference—from receiving emergency alerts and coordinating with first responders to simply letting loved ones know you’re safe. That’s why our teams are working around the clock to restore service and support the communities affected by this flooding.

If you need assistance or have questions about your service, please reach out to us by calling 611 from your T‑Mobile phone or 1-800-937-8997 and we will be happy to help. Please visit T‑Mobile’s Emergency Response hub and follow T‑Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram for the latest updates.

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