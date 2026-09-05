T‑Mobile Positions Crews and Resources Across Hawaiʻi Ahead of Hurricane Lowell 

As Hurricane Lowell moves across the Pacific, T‑Mobile teams are preparing across Hawaiʻi for potential impacts beginning late this weekend. Coming on the heels of Lala, crews and resources are already positioned across the islands and ready to respond as the forecast evolves.

Lowell remains a powerful hurricane south of Hawaiʻi and is expected to turn north this weekend. While its exact track and potential impacts remain uncertain, heavy rain, flash flooding, mudslides, dangerous surf and strong winds are possible across parts of the islands beginning Sunday night.

Ready to Respond

T‑Mobile teams are taking steps now to be ready if conditions change:

Network crews are positioned in Hawaiʻi

Generators and satellite connectivity resources are ready to support network sites if commercial power or network connections are disrupted

Community Support supplies are positioned across the islands, including Kauaʻi

T‑Mobile is working to reposition emergency communications resources to Kauaʻi at the request of Hawaiʻi public-safety officials

We also use intelligent network technology to help keep customers connected during severe weather. Self-Organizing Network (SON) capabilities can automatically optimize network performance, while energy-saving technologies help manage power consumption and preserve backup energy at network sites during commercial power outages.

Teams will continue monitoring Lowell and adjusting resources as the forecast becomes clearer.

Supporting Public Safety

T‑Mobile is coordinating with state, local and federal emergency management and public-safety partners ahead of Lowell, including working to ensure additional communications resources are closer to areas that could see impacts.

For eligible first responders and public-safety agencies that need additional connectivity support, T-Priority with T-Satellite and loaner devices are available for 30 days at no charge on compatible, unlocked devices.

Staying Ready

Lowell follows closely behind Lala, and T‑Mobile teams have remained focused on readiness across Hawaiʻi. We’ll continue monitoring conditions and keeping resources positioned to support customers, communities and first responders should impacts occur.

For more information on T‑Mobile’s preparedness and response capabilities, visit the Emergency Response hub and follow @TMobileNews on X and Instagram.