T‑Mobile Expands Network Recovery and Customer Support Across Hawaiʻi Following Hurricane Lala

KEY TAKEAWAYS

T‑Mobile teams are actively restoring the network , with crews deploying portable generators to sites affected primarily by widespread commercial power outages with additional generators on the way.

, with crews deploying portable generators to sites affected primarily by widespread commercial power outages with additional generators on the way. T-Satellite is helping customers stay connected , with nearly 29,000 text messages exchanged via satellite since T‑Mobile extended access ahead of Lala. On Sunday alone, 6,200 customers exchanged more than 17,000 messages. Wireless Emergency Alerts have also been delivered via satellite to compatible devices.

, with nearly 29,000 text messages exchanged via satellite since T‑Mobile extended access ahead of Lala. On Sunday alone, 6,200 customers exchanged more than 17,000 messages. Wireless Emergency Alerts have also been delivered via satellite to compatible devices. Support has expanded for customers and communities across Hawaiʻi , including unlimited talk, text and data through Aug. 22, while Community Support team members deploy to Hilo to help with connectivity and charging.

, including unlimited talk, text and data through Aug. 22, while Community Support team members deploy to Hilo to help with connectivity and charging. Support is available for first responders and public safety agencies, with 30 days of T-Priority and T-Satellite access at no charge for eligible agencies using unlocked, compatible devices, plus loaner devices for agencies that need them

BELLEVUE, Wash. — August 16, 2026 — As Lala moves west across Hawaiʻi, T‑Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) teams are expanding response and recovery efforts across the islands, restoring connectivity, supporting customers and working alongside emergency officials as communities begin to recover.

Restoring Connectivity Across Hawaiʻi

Network impacts have shifted as Lala has continued west, driven overwhelmingly by widespread commercial power outages. Crews are in the field across multiple islands restoring affected sites and deploying portable generators, with additional generators on the way. Fixed and portable backup generators are supporting sites through commercial power loss, while overlapping coverage is helping reduce impacts in some areas.

Behind the scenes, T‑Mobile’s Self-Optimizing Network (SON) has automatically made more than 160 network adjustments since Lala began impacting Hawaiʻi, helping optimize coverage as conditions and site availability change and reduce connectivity impacts for customers.

T-Satellite Helps Customers Stay Connected

T-Satellite has helped people stay connected throughout the storm, with nearly 29,000 text messages exchanged via satellite since T‑Mobile extended access ahead of Lala. As of noon Sunday, 6,200 customers had already exchanged more than 17,000 messages that day alone — demonstrating increased use as the storm moved across the islands.

The service gives T‑Mobile customers with compatible devices another way to reach loved ones and access Text-to-911 when terrestrial connectivity isn’t available. Wireless Emergency Alerts have also been delivered via T-Satellite to compatible devices in affected areas.

Community Support Deploys on Big Island

T‑Mobile Community Support team members are deploying to Hilo on the Big Island to provide support as recovery gets underway. Connectivity and charging solutions will be available to help people stay connected as needs emerge. More details will be shared upon arrival.

Community Support resources remain positioned throughout Hawaiʻi, with teams continuing to monitor needs.

Supporting First Responders and Critical Infrastructure

T‑Mobile teams continue coordinating with Hawaiʻi emergency management officials, FEMA, CISA and local Civil Defense agencies as needs and restoration priorities evolve, including working with local officials to address site-access challenges and generator needs. Maui emergency management officials have identified West Maui as a priority restoration area, taking into account the area’s geography, connectivity needs and key transportation routes.

For eligible first responders and public safety agencies that need help staying connected during recovery, T‑Mobile is making T-Priority and T-Satellite access available for 30 days at no charge on unlocked, compatible devices. Loaner devices are also available for agencies that need them.

Supporting Customers

To help customers across Hawaiʻi focus on what matters most, T‑Mobile has activated unlimited talk, text and data and waived overages through August 22 for T‑Mobile Postpaid and Prepaid, Metro, Assurance Wireless, USCellular, Mint and Ultra customers across the state.

Some T‑Mobile stores are temporarily closed or operating on adjusted hours due to local conditions and power impacts. Customers should check the T‑Mobile Store Locator for the latest information before heading out.

T‑Mobile's Response to Lala

T‑Mobile began preparing for Lala before the storm arrived, positioning crews and equipment, preparing backup power, extending T-Satellite access and coordinating with Hawaiʻi emergency management officials.

All T‑Mobile employees across Hawaiʻi have been accounted for, and teams remain ready to support employees who may need assistance. Our local teams have been preparing for and working through Lala alongside the communities they call home. As the storm moves away and recovery continues, T‑Mobile teams will remain in place — restoring connectivity as quickly and safely as possible and helping people stay connected to loved ones and the resources they rely on.

For more on T‑Mobile’s response and preparedness efforts:

Arrow Right Icon Storm Lala Forecast 8/16/26 courtesy of AccuWeather, Hawaii

Arrow Right Icon T‑Mobile Teams Addressing Storm Lala impacts in Hawaii, 8/16/26

Arrow Right Icon T‑Mobile teams deploying portable generators in Hawaii for Storm Lala, 8/16/26

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About T Mobile

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T Mobile, Metro by T Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t mobile.com.

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