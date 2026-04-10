From the Main Stage to the Desert: T‑Mobile Gets Coachella-Ready 

As hundreds of thousands of people head to the Coachella Valley for one of the year’s biggest music festivals, T-Mobile is gearing up its network to handle the surge in demand across the festival grounds and beyond.

Engineers have deployed additional capacity, including multiple Cells on Wheels (COWs), which are now live to support high-traffic areas throughout both festival weekends. T-Mobile’s resilient terrestrial network is built to keep up with the crowds across the main event footprint, so fans can stay connected from the first set to the final encore.

Teams are also on the ground supporting the event, helping ensure reliable connectivity for attendees, first responders and public safety agencies throughout the festival.

But Coachella doesn’t stop at the gates. Many attendees travel and camp in nearby areas where coverage across wireless networks can be more limited. In those spots, T-Satellite can help provide basic connectivity, like messaging, and support limited app-based experiences such as location sharing. It’s designed to complement—not replace—the ground-based network, helping people stay connected even in more remote areas.

Supporting an event of this scale takes coordination across teams before and throughout the festival, with ongoing monitoring and adjustments to help keep things running smoothly. Powered by T-Mobile’s 5G network and technologies like our Self-Organizing Network (SON), the system consistently adapts in real time to keep people connected. And once the final set wraps, that same foundation will be ready to go again for Stagecoach Festival later this month.

For more information on T-Mobile’s preparedness and response capabilities, visit the company’s Emergency Response hub and follow @TMobileNews on X and Instagram.

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