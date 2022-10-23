California’s electric utilities have the ability to implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which temporarily turn off power to specific areas to reduce the risk of fires caused by electric infrastructure in extreme weather.

One or more California utilities has advised T-Mobile that because of current weather forecasts, it is planning to implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) starting October 23 and running through October 24, 2022 in the following areas: Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, Ventura County.

Our priority is to keep our customers connected. Thanks to our network of generators and backup towers, customers may not notice any impacts on their T-Mobile service during a Public Safety Power Shutoff. Please note that it may still be possible for a power outage to temporarily impact your service.

T-Mobile is monitoring the situation and staying in close contact with California power providers. We encourage customers to take a few quick steps to prepare in advance of Public Safety Power Shutoffs:

Follow your local power company on social media to stay up to date on the situation: Pacific Gas and Electric Company Southern California Edison San Diego Gas & Electric

Fully charge all your devices. Consider investing in a charging device like an external battery that doesn’t need a power outlet – and fully charge it as well.

Set up Wi-Fi Calling on your phone, which may permit calling if wireless service is unavailable, but a Wi-Fi network is still available at your location. For Apple phones, go to Settings > Phone > Wi-Fi Calling. For Android phones, go to Settings > More Connection Settings > Wi-Fi Calling. When you first enable Wi-Fi Calling, you must provide T-Mobile with the primary street address at which the Wi-Fi Calling service will be used (“Your E911 Registered Address”). If you call 911 over Wi-Fi, we may transmit Your E911 Registered Address to the 911 Communications Center, who may use it to help emergency responders locate you. You may also need to provide your contact information and current location. You’ll need to update Your E911 Registered Address if you plan on using Wi-Fi Calling service at a location different from Your E911 Registered Address. You can update Your E911 Registered Address by accessing your MyT-Mobile.com account or by contacting T-Mobile Customer Care.



Click here to view a map of the current California service impacts. This map shows service impacts due to Public Safety Power Shutoffs and disaster recovery events.