Your Backstage Pass to Music Festival Season

Attendance is set to hit record highs at music festivals this summer, which means there are two ways to show up and navigate the crowds: the GA grind or VIP upgrade. One means long lines, sore feet and maybe catching a glimpse of the headliner. The other starts with reserved tickets, skips the chaos and invites you to kick back with a cold drink in a private lounge with the chance to meet some of the biggest names on the lineup.

Once you’ve got that kind of access, the experience really turns up, no matter what kind of high you’re chasing. For some, that means front-row glory. For others, it’s about the fits and the scene. And for nearly 50% of Gen Z, it’s turning a festival into a gig-tripping getaway.

That demand is already showing up in a big way, with Coachella highlights still filling feeds, from Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Vogue” duet to Jack White’s surprise career-spanning set, Karol G turning the desert into a dance floor and Justin Bieber’s YouTube-era throwback performance.

With Stagecoach up next, summer festival season is officially underway, and if you’re a T-Mobile member, you can two-step your way to a better time with exclusive extras like premium “Mane Stage” views, a Teddy Swims tattoo parlor pop-up, a free custom cowboy hat, happy hour cocktails and more brag-worthy experiences that deserve a permanent spot on your grid.

Millions of fans are going all in on live music this summer, and how you do it makes all the difference. Here’s your set-by-set guide to getting it right.

1. Score Tickets Before the Rush

Getting tickets to any concert these days can feel like a race — and a really freakin’ expensive one at that. Ticket prices have jumped 38% since 2019, so it’s not just about being fast, it’s about getting a better deal too. As the FOMO intensifies (86% of Gen Z admit to overspending on live events), so does the pressure to grab a ticket.

With T-Mobile Tickets, you can tap into presales and special offers, including 25% off concert tickets at over 120 venues and more than 8,000 shows every year. And you can get festival tickets, even to sold out shows, that also come with $50 in on-site credits (per ticket!) you can use on things like food and merch. Pretty nice, right?

2. Plan Your Trip

Once tickets are secured, the group chat pops off. Suddenly it’s figuring out flights, road trips, who’s booking the hotel and what everyone’s wearing. And you’re not alone — nearly 6 in 10 fans plan on traveling to a live event, with festivals like Lollapalooza only getting bigger.

With T-Mobile Travel, members save on hotels and rental cars to make it easier (and more affordable) to turn concert plans into a full party weekend that goes way beyond the show.

With the countdown officially on, you can make your ultimate festival game plan.

3. Skip the Line

You made it. The last thing you want after all that planning? Standing in a line that wraps halfway around the festival grounds.

At select venues, being a T-Mobile member means getting in faster with perks like free Fast Lane or Quick Pass entry, so you can skip the stress of waiting in a line that crawls forward — and grab your spot stage right while most people wait to even make it through the gate.

All it takes is your Magenta Pass in T-Life, the one-stop app for all things T-Mobile. Add it to your digital wallet, scan at the entrance and head in like you know better (because you do!).

4. Upgrade Your Experience

You’re in! Now it’s about breezing past all the rookies and onto the members-only side of things. At festivals like Stagecoach, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, T-Mobile delivers the ultimate festival flex with Club Magenta, a dedicated spot where you can cool off, grab a drink and take a break between sets.

With an upscale lounge area decked out in magenta (duh) and a bar serving specialty drinks you won’t find anywhere else, it’s an easy place to reset and rally with your crew before the next set. You can also take advantage of 50% off drinks during Magenta Hour and snap selfies that will make you iconic.

Depending on the festival, there are also unexpected, face-melting extras like artist meet-and-greets (Pssst: Members get the chance to win one with Teddy Swims if they swing by Club Magenta at Stagecoach!). Club Magenta is exclusive to T-Mobile members, and you can bring two besties along for the ride — even if they’re not members (yet). Just flash your Magenta Pass again, and you can party all night long.

How T-Mobile Makes Life Better Exclusive experiences at concerts and festivals are just one way T-Mobile delivers the best benefits in wireless, plus value that keeps adding up every month. Over the past five years, families saved over $3,700 vs. AT&T and Verizon. With Experience Beyond, members can get all this from day one: The Best Entertainment Bundle in Wireless: Hulu and Netflix on Us, Apple TV for $3 a month (valued at $360/year) plus a free season-long subscription to MLB.TV (valued at $149.99/year) when available Free DashPass by DoorDash: $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders (up to $120/year in value) T-Satellite: Stay connected beyond the reach of traditional cell towers for added peace of mind Travel Perks: Free texting and high-speed data in over 215 countries and destinations and exclusive savings on hotels and rental cars $5 Movies: Only five bucks for a movie ticket every month through Atom Tickets Live Translation: Register for the free beta to connect with people in over 50 languages T-Mobile Tickets: Special concert and event access with exclusive experiences like Club Magenta T- Mobile Tuesdays: Free stuff, epic prizes and savings on favorite brands every single week And so much more! Join T-Mobile

5. Grab Extras That Rock

After a few hours of sing-screaming, twerking or headbanging (whatever your style!), it’s the little things that start to matter most, like being able to rest somewhere besides dry grass with the comfort of a lawn chair. Or maybe it’s the convenience of being able to store the merch you bought in a locker. Members get both free at select festivals and events, giving your whole day an upgrade.

There are also special experiences, like customizing your own cowboy hat or building a lasso phone strap at Stagecoach, so members can snag free festival essentials.

6. Stay Connected From Opening Song to the Finale

Your phone is basically your festival lifeline. It’s how you coordinate with your crew, capture all the pics and videos and figure out who’s next on the lineup. And with 94% of fans posting during festivals, staying connected matters more than ever.

T-Mobile sets up charging stations at select festivals, so when your battery starts to dip, it’s easy to power up and stay connected well past the afterparty. And at Coachella, where over 125,000 fans showed up each day, America’s Best Network kept them connected through it all.

Plus, T-Satellite helps keep you connected beyond traditional coverage, so you can stay in touch in many of the places your festival journey takes you this summer.

7. Bring on the Encore!

Once you’ve done a concert like this, you feel like you’ve unlocked backstage access. And the best part is, it’s not a one-time thing. It’s just life as a T-Mobile member.

Better ticket access. More affordable ways to travel. Unforgettable moments at Club Magenta. And a network that keeps you connected every step of the way. Everything just works — so you never miss a beat.

Ready to experience it for yourself? Switch to T-Mobile in 15 minutes.

Qualifying plan required. T-Mobile Tickets: Tickets avail. first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Max 4 tickets/Passcode. T-Mobile Reserved Tickets: $50 for on site credit (“Credit”) only. Limit 1 Offer passcode / subscriber / transaction. Passcode is only applied when member completes their ticket order. Best Mobile Network in the U.S. based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 2H 2025. T-Satellite: With compatible device in most outdoor areas in the U.S. where you can see the sky. Included with Experience Beyond or $10/mo.; auto renews monthly. Cancel anytime. 15 minutes: Median check-out time using T-Life app; activation may take longer (e.g., with locked phones). Best benefits in wireless based on the value of benefits included with T-Mobile plans, like entertainment, travel perks, and T-Mobile Tuesdays. Benefits vary by plan and may require activation; see T-Mobile.com/switch for details. $3,700 saved based on HarrisX Billing Snapshots from Q3 ’21 – Q4 ’25 among accounts with 3+ voice lines compared to AT&T and Verizon. Savings exclude discounts, credits, and optional charges. For more details, see harrisx.com/T-Mobile. DashPass by DoorDash: Redeem 1 year free DashPass in T-Life within 30 days of activating a qualifying T-Mobile plan. Terms apply. Atom Tickets: Save & redeem at various times in app with Atom Tickets acct for single ticket to available release at participating locations. Full terms apply.