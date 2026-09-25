T‑Mobile Readies Network and Response Resources Ahead of Hurricane Nolo 

When severe weather hits, staying connected can mean reaching family, getting critical information or helping first responders coordinate when every minute counts. After Hurricane Lala, Tropical Storm Moke and Hurricane Lowell, communities across Hawaiʻi are once again preparing for severe weather. T‑Mobile is preparing alongside them — readying the network, positioning response resources and working closely with emergency management and public safety partners.

Ready Before the Storm

Additional network technicians and generator support are positioned across the islands, fixed generators are fueled and backup fuel plans are in place. Portable satellite connectivity solutions are also available on each island to help restore network connectivity if normal connections are disrupted.

T‑Mobile’s Self-Organizing Network (SON) uses AI and automation to adjust coverage as conditions change — technology that has helped the network adapt through recent storms across Hawaiʻi.

T‑Mobile has also opened access to direct-to-cell satellite connectivity across Hawaiʻi for customers with compatible devices, giving them another way to text loved ones and reach emergency services through Text-to-911 when terrestrial coverage isn’t available. Customers are already using the service as Nolo approaches.

That added connection has already mattered in Hawaiʻi. During Hurricane Lala and Tropical Storm Moke, satellite connectivity supported 144,000 messages during response and recovery, giving people another way to stay connected as severe weather disrupted power and networks across the islands.

Helping First Responders Stay Connected

T‑Mobile is working directly with public safety and emergency management partners ahead of Nolo to help first responders stay connected when conditions are at their toughest. T-Priority gives eligible responders priority connectivity during heavy network demand, with satellite connectivity providing an additional layer of resilience when terrestrial service may be unavailable.

Eligible first responders and agencies can receive T-Priority with satellite connectivity for 30 days at no charge as a secondary SIM or eSIM on an unlocked, compatible device. Loaner devices can also be coordinated for agencies that need them — giving response teams more ways to stay connected and coordinate when every minute matters.

T‑Mobile’s emergency response teams are coordinating with federal, state and local agencies including FEMA, CISA, Hawaiʻi County, Kauaʻi County, Maui County Emergency Management (MEMA), City & County of Honolulu and the Hawaiʻi Communications Task Force to support communications needs and help clear potential restoration barriers.

Supporting Communities

Community support supplies are positioned across the islands, with additional power banks and charged devices headed to the Big Island for distribution where they’re needed most. Teams are also monitoring shelter needs and are ready to provide additional support as conditions allow.

Customers should continue following guidance from local officials, keep phones and backup batteries charged and make sure emergency and weather alerts are enabled. For additional preparedness steps, visit Stay Safe, Stay Prepared, Stay Connected: Simple Steps Before Severe Weather Strikes.

For more information on T‑Mobile’s preparedness and response capabilities, visit the company’s Emergency Response hub and follow @TMobileNews on X and Instagram.

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