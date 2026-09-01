T‑Mobile Monitoring and Ready to Respond to Tropical Storm Edouard 

T‑Mobile is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Edouard as it moves across the Texas-Louisiana border region. Current forecasts indicate tropical-storm conditions are affecting portions of the upper Texas coast and southwestern Louisiana, with flash flooding, gusty winds, coastal flooding and possible power outages among the primary concerns.

Our thoughts are with everyone in the path of the storm. We know how important it is to stay connected during moments like this, and our teams are ready to respond if conditions require.

Our preparations include:

Monitoring storm conditions, network performance and critical infrastructure across areas that may be impacted

Preparing backup power resources, including generators and fuel support where needed

Positioning mobile network assets and connectivity solutions so they’re ready to deploy if conditions require

Using our SON (Self-Organizing Network) technology to help the network adapt and optimize performance if impacts occur

Tracking retail locations in the projected path and preemptively closing select stores to help ensure the safety of our employees and customers

Engaging with federal, state and local emergency management partners to support situational awareness and help address emerging needs

Opening lines of communication with customers, public safety agencies and critical infrastructure partners to identify connectivity needs and support requests as conditions evolve

Customers and communities in the path of the storm are encouraged to prepare now by charging mobile devices and portable power banks, protecting phones and chargers from water damage, downloading trusted weather and emergency apps, saving important contacts, and following guidance from local officials.

We will continue monitoring Tropical Storm Edouard closely and coordinating our response to support our employees, customers and communities. Most importantly, we encourage everyone in potentially impacted areas to take precautions, stay aware and put safety first.

For more information on T‑Mobile’s preparedness and response capabilities, visit the Emergency Response hub and follow @TMobileNews on X and Instagram.

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