T‑Mobile Supports Customers Following Powerful Earthquake in Colombia

Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by the powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Colombia.

In the aftermath of a disaster, connecting with family and friends can be a vital source of support. As rescue and recovery efforts continue, T‑Mobile is helping customers stay connected with loved ones in Colombia.

To support those affected, from Aug. 11 through Aug. 17, ending on Aug. 18, 2026, T‑Mobile is:

Waiving long-distance calling and texting charges from the U.S. to Colombia for T‑Mobile Postpaid and Prepaid, Metro by T‑Mobile, Assurance Wireless, UScellular, Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile customers; and

Waiving charges for roaming in Colombia for T‑Mobile Postpaid and Prepaid, UScellular and Mint Mobile customers.

T‑Mobile teams will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide updates as recovery continues. If you need assistance or have questions about your service, please reach out to us by calling 611 or 1-800-937-8997 from your handset and we will be happy to help.

For the latest preparedness and response updates, visit our Emergency Response Hub and follow the T‑Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram.