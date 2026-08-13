T‑Mobile Prepares Network and Positions Crews Across Hawaiʻi Ahead of Tropical Weather

As communities across Hawaiʻi prepare for potentially severe weather, T‑Mobile is readying its network and positioning teams across the Hawaiian Islands to help keep customers, first responders and communities connected when it matters most.

According to AccuWeather, the system could become Tropical Storm Lala as soon as Thursday, with heavy rain, strong winds and flooding possible beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend. While the exact track and intensity remain uncertain, the Big Island currently faces the greatest potential impacts.

Preparing Before the Storm

Our network and emergency response teams aren’t waiting for the weather to arrive. Teams are taking preparedness actions across Hawaiʻi, including:

Positioning crews so they are ready to respond as conditions safely allow

Topping off generators and confirming backup power readiness at network sites

Preparing mobile network assets including satellite-based solutions to help restore service if traditional network connections are disrupted

Closely monitoring network performance and critical infrastructure

Coordinating preparedness planning with federal, state and local emergency management agencies ahead of potential impacts

We also use intelligent network technology to help keep customers connected during severe weather. Self-Optimizing Network (SON) capabilities can automatically optimize network performance, while energy-saving technologies help manage power consumption and preserve backup energy at network sites during commercial power outages.

Helping Hawaiʻi Stay Connected

During severe weather, connectivity can be a lifeline — helping people reach loved ones, receive emergency information and get help when they need it. Customers should prepare now by keeping phones and other devices charged, enabling Wireless Emergency Alerts and following guidance from local emergency officials.

And if communities need support after the storm, we’re prepared to help with connectivity, charging and supplies where needed.

We’ll continue monitoring conditions and share updates on network impacts and additional resources as the storm develops.

For the latest preparedness and response updates, visit our Emergency Response Hub and follow the T‑Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram.

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