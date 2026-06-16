A Championship for the Knicks and a Showcase of New York City’s Connectivity

Congratulations to the New York Knicks on bringing the championship back to New York City.

For fans, the celebration has been years in the making. What many don’t see is the extraordinary amount of network optimizations, agency coordination and public safety preparation behind playoff games, watch parties and Thursday’s championship ticker-tape parade.

The parade is the latest example of New York City’s demanding calendar of major events. Following Knicks playoff watch parties and citywide fan celebrations, and on the heels of the Puerto Rican Day Parade, city agencies and partners including T-Mobile are supporting international soccer matches and fan events already underway across the region while preparing for Thursday’s parade, America250 celebrations, major golf events and other marquee gatherings expected to draw millions of attendees and visitors. Through its 5G network, operational expertise and public safety partnerships, T-Mobile is working alongside city agencies and first responders to support the communications needs of these events across multiple boroughs.

Behind the scenes, T-Mobile continues to invest millions of dollars in network infrastructure, emergency response capabilities and operational resources across New York City to help ensure residents, visitors and public safety agencies stay connected when it matters most. During the June 10 Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden, T-Mobile’s network, supported by AI-powered technologies and deployable assets, supported 21% more connected users and delivered a 58% improvement in throughput compared to similar events.

“T-Mobile is proud to partner with the city to help support the connectivity that keeps customers and community members connected,” said Salim Kouidri, Senior Vice President, Technology at T-Mobile. “Whether it’s a championship parade, a cultural celebration that draws hundreds of thousands of attendees or a global event that captures the world’s attention, New York City demonstrates what’s possible when agencies, public safety partners and technology providers come together around a shared mission. From incident command operations and real-time situational awareness to public safety coordination, communications play a critical role in making these events successful.”

During recent Knicks playoff events and watch parties, T-Mobile personnel were embedded with NYPD operations, while engineering teams monitored network performance in real time and helped support incident command activities, public safety communications and drone operations that provided critical situational awareness across multiple locations. As public safety agencies increasingly deploy connected technologies such as drones, resilient communications become even more critical to supporting real-time video, operational data and coordination between personnel in the field and command locations.

Supporting events of this scale requires coordination across agencies including the New York Police Department, Fire Department of New York, the Office of Technology and Innovation, New York City Emergency Management, the Department of Environmental Protection, the Department of Sanitation and many others working to keep people safe, informed and connected. Solutions such as T-Priority, which provides priority network access for eligible public safety agencies, help support these mission-critical communications during both everyday operations and large-scale events.

Looking ahead to Thursday’s ticker-tape parade, T-Mobile engineers are actively preparing additional network resources, enhanced monitoring, deployable assets including COWs (Cell on Wheels), SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Trucks) and dedicated emergency response teams along the Canyon of Heroes corridor to help maintain communications resiliency throughout the event. Similar efforts are supporting international soccer matches and fan events already underway across the region, while preparations continue for America250 celebrations, golf tournaments and other major gatherings in the months ahead.

The months ahead will bring more major sporting events, cultural celebrations and global moments to New York City. Working alongside city agencies and public safety partners, T-Mobile will continue supporting communications and public safety across the city’s major events.

For more information on T-Mobile’s preparedness and response capabilities, visit the company’s Emergency Response hub and follow @TMobileNews on X and Instagram.

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