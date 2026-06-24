Inside the Network: How T‑Mobile Is Helping Keep People Connected Across Host Cities  

Matches are now underway across host cities throughout the United States as fans from around the world gather for one of the summer’s biggest sporting events.

Helping customers stay connected during large events this summer is something T‑Mobile has been preparing for well in advance. Across all 11 U.S. host cities, we’ve invested in expanded 5G infrastructure, enhanced venue connectivity, increased network capacity and operational readiness efforts designed to support increased demand at stadiums, transportation hubs, fan gathering locations and other high-traffic areas.

Our teams are helping support network readiness, public safety coordination, emergency response planning and ongoing operational monitoring designed to help keep communities, visitors and responders connected throughout the tournament.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll take you behind the scenes of these efforts across different host cities. In this installment, we’re spotlighting our home region in the Pacific Northwest, where teams have been supporting connectivity and preparing for match activity in Seattle, one of the tournament’s key host markets.

06/24/2026 - Spotlight: Seattle Match Days By the Numbers

As Seattle welcomed fans for its first two tournament matches and related festivities across the city, our network was already hard at work helping keep customers connected.

In preparation for tournament activity, T‑Mobile invested in expanded 5G infrastructure, enhanced venue connectivity and additional capacity across key locations including Lumen Field, Seattle Center, fan gathering locations and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. During Seattle’s first two match days, those investments helped support connectivity across the city as fans traveled, gathered and celebrated.

Across select fan events and mass transit locations, Dynamic CX — our new AI-powered capability designed to help the network adapt in near real time as crowds gather and move through event areas — and other network optimization technologies helped manage changing demand throughout both match days. Together, the sites supporting those locations served more than 630,000 unique devices while maintaining an accessibility rate of approximately 99%, meaning the vast majority of connection attempts were successful.

“The best network experiences are often invisible to customers,” said Ankur Kapoor, Chief Network Officer, T‑Mobile. “As fans gathered across Seattle to experience the excitement surrounding the tournament, T‑Mobile’s network was automatically adapting thousands of times to help keep people connected.”

Behind the scenes, our Self-Organizing Network (SON) automatically executed more than 65,000 automated optimization actions to help maintain performance and alleviate congestion as demand shifted throughout the two match days. With more than 85% of traffic driven by video streaming and downloads, those adjustments helped support fans as they streamed, shared and consumed content throughout the events.

Seattle will continue hosting tournament matches throughout the summer, and we’ll share additional insights from future match days around the country as the tournament continues.

For more information on T‑Mobile’s preparedness and response capabilities, visit the company’s Emergency Response hub and follow @TMobileNews on X and Instagram.

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