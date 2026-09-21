T‑Mobile and Jio Achieve World’s First 5G Standalone Roaming

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Sept. 21, 2026 — T‑Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Jio made wireless history today, achieving the world’s first 5G Standalone (SA) roaming connection, enabled through interoperability with Syniverse. It’s proof that a truly seamless next-generation network experience isn’t just a promise — it’s here, setting a new benchmark for what cross-border 5G should feel like, everywhere.

This enables T‑Mobile customers to experience true 5G SA roaming while traveling internationally — a first anywhere in the world. 5G SA roaming delivers faster speeds, lower latency and more reliable connections, paving the way for transformative applications in IoT, real-time communications and immersive technologies that depend on consistent, high-performance global connectivity.

This achievement was made possible by Syniverse’s connectivity platform, which ensures secure, seamless interconnection between networks and helps accelerate global adoption of next-generation roaming.

“This is a monumental step for global wireless, and T‑Mobile is proud to lead it,” said Ankur Kapoor, Chief Network Officer at T‑Mobile. “We started this journey back in 2020, laying the groundwork for a 5G Standalone future — and today, we’re continuing that leadership with Jio India as a partner on a global stage. Leave one country, land in another, and your 5G experience is just as seamless — whether you’re streaming, sharing travel reels or running business apps. That’s the breakthrough power of this technology.”

“This is a transformational milestone and far more than just roaming — it’s about what becomes possible when two leading 5G Standalone networks work together. T‑Mobile and Jio are laying the foundation for a new generation of cross-network capabilities and services, from differentiated consumer and enterprise experiences to AI-enabled services, leveraging the unique capabilities of 5G Standalone. This is the future of 5G SA: seamless, interoperable, and built to unlock new value,” said Mark Yarkosky, Head International Network, Partnership and Services, Jio.

“Syniverse is proud to help enable this industry-first 5G Standalone roaming milestone, demonstrating how secure interworking and advanced mediation can make next-generation roaming commercially viable at a global level,” said John Wick, Chief Product Officer of Syniverse. “Built on long-standing partnerships across the mobile ecosystem, our home-grown SEPP capabilities and proven platform help operators test, navigate, and launch 5G SA roaming with confidence. We are able to support all 5G-ready customers from validation through production as more operators come on board.”

This collaboration shows how T‑Mobile is driving the future of connectivity beyond borders, building the foundation for new services and experiences powered by the most advanced global networks.

For more information on T‑Mobile’s network, visit T‑Mobile.com/coverage.

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About T‑Mobile

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T‑Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning nationwide 5G Advanced network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T‑Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless, broadband and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T‑Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T‑Mobile, Metro by T‑Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t‑mobile.com.