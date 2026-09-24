T‑Mobile Adds New AI-Powered Intelligence and Resilience to Make Its 5G Network Even Stronger  

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Sept. 23, 2026 —This National Preparedness Month, T‑Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is launching new AI-powered AutoPilot capabilities and expanding Dynamic CX nationwide to make America’s best 5G network even stronger, smarter and more resilient. Built into T‑Mobile’s Self-Organizing Network (SON), AutoPilot helps the network make adjustments faster as conditions change, while Dynamic CX uses AI to anticipate demand and optimize performance automatically. Together, these capabilities build on T‑Mobile’s continued investments in physical infrastructure, backup power and diverse transport paths designed to keep customers connected when they need it most.

What’s New & What It Delivers

Built to anticipate and respond faster: Recent testing showed T‑Mobile’s new AutoPilot capabilities within its Self-Organizing Network (SON) delivers significantly enhanced network experience by making real-time network adjustments in about half the time, while Dynamic CX — now expanded nationwide — uses AI to anticipate demand ahead of major events and automatically optimize network performance.

Recent testing showed T‑Mobile’s within its Self-Organizing Network (SON) delivers significantly enhanced network experience by making real-time network adjustments in about half the time, while Dynamic CX — now expanded nationwide — uses AI to anticipate demand ahead of major events and automatically optimize network performance. Built to help sites stay online longer: Hybrid generators can help network sites stay operational up to 50% longer during extended power outages, helping maintain connectivity when commercial power is unavailable.

Hybrid generators can help network sites stay operational during extended power outages, helping maintain connectivity when commercial power is unavailable. Proven under pressure: During Winter Storm Fern, SON helped sites stay online for 250,000+ additional minutes across more than 30 states , conserving backup battery power and extending connectivity during widespread power outages.

During Winter Storm Fern, SON helped sites stay online for , conserving backup battery power and extending connectivity during widespread power outages. Prepared year-round: T‑Mobile supported preparedness and response for nearly 200 incidents and planned events in 2026, working year-round with first responders and government agencies.

“The next era of network resilience is about building a network that can think, adapt and act faster in the moments that matter,” said John Saw, Chief Technology Officer, T‑Mobile. “With AutoPilot, we’re taking the intelligence already built into our Self-Organizing Network and giving it even more ability to respond as conditions change, whether that means helping close a coverage gap caused by extreme weather, optimizing performance or keeping customers connected during unexpected disruptions. That’s what makes a great 5G network stronger: not just more capacity, but more intelligence behind every connection.”

A 5G Network Built to Anticipate and Adapt

T‑Mobile’s early move to nationwide standalone 5G created a foundation for capabilities that go well beyond speed. Today, T‑Mobile continues extending that lead with 5G Advanced, AI and increasingly intelligent network technology.

T‑Mobile is taking its Self-Organizing Network (SON) technology a step further with AutoPilot, which adds intent-based AI automation, allowing the network to identify the adjustments needed to achieve a desired outcome. If a cell site goes down, AutoPilot can quickly determine how nearby sites should adjust to help close coverage gaps while engineers address the underlying issue, minimizing the disruption customers experience. Recent testing showed AutoPilot can make real-time network adjustments in about half the time, helping the network respond faster when conditions change. T‑Mobile is now expanding AutoPilot nationwide.

AutoPilot builds on intelligence already at work in T‑Mobile’s SON. During Winter Storm Fern, SON helped keep customers connected longer during widespread power outages, conserving backup battery power and optimizing network performance to keep T‑Mobile sites online for more than 250,000 additional minutes — more than 4,100 hours in aggregate — across more than 30 states. T‑Mobile also used SON to make more than 30,000 antenna adjustments during the storm to extend coverage and mitigate customer impacts. Together with generator deployments, these efforts helped restore coverage to 68% of customers who lost coverage within one hour and 98% within eight hours.

T‑Mobile’s resilience strategy also includes satellite connectivity and deployable network assets that give teams more ways to support affected communities. During Hurricane Lala and Tropical Storm Moke, satellite connectivity supported 144,000 messages across Hawaiʻi, and T‑Mobile has enabled it again for customers with compatible devices across islands impacted by Hurricane Lowell.

And intelligent network technology isn’t only about responding after something happens. For major planned events such as this summer’s international soccer championship or Lollapalooza, Dynamic CX uses AI to anticipate where and when demand will increase, prepare capacity ahead of time and automatically adjust the network as crowds and demand change. T‑Mobile has now expanded Dynamic CX nationwide.

Together, these capabilities give T‑Mobile’s network more ways to adapt as conditions change — whether an event affects one community or multiple states.

Built to Stay Online Longer

A resilient network takes sustained investment in the physical network and layers of transport and backup power designed to help keep customers connected even when the infrastructure around the network is disrupted.

Arrow Right Icon “Resilience isn’t something you add when a storm is coming. It’s built in, every day. T‑Mobile’s 5G network is at the heart of our customers’ experience, and we keep investing in new technology, infrastructure, backup power and diverse transport, so it’s ready when people need it most.” Salim Kouidri, Senior Vice President, Field Engineering and Operations, T‑Mobile

T‑Mobile has battery backup across its macro cell site network and continues to expand a robust fleet of generators — including hybrid units that can help sites stay operational up to 50% longer during extended commercial power outages — with additional resources prioritized in areas most vulnerable to severe weather. Telemetry is now integrated into backup-power solutions, giving teams real-time visibility into site conditions so they can prioritize resources and respond faster.

T‑Mobile also continues to add layers of resilience through more backup paths between cell sites and the broader network. If one path is disrupted, traffic can move through another, helping to keep calls, texts and data moving for customers.

Responding When Connectivity Matters Most

Preparedness starts before an emergency, with teams using threat intelligence and situational awareness to assess potential impacts, stage resources and coordinate ahead of an event. That preparation helps T‑Mobile move quickly when conditions change, bringing together network expertise, deployable assets, field teams and connectivity resources for communities, along with drones that can support connectivity, situational awareness and delivery of critical supplies.

After Hurricane Lala, teams traveled into some of the hardest-hit areas of Hawaiʻi, bringing connectivity and support where residents had been without power for days and some had lost their homes. At a community-led relief site in Ocean View on the Big Island, teams provided charging, power packs, replacement devices and other connectivity resources. For one woman who had lost her phone, receiving a replacement meant finally being able to reconnect and check that her daughter was safe.

In the aftermath of a disaster, connectivity backed by network resilience can become a lifeline, helping people access critical information or services, keep a business running, charge a medical device, coordinate recovery or simply reach someone they love.

Supporting First Responders and Public Safety

T‑Mobile works year-round alongside first responders, emergency managers and government agencies to prepare for emergencies and major events. In fact, T‑Mobile joined emergency communications exercises in Hawaiʻi and at Texas A&M in August 2026, practicing coordination and restoration with government and public-safety partners.

T‑Mobile’s standalone 5G architecture also helps make services like T-Priority possible. T-Priority is T‑Mobile’s dedicated network service for first responders, delivering always-on priority and preemption across our nationwide 5G network — including extensive rural coverage — helping first responders do what they do best: take care of us in times of need.

Combined with deployable network assets and additional connectivity options, those capabilities give agencies more ways to stay connected during everyday operations, major events and emergency response.

During Hurricane Lala, T‑Mobile coordinated with FEMA, CISA, the State of Hawaiʻi and local officials, while making T-Priority and devices available to first responders. The same network capabilities also support major planned events, including public-safety drone operations during this summer’s international soccer tournament and connectivity for security teams and first responders at MLB All-Star Week.

Families can prepare, too. Download and complete our Family Emergency Action Plan (click on ‘Download Media Assets’ above), a simple guide to help your household know who to contact, where to meet and how to stay connected before an emergency.

For more information on T‑Mobile’s preparedness and response capabilities, visit the company’s Emergency Response hub and follow @TMobileNews on X and Instagram. ###

*Best Mobile Network in the U.S. based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 1H 2026.

About T‑Mobile

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T‑Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning nationwide 5G Advanced network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T‑Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless, broadband and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T‑Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T‑Mobile, Metro by T‑Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t‑mobile.com.

Media Contact

T‑Mobile US, Inc.

MediaRelations@t‑mobile.com

Investor Relations Contact

T‑Mobile US, Inc.

Investor.Relations@t‑mobile.com