T‑Mobile Monitoring Kona Storm Impacts Across Hawaiʻi, Network Teams Ready to Respond 

T-Mobile teams are tracking the impacts of a powerful kona storm moving across Hawaiʻi, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and flooding risks to several islands, including Maui, Oʻahu, Kauaʻi and The Big Island. Our network and operations teams are closely assessing conditions and are ready to deploy resources to support customers, communities, first responders and public safety partners across the state.

The storm has prompted a state of emergency, with torrential rain, damaging winds and an increased risk of flooding and travel disruptions through the weekend.

T-Mobile’s operations centers are monitoring network performance and weather developments in real-time using advanced network and situational awareness tools. AI-powered technologies such as our Self-Organizing Network (SON) and Dataminr automatically adjust the network where needed and track weather developments as changes happen, respectively.

Across the islands, crews have topped off generators and staged additional equipment, technicians are on standby to deploy as conditions allow and teams are prepared to provide refueling support as needed. We remain in close coordination with local, state and federal emergency management partners including the Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Please visit T-Mobile Emergency Response and follow T-Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram for the latest updates.

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