T‑Mobile Mobilizes Resources as Tropical Storm Bertha Moves Across the Gulf Coast

As Tropical Storm Bertha approaches the northern Gulf Coast, T‑Mobile is mobilizing teams and resources to help keep first responders, customers and communities connected before, during and after the storm.

Bertha is forecast to bring heavy rainfall, localized flash flooding, coastal flooding, storm surge and gusty winds to portions of the northern Gulf Coast. The National Hurricane Center continues to issue watches and warnings for areas in the storm’s path.

Our emergency response and network teams are taking proactive measures to protect critical communications and support response efforts, including:

Network Resilience : Fueling backup generators, staging emergency response equipment and positioning deployment teams with Starlink kits to support emergency connectivity where needed.

: Fueling backup generators, staging emergency response equipment and positioning deployment teams with Starlink kits to support emergency connectivity where needed. Real-Time Optimization : Using our AI-powered Self-Organizing Network (SON) technology to continuously adapt to changing conditions and optimize network performance in real time.

: Using our AI-powered Self-Organizing Network (SON) technology to continuously adapt to changing conditions and optimize network performance in real time. On-the-Ground Partnerships: Coordinating with FEMA, CISA, state and local Emergency Operations Centers and public safety partners to support response efforts and maintain critical communications.

Every storm is different, but our mission remains the same: helping keep people, first responders and communities connected when they need it most.

While heavy rainfall and localized flooding remain the primary concerns, our teams stand ready to assess impacts and begin restoration efforts as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Preparation starts before severe weather arrives

We encourage everyone in the storm’s path to take a few simple steps to stay safe, stay prepared and stay connected. The preparedness tips below can help you prepare your family, your devices and your emergency communications before conditions worsen.

If you’re in Bertha’s path, please stay safe, follow guidance from your local emergency management officials and monitor the latest forecasts from the National Hurricane Center.

T-Mobile teams and tools in action.

For the latest preparedness and response updates, visit our Emergency Response Hub and follow the T‑Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram.

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