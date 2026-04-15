T‑Mobile Supporting Customers During Super Typhoon Sinlaku

As Super Typhoon Sinlaku impacts Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, T-Mobile is taking steps to help customers stay connected to loved ones during this time. We know how important it is to reach family and friends during severe weather events.

To support those affected, T-Mobile is offering:

Waived charges for calls, texts and data used while in the impacted areas (where applicable).

These measures are available from April 15 through April 21, 2026 across T-Mobile brands, including T-Mobile Postpaid and Prepaid, Metro, Assurance Wireless, UScellular, Mint and Ultra.

We will continue to closely monitor the storm and its impacts and provide updates as needed.

Please visit T-Mobile Emergency Response and follow T-Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram for the latest updates.

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