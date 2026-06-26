T‑Mobile Preparedness Update: Elevated Wildfire Risk Across the Western U.S.

T‑Mobile’s emergency management and network teams are closely monitoring elevated wildfire risk across portions of the western United States, where dangerous fire weather conditions are expected to continue through the weekend. We’re actively coordinating with federal, state and local emergency management agencies, including FEMA and CISA, public safety partners and utility providers to monitor evolving conditions and prepare for any impacts to communities and critical infrastructure.

According to reports, portions of Arizona, Utah, New Mexico and Nevada are under an Extremely Critical fire weather forecast, with strong winds, low humidity, drought conditions and dry thunderstorms creating conditions favorable for rapid wildfire growth. Elevated fire weather conditions are also expected across parts of Idaho, Colorado and California.

“T‑Mobile’s teams are built to prepare, adapt and respond as conditions change,” said Salim Kouidri, Senior Vice President of Field Engineering at T‑Mobile. “By combining advanced network technology, around-the-clock preparedness and rapid response, we’re focused on strengthening network resilience and supporting the communities we serve through this wildfire threat and every day.”

As conditions evolve, we are prepared to respond if weather, wildfires or related impacts affect network operations, commercial power or local communities. Our teams are proactively monitoring conditions and stand ready to help keep customers, first responders and communities connected when it matters most through:

24/7 Network Monitoring: Dedicated teams continuously monitor weather conditions and network performance, enabling early action when conditions change.

Dedicated teams continuously monitor weather conditions and network performance, enabling early action when conditions change. Resilient Network Infrastructure: Backup power solutions and deployable network assets can be quickly mobilized to help maintain connectivity when commercial power or infrastructure is affected.

Backup power solutions and deployable network assets can be quickly mobilized to help maintain connectivity when commercial power or infrastructure is affected. Advanced Network Technology: Our AI-enabled Self-Organizing Network (SON) helps detect disruptions and automatically optimize network performance in real time.

Our AI-enabled Self-Organizing Network (SON) helps detect disruptions and automatically optimize network performance in real time. On-the-Ground Support: Emergency response and community support teams coordinate with agencies, organizations and utility providers to support restoration efforts, identify emerging needs and deploy resources where they’re needed most.

We’re also monitoring for potential impacts including:

Commercial power outages and Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS)

Wildfires affecting network infrastructure or access to cell sites

Smoke and road closures impacting field operations

Customer and employee impacts in affected communities

If you live in or are traveling through an area at risk for wildfires, we encourage you to stay informed, follow guidance from local officials and have a plan in place should conditions change. Simple steps like keeping your devices charged, enabling Wireless Emergency Alerts and having backup power available can help you stay connected during an emergency.

Whether it’s managing network traffic, deploying temporary network assets or sending Community Support teams with charging stations, Wi-Fi and connectivity resources when it’s safe to do so, our priority is helping keep customers, communities and first responders connected.

To everyone in the affected areas, please stay safe. We’ll continue monitoring conditions and stand ready to support the American communities we serve. Please visit T‑Mobile’s Emergency Response hub and follow T‑Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram for the latest updates.

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