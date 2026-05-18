Ahead of the Storms: How T‑Mobile Is Ready to Help Central U.S. Communities Stay Connected

Severe storms, large hail and possible tornadoes are expected across parts of the Central U.S. through Monday evening, with the greatest risk stretching from Kansas and Nebraska into Iowa and Missouri.

T-Mobile teams are actively monitoring conditions, coordinating with local agencies and standing by with deployable network assets and generators to help keep communities connected if impacts occur.

If you are in the storms’ path, make sure your devices are charged, wireless emergency alerts are enabled and you have reliable ways to stay connected and informed as conditions change.

Stay safe, and please visit T-Mobile’s Emergency Response hub and follow T-Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram for the latest updates.

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