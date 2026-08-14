 T‑Mobile Activates T-Satellite and Mobilizes Network Teams as Tropical Storm Lala Approaches Hawaiʻi

KEY TAKEAWAYS

T-Satellite with Starlink has enabled extended access ahead of Lala , giving T‑Mobile customers with compatible devices another way to text loved ones and reach emergency services if terrestrial cellular coverage is unavailable.

, giving T‑Mobile customers with compatible devices another way to text loved ones and reach emergency services if terrestrial cellular coverage is unavailable. Network teams are mobilized across Hawaiʻi , with additional crews, technicians and equipment secured across the islands, generators ready and satellite backup being pre-deployed at critical network sites.

, with additional crews, technicians and equipment secured across the islands, generators ready and satellite backup being pre-deployed at critical network sites. T‑Mobile is coordinating across Hawaiʻi’s emergency response ecosystem, including HIEMA, MEMA, Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense and the City and County of Honolulu, as well as FEMA and CISA, to help identify connectivity needs and support first responders and critical infrastructure. Community Support resources are positioned statewide, with hundreds of additional power banks headed to the Big Island.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — August 14, 2026 — As Tropical Storm Lala approaches Hawaiʻi, T‑Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is activating T-Satellite and mobilizing teams and resources across the islands to help keep people, first responders and communities connected through the storm.

Lala is expected to strengthen as it approaches the islands, bringing the potential for heavy rainfall, damaging winds, flooding, mudslides and dangerous surf through the weekend. The Big Island currently faces the greatest potential impacts.

“When severe weather hits, connectivity can be a lifeline — whether someone is checking on family, receiving an emergency alert or a first responder is coordinating help. Our teams are preparing across Hawaiʻi so we’re ready to respond quickly, support the people and organizations communities depend on and help keep Hawaiʻi connected through the storm.” Salim Kouidri, Senior Vice President, Field Engineering & Operations, T‑Mobile.

Strengthening the Network Before the Storm

T‑Mobile’s field engineering teams are mobilized across the islands, with additional crews, technicians and equipment secured to help accelerate response and restoration after the storm passes. Fixed generators have been checked and are ready, backup power is prepared at critical facilities and refueling plans are in place.

Ahead of landfall, T‑Mobile has extended access to T-Satellite with Starlink for customers with compatible devices across the Hawaiian Islands. The service supports basic text messaging and Text-to-911 if terrestrial connectivity is disrupted, helping people stay connected to loved ones and emergency services. T-Satellite also broadcasts Wireless Emergency Alerts to compatible devices in the area.

T‑Mobile’s Self-Optimizing Network (SON) technology can automatically optimize network performance as conditions change, while energy-saving technologies help manage power consumption and preserve backup energy at network sites during power outages.

How T-Mobile's SON technology works in a hurricane

Behind the scenes, T‑Mobile’s emergency operations teams are continuously monitoring the storm, network conditions and potential impacts to customers, employees and operations so teams can quickly respond as needs emerge.

Coordinating with Hawaiʻi’s Emergency Response Community

T‑Mobile teams are coordinating with emergency management officials across the islands, including the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA), Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Agency and the City and County of Honolulu, along with regional emergency communications officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Teams are also proactively reaching out to public safety agencies, government organizations and other customers across Hawaiʻi to identify connectivity needs, align restoration priorities supporting first responders and critical infrastructure and address potential roadblocks to recovery.

Keeping First Responders and Public Safety Connected with T-Priority

When severe weather hits, first responders are often the first to leave their own families so they can protect everyone else’s. Through T-Priority, T‑Mobile supports eligible first responders with priority network access, preemption and advanced 5G capabilities built for public safety. T-Priority helps keep critical communications and data-intensive tools, from mapping software and drones to cameras, moving when networks are under stress, so firefighters, law enforcement, EMS and emergency managers can stay connected as they coordinate response, protect communities and care for neighbors through the storm. For eligible public safety agencies that need support, T-Priority can be activated quickly to help keep first responders connected when it matters most.

Taking Care of Communities

Community support resources are already positioned across Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island. Ahead of Lala, T‑Mobile is sending hundreds of additional power banks to the Big Island to supplement supplies already there. Teams are prepared to help communities with connectivity, charging and supplies, including devices as available.

Supporting Employees, Customers & Retail

Our retail teams are preparing stores across Hawaiʻi while keeping the safety of employees and customers at the center of decisions as conditions evolve. Store hours or availability may change based on local conditions, so customers should check the T‑Mobile Store Locator for the latest information before heading out. T‑Mobile is also preparing to support employees who may be impacted by the storm, with teams ready to respond to needs as they arise.

Stay Safe. Stay Prepared. Stay Connected.

When severe weather strikes, staying connected can mean receiving an emergency alert, reaching a loved one or getting help when it’s needed. Taking a few steps now can make a difference:

Charge your devices now. Keep phones, tablets, power banks and backup batteries fully charged in case of power outages.

Save important contacts and emergency numbers. If calls don’t go through, try texting, which may work when networks are congested.

Enable Wireless Emergency Alerts and Wi-Fi Calling and keep your phone’s software up to date.

Know your satellite options. If terrestrial cellular coverage becomes unavailable, T‑Mobile customers with compatible devices can use T-Satellite to text loved ones and reach emergency services via satellite.

Follow local guidance. Pay attention to evacuation orders and emergency alerts, limit travel in affected areas and check on neighbors, friends and family who may need assistance.

As Lala moves through the islands, T‑Mobile will continue monitoring network conditions and responding as needs arise. Most importantly, everyone in the storm’s path is encouraged to stay safe, look out for one another and follow guidance from local emergency officials.

For the latest preparedness and response updates, visit our Emergency Response hub and follow the T‑Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram.

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