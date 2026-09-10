Get iPhone 18 Pro on Us at T‑Mobile — America’s Best Network  

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Sept. 10, 2026 — T‑Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the new iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Duo, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods 5 are coming to T‑Mobile and Metro by T‑Mobile, all on America’s Best Network — with major deals for new and existing customers, including businesses. T‑Mobile customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, AirPods 5 and Apple Watch lineup on Saturday, September 12 with availability beginning Friday, September 18. Pre-orders for iPhone Duo begin Friday, October 16, with availability beginning Friday, October 23.

“There’s a lot to look forward to with Apple’s newest lineup, including iPhone Duo and the iPhone 18 Pro lineup — and at T‑Mobile and Metro by T‑Mobile, customers get the most out of it on America’s Best Network,” said Jon Freier, T‑Mobile Chief Operating Officer. “Whether you’re getting iPhone 18 Pro on Us at T‑Mobile, or $300 off any new iPhone model at Metro, these are just a few of the ways we’re making it easier than ever for customers to experience Apple’s latest innovations with incredible value, plans backed by a five-year price guarantee and a network built to match.”

At T‑Mobile, new and existing customers can get iPhone 18 Pro on Us (that’s up to $1,200 off) when they trade in an eligible device in any condition or switch a line to Experience Beyond 2.0, Experience Beyond or Go5G Next. Even better, customers can also choose T‑Mobile’s all-new Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) Flex 36 — available only at T‑Mobile — which helps lower upfront costs by letting customers finance a new iPhone, including taxes and fees, over 36 months. For well-qualified customers, that means $0 due at checkout.

Plus, T‑Mobile is one of the first to support Apple’s new iPhone Handoff feature, where customers with two compatible iPhone models can use their T‑Mobile number across both devices and choose which phone is active at any given time. The secondary iPhone works seamlessly, including essential T‑Mobile services like calls, texts, data, mobile hotspot, Scam Shield and T-Satellite on eligible plans, allowing customers to get the most from two devices without clunky handoffs or the hassle of managing another number. iPhone Handoff is available on any iPhone with iOS 27 via iPhone settings and ready to use from day one on the new iPhone 18 Pro lineup and iPhone Duo. T‑Mobile is introducing the feature at $5/month.

But that’s just the beginning. With Apple’s latest iPhone lineup — there’s even more to enjoy with T‑Mobile, from access to the best entertainment bundle in wireless to 12 months of free DashPass by DoorDash and weekly perks with T‑Mobile Tuesdays. The experience comes together on T‑Mobile’s nationwide 5G Advanced network, where customers can unlock faster downloads and quicker uploads. Simply put, it’s better over here.

T‑Mobile Deals

T‑Mobile customers have great ways to save on the new iPhone lineup — and more financing options available with T‑Mobile’s no-interest Standard EIP or EIP Flex 36, which helps lower upfront costs, meaning $0 at checkout for well-qualified customers. New and existing customers can also take advantage of the following offers:

Get up to $1,200 off any iPhone 18 Pro model (that’s iPhone 18 Pro on Us) when trading in an eligible device in any condition or switching a line to T‑Mobile on Experience Beyond 2.0, Experience Beyond or Go5G Next

(that’s iPhone 18 Pro on Us) when trading in an eligible device in any condition or switching a line to T‑Mobile on Experience Beyond 2.0, Experience Beyond or Go5G Next Get up to $930 off any iPhone 18 Pro model (or the iPhone 17 on Us) when trading in an eligible device or switching a line to T‑Mobile on Experience More 2.0, Experience More or Go5G Plus

(or the iPhone 17 on Us) when trading in an eligible device or switching a line to T‑Mobile on Experience More 2.0, Experience More or Go5G Plus Get up to $730 off any iPhone 18 Pro model when switching a line to Essentials 2.0, or when adding a line and trading in an eligible device on most plans, including Essentials, Go5G and Magenta

when switching a line to Essentials 2.0, or when adding a line and trading in an eligible device on most plans, including Essentials, Go5G and Magenta Get up to $300 off any iPhone 18 Pro model when trading in an eligible device on Essentials 2.0 or Essentials

T‑Mobile customers can also save on the latest Apple Watch models:

Get the new Apple Watch Series 12 or Apple Watch Ultra 4 and get a second eligible Apple Watch up to $300 off when adding a new watch line on Watch Plan 2.0

Plus, save on device protection and accessories:

Save 20% on T‑Mobile’s best-in-class device protection program, Protection 360, for six months — a T‑Mobile first! — when adding it to an Apple device purchased via T‑Mobile.com or the T-Life app (whether online or in stores). Protection 360 comes with AppleCare services built in for genuine repairs and expert support directly from Apple

— a T‑Mobile first! — when adding it to an Apple device purchased via T‑Mobile.com or the T-Life app (whether online or in stores). Protection 360 comes with AppleCare services built in for genuine repairs and expert support directly from Apple Get a month of 5G Home Internet plus AirPods 4 on Us with any T‑Mobile voice line — available starting at $35/mo. with AutoPay; plus taxes and fees

with any T‑Mobile voice line — available starting at $35/mo. with AutoPay; plus taxes and fees Starting Sept. 12, get 25% off the Complete Setup — a bundle of three essentials for the new iPhone 18 Pro lineup, including a case, screen protector and charger

All the device offers above are available with up to 36 monthly bill credits plus tax. Customers can pre-order the latest iPhone via the T Life app or online at www.t‑mobile.com.

T‑Mobile for Business deals:

Get iPhone 18 Pro Max on Us (that’s $1,200 off plus $200 port-in credit) when switching to T‑Mobile on SuperMobile and trading in an eligible device

(that’s $1,200 off plus $200 port-in credit) when switching to T‑Mobile on SuperMobile and trading in an eligible device Get iPhone 18 Pro on Us (or $1,200 off any iPhone 18 Pro) when trading in an eligible device and adding a line or upgrading to SuperMobile

All the offers above are available with up to 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

Metro by T‑Mobile deals:

Metro customers can get Apple’s latest with offers on iPhone and Apple Watch — all on America’s Best Network — with plans featuring a 5-year price guarantee, taxes and fees included and phone upgrades:

Get $300 off any new iPhone 18 Pro model — including iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max — when customers bring their number and sign up for the $50 plan with AutoPay

— including iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max — when customers bring their number and sign up for the $50 plan with AutoPay Get $100 off the new Apple Watch Series 12 or $140 off the new Apple Watch Ultra 4 at Metro by T‑Mobile

The Latest iPhone Models

iPhone Duo is the first foldable iPhone, featuring a breakthrough design that’s beautiful, versatile, and durable. iPhone Duo opens to a large 7.6-inch inner display for viewing content, gaming, and multitasking, and closes to a compact, pocketable 5.4-inch outer display. Built to last with an innovative hardware design and precision hinge, iPhone Duo is powered by A20 Pro to deliver pro performance and impressive all-day battery life, and offers an advanced camera system, with the folding design unlocking fun new ways to use the camera that aren’t possible on any other iPhone. iOS 27 is also reimagined for the versatile ways users can interact with iPhone Duo. iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max offer the new 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture, the most advanced camera Apple has ever made, and new Pro controls let users customize their experience. Powered by A20 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max deliver huge leaps in battery life and performance. iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro models feature Apple Intelligence1 and Siri AI2, an entirely new version of Siri, rolling out in beta in English with iOS 27, to bring AI capabilities together with a user’s personal context to become an intelligent personal hub with privacy and security at the core. iPhone Duo is available in two refined colors: star white and night sky. iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are available in four elegant finishes: black, silver, glacier, and an all-new burgundy.

iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro models feature eSIM3, offering greater flexibility, better security, seamless connectivity compared to traditional physical SIM cards, and more battery life on eSIM-only models. iPhone Duo features an eSIM-only design that saves internal space to maximize battery capacity while eSIM-only models of iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max take advantage of the space formerly occupied by the physical SIM with a larger battery that provides two additional hours of video playback.

The Newest Apple Watch Models

Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 offer the most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable4. Both new models have been engineered with the new Health Sensing System and S11 chip to offer an enhanced suite of health and fitness features including a new readiness score, higher-frequency heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) measurements, plus extended workout battery life and faster charging. Both models also offer 5G cellular capabilities. Apple Watch Series 12 is available in 42mm and 46mm sizes in an array of beautiful finishes, including dark bronze, black, light gold, and space gray aluminum; radiant gold and natural titanium; and a stunning ceramic material, in pearl white and night blue. Apple Watch Ultra 4 is available in natural and black titanium.

With watchOS 27, Apple Intelligence comes to the wrist, bringing Siri AI to Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 with personal context understanding and broad world knowledge5. Arriving later this year, new Audio Intelligence features roll out in beta in English to help users stay aware of the world around them, catch what they missed, and remember key moments — with user control, privacy, security, and accessibility at the center of their design6 — along with a redesigned Health app on iPhone and iPad, starting in U.S. English, including a new Longevity tab with a Health Age feature showing how metrics are tracking relative to a user’s age7.

AirPods 5

AirPods 5 deliver the industry’s best Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)8 in an open-ear design, powered by a new multiport acoustic architecture and next-generation Adaptive EQ for even more immersive sound. Their breakthrough open-ear ANC removes up to 50 percent more external noise compared to the previous generation, alongside a more natural Transparency mode. Combined with Siri AI and iPhone, AirPods enable users to draw on their personal context and get answers with broad world knowledge, entirely hands-free1. Users can also respond to Siri using head gestures or use Live Translation to help connect across languages. For users who want even more, AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case adds longer battery life and on-stem volume control9.

Powering Apple’s Latest on America’s Best Network

T‑Mobile’s 5G Advanced network helps customers make the most of Apple’s latest iPhone lineup. With technologies like up to 6-carrier aggregation, customers can experience faster downloads and more consistent performance in crowded places, while advanced uplink capabilities can help speed up sharing photos, videos and files. And with L4S, available nationwide only on T‑Mobile’s 5G Advanced network, supported apps like FaceTime can deliver smoother, more responsive video calls with less lag. Together, these capabilities go beyond speed to support richer real-time experiences and increasingly intelligent features — with P3 naming T‑Mobile AI Services Champion in its Q2 2026 US Mobile Benchmark. In short, customers have a network built to help support the AI-powered experiences they use every day. And beyond the reach of a traditional cellular signal, T-Satellite with Starlink helps keep customers connected, with Apple apps like Music, Weather and Fitness tuned for the T-Satellite experience.

Benefits That Go Beyond Wireless

The network is only part of the experience. T‑Mobile customers also get access to the best benefits in wireless — with perks and experiences that go beyond wireless, such as:

These are just some of the many reasons customers choose T‑Mobile.

For more details on T‑Mobile’s offers, please visit www.t‑mobile.com/offers/apple-iphone-deals. For T‑Mobile for Business offers, please visit www.t‑mobile.com/business/apple-business-iphone-deals. Metro customers can check out the latest deals starting Fri., Sept. 18 at www.metrobyt‑mobile.com/deals/apple.

For more details on Apple Products, please visit www.apple.com.Follow the T‑Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram to catch the latest company updates.



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EIP Flex: Available for well-qualified customers on eligible devices. $0 due at sale; device cost, taxes and fees financed over the term of financing agreement. Finance charges may apply based on creditworthiness. Finance agreement and qualifying service req’d. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. iPhone credit offers: Contact us before cancelling entire account to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop and balance on req’d finance agreement is due. Bill credits end if you pay off device early. Trade-in terms/conditions apply. If you have cancelled lines in the past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. May not combine with some offers. iPhone offers: Qualifying credit, add-a-line, and eligible service req’d. Port-in from AT&T, Verizon, or another eligible carrier and/or eligible trade-in may also be req’d, as applicable; see T‑Mobile.com/port. Up to $1,200: (e.g., $(e.g., $1,199.99 – iPhone 18 Pro 256GB). Requires $100+/mo. plan w/AutoPay, plus taxes/fees, and eligible trade-in (e.g., Save $1,200: iPhone 15). Up to $930: (e.g., $1,199.99 – iPhone 18 Pro 256GB). Requires $85+/mo. plan w/AutoPay, plus taxes/fees (e.g., Save $930: iPhone 16). Up to $730: (e.g., $1,199.99 – iPhone 18 Pro 256GB). Requires $60+/mo. plan w/AutoPay, plus taxes/fees (e.g., Save $730: iPhone 16). Up to $300: (e.g., $1,199.99 – iPhone 18 Pro 256GB). Requires $60+/mo. plan w/AutoPay, plus taxes/fees, and eligible trade-in (e.g., Save $300: iPhone 14). Apple Watch: (e.g., $299.99 – Apple Watch SE 3rd Gen 40mm). Qualifying credit, service ($10+/mo. plan w/AutoPay; plus taxes/fees), and additional line req’d; 2+ total lines req’d. 5G HSI & AirPods: Via virtual prepaid card; allow 3 weeks after rebate submission. Qualifying credit, new Home Internet line ($50+/mo. w/AutoPay; plus taxes/fees), and Apple AirPods 4 ($129.99–$179.99) purchase req’d. Get up to $179.99 rebate via virtual prepaid Mastercard®; no cash access, expires in 6 months, and may be used online or in-store via accepted mobile payment apps. Month On Us via one-time bill credit; tax due. 25% off: While supplies last; plus tax. TFB: (e.g., $1,299.99 – iPhone 17 Pro 512GB). Qualifying credit, business account, SuperMobile service ($95+/mo. plan w/AutoPay; plus taxes/fees), eligible trade-in (e.g., $1,300: iPhone 1), and new line req’d. Metro Phone: Just bring your number to a qualifying plan ($55 1st mo. & $50 after w/ AutoPay). Terms apply. Metro Watch: Just add a new smartwatch line to an existing Metro phone plan. Terms apply. P360: Available until 9/24/26 on T‑Mobile.com and in T-Life. Qualifying Apple device purchase and new Protection 360 activation req’d. Not available in New York or Puerto Rico. Valid for 6 months; bill credits apply to 6 consecutive full monthly charges. Service must remain active and in good standing; cancellation forfeits remaining credits. Renews monthly until canceled; cancel anytime in T-Life.

1. Apple Intelligence is available with Siri settings and device language set to Chinese (simplified), Chinese (traditional), Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, or Vietnamese. Some features may not be available in all regions or languages. Some devices may not be available in all regions. Siri AI is rolling out in beta with iOS 27 and requires an Apple Intelligence-enabled device set to a supported language. Available in English to start. Siri AI will not be initially available in the EU on iOS. Certain Apple Intelligence features that rely on server-side models are subject to daily usage limits, including but not limited to Siri AI, intelligent photo editing tools, Image Playground, and AFM 3 Cloud models in Shortcuts. Daily limits may vary by feature, request complexity, system demand, system policies, and other factors. Expanded access to such features will be available for a fee in the future. Use of these features is subject to Apple Intelligence terms and conditions. Learn more at apple.com/apple-intelligence. Siri AI is not available for users under 13.

2. Siri AI will not be available initially in the EU on iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS. Features that rely on Siri AI will also not be available in the EU on iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS. Apple is working hard to find a path forward that preserves its users’ privacy and security.

3. Use of an eSIM requires a carrier that supports eSIM and a wireless service plan. See carrier for details. To learn more, visit apple.com/esim.

4. Based on data from an Apple-conducted study of heart rate accuracy during July and August 2026, utilizing commercially available bestselling wearables available as of June 2026. For more information, visit apple.com/hraccuracy.

5. Apple Intelligence is available with Siri settings and device language set to Chinese (simplified), Chinese (traditional), Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, or Vietnamese. Some features may not be available in all regions or languages. Some devices may not be available in all regions. Siri AI is rolling out in beta in watchOS 27 and requires an Apple Intelligence-enabled device set to a supported language. Available in English to start. Siri AI will not be initially available in the EU on watchOS. Certain Apple Intelligence features that rely on server-side models are subject to daily usage limits, including but not limited to Siri AI. Daily limits may vary by feature, request complexity, system demand, system policies, and other factors. Expanded access to such features will be available for a fee in the future. Use of these features is subject to Apple Intelligence terms and conditions. Learn more at apple.com/apple-intelligence. Siri AI is not available to users under 13.

6. Audio Intelligence includes Live Rewind, Siri Recap, Sound Recognition, and faster Shazam and requires Apple Watch Series 12 or Apple Watch Ultra 4. Live Rewind and Siri Recap will be available in beta in late 2026 and require an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone 16 or later (excluding iPhone 16e). Will be available in English to start and will not initially be available in the EU. Certain Audio Intelligence features that rely on server-side models are subject to daily usage limits, including but not limited to Live Rewind and Siri Recap. For more information, visit support.apple.com/148354.

7. The redesigned Health app is available on Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone and iPad models with the latest software, with select features available only on iPhone. Some features may not be available in all regions or languages. Health Age requires Apple Watch. The test to estimate VO2 Max requires Apple Watch, AirPods Pro 3, or a third-party heart rate sensing device. Some features require users to be 18 or older. For information on Apple Intelligence availability, visit support.apple.com/en-us/121115.

8. Testing conducted by Apple in July 2026 using AirPods 5 paired with iPhone 17 with prerelease AirPods firmware and iOS 27. Noise reduction was tested in accordance with IEC 60268-24. Comparison made against the bestselling wireless open-ear headphones commercially available at the time of testing. Performance depends on device settings, environment, and many other factors.

9. Battery life varies by use. See apple.com/batteries for details.

About T‑Mobile.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T‑Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning nationwide 5G Advanced network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T‑Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless, broadband and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T‑Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T‑Mobile, Metro by T‑Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t‑mobile.com.

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