T‑Mobile Introduces Dynamic CX, AI-Powered Technology Designed to Help Keep Customers Connected During Summer’s Biggest Live Events

BELLEVUE, Wash. — June 4, 2026 — From global soccer matches and sold-out concerts to packed summer festivals, massive crowds can put sudden pressure on wireless networks. To help customers stay connected during those high-demand moments, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is introducing Dynamic CX, a new AI-powered network optimization capability that helps the network adapt automatically in near real time as demand shifts.

Built specifically for large-scale live events and high-density environments, Dynamic CX builds on T-Mobile’s intelligent Self-Organizing Network (SON) technology, which continuously monitors and optimizes network performance. Dynamic CX also uses AI to help identify potential mass gatherings — from major sporting events and concerts to festivals and community celebrations — by analyzing publicly available event information, schedules and online activity. The capability then helps prepare the network in advance and continuously monitors network conditions around event venues as crowds move, stream, share and connect throughout the day. Using AI-driven automation, it continuously adapts to network demand, enhancing network performance in real time and helping deliver responsive experiences for customers.

Arrow Right Icon “T-Mobile has decades of experience supporting America’s connectivity during some of the world’s largest events, and we’re constantly evolving how the network responds to moments of high demand.” John Saw, Chief Technology Officer, T-Mobile

Imagine trying to text friends after a sold-out concert, upload a video from the stadium or request a rideshare alongside tens of thousands of other people at the exact same time. Situations like these can create sudden surges in network demand during live events. The capability is designed to help customers stay connected during those high-demand experiences.

“T-Mobile has decades of experience supporting America’s connectivity during some of the world’s largest events, and we’re constantly evolving how the network responds to moments of high demand,” said John Saw, Chief Technology Officer, T-Mobile. “With Dynamic CX, we’re using AI to help the network prepare ahead of large-scale events and adapt in real time as crowds move and demand changes — helping deliver a stronger, more resilient experience for customers.”

Dynamic CX is launching as T-Mobile prepares for one of the world’s largest global soccer tournaments hosted across the United States this summer.

“This summer’s event season will bring millions of people together across America for some of the year’s biggest cultural and sporting moments,” said Ankur Kapoor, Chief Network Officer, T-Mobile. “From network readiness and public safety coordination to new technologies like Dynamic CX, our teams are focused on helping people stay connected when it matters most.”

T-Mobile teams have expanded network capacity and operational support across stadiums, fan zones, airports, transit hubs and surrounding infrastructure throughout the United States to help support connectivity throughout the tournament and related travel activity. T-Mobile is also offering flexible eSIM-based connectivity options for international visitors traveling in the U.S. with compatible devices.

Preparations also include coordination with public safety agencies and local partners, support for priority communications capabilities including T-Priority, staging deployable network assets in several host markets and maintaining heightened cybersecurity vigilance across critical infrastructure and event-related network operations.

Arrow Right Icon “From network readiness and public safety coordination to new technologies like Dynamic CX, our teams are focused on helping people stay connected when it matters most.” Ankur Kapoor, Chief Network Officer, T-Mobile

With millions of visitors expected over multiple weeks, T-Mobile teams across the country are preparing for a broad range of connectivity and operational scenarios throughout the summer’s busiest event and travel periods. Preparations also account for seasonal risks such as hurricanes, wildfires and extreme heat in several host regions.

Host cities for the global soccer tournament include Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, the New York/New Jersey region, Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. A recent independent analysis from Opensignal found T-Mobile led across key mobile experience metrics in the U.S. host cities (February – May 2026) earning 19 outright wins and 19 joint wins across 11 markets.

Whether people are attending a major sporting event, traveling across the country or sharing moments from a sold-out concert, T-Mobile is combining network innovation, nationwide operational readiness and the strength of America’s Best Network to help keep them connected during the summer’s biggest moments.

For more information on T-Mobile’s preparedness and response capabilities, visit the company’s Emergency Response hub and follow @TMobileNews on X and Instagram.

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About T-Mobile

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com.

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