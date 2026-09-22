T‑Mobile Is Ready to Keep New York Connected During UNGA81 

During High-Level Week, as activity across New York City intensifies, reliable connectivity is about more than calls, texts and social feeds. It helps public safety teams coordinate, agencies communicate and people stay connected as activity across the city intensifies.

Ahead of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81), T‑Mobile has been preparing across the network and on the ground, with built-in resilience and close coordination with federal and public safety partners throughout High-Level Week.

“At an event of this scale, readiness at T‑Mobile means preparing not only for what we expect, but for what could change,” said Salim Kouidri, SVP, Field Engineering & Operations, T‑Mobile. “Our teams are optimizing the network, positioning additional capabilities and working closely with public safety partners so we can respond quickly and help keep critical connections strong.”

Preparing for Shifting Demand

Ahead of UNGA81, our teams assessed network coverage and performance across the event area, including a recent coverage survey conducted for national security and law enforcement officials coordinating the event.

Teams also have a dedicated network optimization plan in place for High-Level Week to help the network respond to changing demand and keep customers connected as activity increases across the city.

Public safety personnel across multiple agencies supporting security operations during High-Level Week are also using T-Priority, which provides prioritized connectivity for eligible first responders during periods of congestion, helping critical communications stay connected when demand is highest.

If additional connectivity is needed, deployable network resources including SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Trucks), are on standby to add another layer of resilience.

On the Ground with Public Safety Partners

Throughout High-Level Week, our emergency response teams will work alongside federal partners in multi-agency command centers supporting connectivity during UNGA81. That gives our teams a real-time view of connectivity needs on the ground, so they can quickly assess what’s needed, coordinate resources and bring in additional support if conditions change.

Together, network optimization, backup capabilities and teams on the ground help keep customers and public safety partners connected throughout the week.

For more information on T‑Mobile’s preparedness and response capabilities, visit the company’s Emergency Response hub and follow @TMobileNews on X and Instagram.

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